People With Blonde Hair Almost Always Have 11 Distinct Personality Traits That Brunettes Don’t Have

You might think that your hair color doesn’t have much to do with your personality, but you’d be surprised by how revealing it can be. Technically, hair color is a random genetic process determined by melanin. And, of course, anyone can change their hair color any time they wish to, so you aren’t tied down to one set of traits based on your hue.

However, there's evidence that people with blonde hair do enjoy some advantages in life that brunettes don’t have. Research has shown that blonde women often earn more money and are preferred by men, although the same studies have not been applied to men with blonde hair. So, your hair color definitely does influence some things, and there’s a good chance that people with blonde hair will find that they share these distinct personality traits.

Here are the 11 distinct personality traits blonde people usually have:

1. They are outgoing

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

People with blonde hair are often seen as more outgoing and extroverted than brunettes. They have a knack for putting themselves out there and doing whatever makes them happy, without worrying about what others think. This gives them a sense of freedom that makes life feel more vibrant.

Outgoing, extroverted people don’t just enjoy spending time with others, but also tend to have higher levels of self-esteem. People often think of them as being friendly, fun, enthusiastic people to be around in general. A lot of people gravitate towards this kind of energy, meaning a blonde is never lonely.

Advertisement

2. They are laid-back

Inside Creative House | Shutterstock

Blondes aren’t usually thought of as being super stuffy, strict types. It’s much more typical for people to see them as relaxed and easygoing. They go with the flow and let their hearts lead them, rather than feeling they need to be subject to a rigid routine.

A lot of people who are laid-back have really just had that nature in them since birth. However, if you feel like you’d like to be a little more relaxed in your life, there’s no reason you can’t work on developing those qualities. If there’s a blonde person in your life who seems to never get their feathers ruffled, you can work on becoming a little more like them by practicing having a laid-back attitude.

Advertisement

3. They are lighthearted

GaudiLab | Shutterstock

Some people are just wired to be more lighthearted than others, and that definitely seems to be true of blondes. They see the positive aspects of life more clearly, and they don’t get quite as weighed down by the worries of the world. Even when they face hard times, they have the ability to see the big picture and remember what’s really important.

This is majorly beneficial as it can act as a coping mechanism for anxiety and stress. It makes sense that people who feel an abundance of anxiety would have a more difficult time staying grounded in the positive side of life. This is also something you can work on developing if you feel like you haven’t quite got it mastered yet. Interestingly, one of the best ways to do so is through regular meditation.

Advertisement

4. They are social

Lucigerma | Shutterstock

Blondes are usually the social butterflies of the world. They feel comfortable getting out there and talking to pretty much anyone and everyone. Unlike introverts, who feel drained after social interactions and need some time to recharge, people who revel in being social get a boost from the connections they form with others.

Being in social situations can simply feel fun and exciting for many people, but the benefits go beyond that. Research has shown that people who have solid social circles are more likely to live longer, fuller lives, and be healthier from both a physical and mental standpoint. This means blondes are reaping the rewards of being more socially inclined.

Advertisement

5. They are fun loving

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

Blondes aren’t frivolous, and it’s not like they don’t know how to act in situations that require seriousness. They do have a proclivity for seeking out fun and making it an integral part of their lives, though. Everyone defines fun differently, but for blondes, it looks a little closer to the conventional idea often portrayed in the media.

Mike Rucker, the author of “The Fun Habit,” explained how having fun isn’t dependent on happiness. In a conversation with NPR, he shared, “Even if you’re not happy, you can have fun, even if that’s just having coffee with a friend. For me, it was certainly going to comedy clubs [after my brother died]. I wasn’t happy, but I was really enjoying the jokes.”

It would be inaccurate to say that blondes are always happy, but they do know how to have fun in their own individual ways, and they take full advantage of that.

Advertisement

6. They are optimistic

fizkes | Shutterstock

Optimism can be a superpower in many ways. In a world that is growing ever darker, having the ability to view life through an optimistic lens is a gift. Multiple studies have found that being an optimist can help someone mentally, with increased well-being and less stress, as well as physically, with fewer heart and immune system problems.

No one has the ability to be positive absolutely all of the time, but having a tendency to look at life with a more positive and optimistic view is really helpful in a lot of ways. Blondes can usually do this pretty easily. They know there’s always something to be grateful for, even when it feels like it’s hard to see that.

Advertisement

7. They are emotional decision makers

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

It would be understandable to think of someone making decisions based on their emotions as a bad thing, but that’s not necessarily the case. This impulsiveness seems to be serving blondes very well. That doesn’t mean they make choices randomly, but rather that they let their heart have a say rather than relying on logic alone.

Psychotherapist Moshe Ratson explained that it’s actually impossible to make decisions without involving your emotions. “It appears that without emotions to motivate and push us, we would be passive and do nothing,” he said. “Decisions are very much informed by our emotional state since this is what emotions are designed to do.”

While there are some people who would prefer to make purely analytical, thoughtful choices, you can’t really remove your feelings from your decision-making completely. In this sense, blondes may have the advantage.

Advertisement

8. They are spontaneous

Ekaterina Pokrovsky | Shutterstock

Similar to making decisions based on how they’re feeling, blondes also tend to act a bit spontaneously. While brunettes may stick to a schedule that they don’t deviate from very often, blondes are a bit more free spirited and live in the moment. If something feels right, they aren’t afraid to pursue it.

It’s easy to be worried about spontaneity and think that it could lead to a loss of security or control, said mental health and wellness writer Barbara Field. But by being open to new mindsets or changing your routine, you can really bring fresh energy into your life. That’s something we could all benefit from.

Advertisement

9. They are confident

Nicoleta Ionescu | Shutterstock

Blondes do carry a sense of confidence with them, but not in a way that makes them egotistical. They know their worth and are self-assured because of it. They don’t spend all of their time staring in the mirror, wondering if they’re good enough or second-guessing themselves, but instead accept themselves for who they are.

Research shows that having a healthy sense of self-esteem is a good thing. In an article published in the journal American Psychologist, researchers found that self-esteem is good for pretty much every aspect of life, including relationships, work, and health. It’s hard for some people to believe in themselves, but those who do are unstoppable.

Advertisement

10. They are dramatic

Vladimka production | Shutterstock

The concept of being dramatic has a bit of a bad reputation because people think it means that someone is a drama queen. However, employee culture coach Robert Richman suggested it might actually be a good thing. He stated, “My working hypothesis is that those who consciously create drama, rather than trying to avoid it, tend to be the most successful and happy people.”

Of course, Richman doesn’t think of drama in the traditional sense. Instead, he defined it as “the sense that anything can happen, and stakes are high.” So, saying blondes are more dramatic isn’t actually an insult. It means they just really know how to handle uncertainty and use it to their advantage. In this way, they’re geniuses.

Advertisement

11. They are glamorous

Roman Samborskyi | Shutterstock

Calling blondes glamorous may feel a bit stereotypical, but it’s hard to deny. When you think about some famous blondes, like Marilyn Monroe, it’s hard not to use the word “glamorous.” Typically, when we think of glamour, we think of a certain kind of appearance that’s unique to Old Hollywood, but glamour can actually be about much more than just how someone looks.

Perhaps Wes Gordon, the creative director of fashion house Carolina Herrera, said it best. “It’s buying yourself flowers,” he shared. “It’s the book you’re reading and the friends you’re having dinner with.” He went on to say that “it’s an action … but with an exclamation mark.”

Being glamorous doesn’t mean someone is especially beautiful in a visual sense. It has more to do with their attitude and mindset, and blondes have this down to a science.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.