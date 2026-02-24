I have blue eyes and have never thought about the personality traits that come along with them. After researching this article, I realized that some of these applied to me. It’s fascinating to learn the different things that make us who we are.

People say that the eyes are the gateway to the soul. They can help us form deep connections with others. Some people believe that the color of our eyes can reveal everything about us. From our sense of humor to the way we problem-solve. If you have blue eyes, you may have some specific personality traits that go along with them.

People with blue eyes have 11 distinct personality traits that normal eyed people don’t have

1. They can be more competitive

Karola G from Pexels via Canva

I have blue eyes, and I know I am a competitive person, whether I want to be or not. It’s part of my personality, through the good and the bad. Having a competitive edge can be a positive trait. It drives us to succeed. However, it can get us in trouble sometimes. We may view people as our competition. It can lead to arguments or complicated situations with them.

Competition is a spectrum. Not everyone has the same competitive drive. If you have blue eyes, you may have more of an edge.

Advertisement

2. They are more strategic

Karola G from Pexels via Canva

Being strategic can get someone far. Those of us with blue eyes may have a more strategic personality. Strategic people tend to be detail-oriented. They see the big picture and use it as motivation to conquer their goals. They dream big and work towards it.

People with blue eyes may focus on strategy over anything else. It can serve them well.

Advertisement

3. They might have a higher pain tolerance

NADOFOTOS from Getty Images Pro via Canva

Throughout my life, I have been told I have a high pain tolerance. Just recently, I went to the dentist for a deep cleaning and didn’t use the numbing injections. The hygienist told me multiple times through the session how high a pain tolerance I must have. I never thought that it might be linked to my eye color, but allegedly, blue-eyed people might have a higher pain tolerance than normal-eyed people.

Believe it or not, there is science to back this up. A study conducted at the Magee-Women’s Hospital of UPMC found that pregnant women with lighter eyes had a higher pain tolerance than those with darker eyes. Your blue eyes may be linked to how you respond to pain.

Advertisement

4. They can be cautious

SanneBerg from Getty Images Pro via Canva

Some people are more cautious than others. If you have blue eyes, this might play a role. Cautious people are often risk-averse. They choose to do things that they know will give them strong results. They calculate the risk before they do something.

This can be a fear of failure. They may choose not to stick to what they know. Who knew our eye color may relate to this personality trait?

Advertisement

5. They are emotionally reserved

Monkey Business Images via Canva

People with blue eyes may be more emotionally reserved. I know I struggle with opening up to other people. It can be scary to be vulnerable with people. When someone struggles with emotional availability, it can be difficult to connect with others. We need to reveal parts of ourselves to the people we care about, even if our eye color gives us this personality trait.

"Someone who is emotionally available is able to express emotions in a healthy manner and form emotional attachments with people. On the other hand, someone who is emotionally unavailable may struggle with feeling the extent of their own emotions without shutting down or denying them," says Dr. Romanoff, PsyD.

Advertisement

6. They are sensitive

Tembela Bohle from Pexels via Canva

Although I may struggle with sharing my emotions, I am very sensitive. Certain things affect me more than they may affect the average person. It can be difficult to navigate. My feelings get hurt, but I struggle to communicate them. It’s a lose-lose situation at times. However, being sensitive can be a positive trait. Sensitive people may have more empathy.

Sensitive people have heightened levels of empathy reaction in their brains, research has found. If you’re a sensitive person with blue eyes, you may be highly empathetic.

Advertisement

7. They are confident

Getty Images Pro via Canva

I’m not sure I inherited this personality trait. I can struggle with confidence in my daily life. However, there may be a link between higher confidence and those with blue eyes. This may be from the societal acceptance of blue eyes. They have often been linked to attractiveness more than other colors.

A study found that when asked to rank attractiveness, people selected models with blue eyes over every other eye color. The stereotype of blue eyes may make them more confident, or they may be naturally confident.

Advertisement

8. They are introverted

Ihor Rapita from rapitaphotographer via Canva

I can relate to this personality trait. It’s not easy for me to be outgoing. There may be a connection between blue eyes and introverted behavior. Some people may be naturally more reserved than others. I know I am more comfortable being outgoing around people I am comfortable with rather than strangers.

An interesting study found that those with brown eyes were viewed as more trustworthy than those with blue eyes. Could this influence how we interact with other people?

Advertisement

9. They are protective

xelbueckert via Canva

People with blue eyes may be more protective of the people they love. These individuals can put everything they have into relationships. They care deeply and show it through their behavior. They may have a hard time seeing the people they love get hurt. Instead, they can try to protect them.

Their protectiveness may tie to themselves as well. They may protect themselves from others to a fault. It can cause them to have limited relationships.

Advertisement

10. They are calm

DAPA Images via Canva

Those of us with blue eyes may have a natural zen to us. Naturally calm people can keep their cool even during times of struggle. Whether it’s arguing with someone or trying to work our way to the top of the career ladder, calm people can have an advantage. It’s not easy, but it works well. It is especially valuable in relationships.

"Calm people don’t endlessly anticipate problems. They promptly deal with problems once they occur rather than putting off handling issues," says Alice Boyes, Ph.D. "People who are bad at coping with stress tend to do a lot of worrying about problems before they happen, and then avoid dealing with problems that have actually occurred.”

Advertisement

11. They are intelligent

Valeri Mak from Pexels via Canva

Believe it or not, there may be a correlation between light-colored eyes and intelligence. A paper published by the University of Louisville claims that people with blue eyes have higher intelligence than their dark-eyed counterparts. This is a controversial take, but studies have supported the hypothesis.

"Light-eyed individuals and even light-eyed animals perform better at behaviors requiring delay, self-pacing, or non-reactivity, while dark-eyed individuals and animals perform better at behaviors requiring speed, sensitivity, or reactivity, according to a paper authored by the University of Louisville," says Alyson Shontell for Business Insider.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.