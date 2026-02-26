Our eye color is one of the first things people notice about us. Some people are naturally drawn to certain eye colors. While it may be attraction-based, personality traits may also be attached to our eyes.

If you’ve noticed you tend to be trustworthy, it may be because of your brown eyes. In fact, science has backed some of these things as facts. Various studies have found that some eye colors are more prone to certain traits than others. If you find yourself identifying with these traits, it may be tied to your eyes. It’s interesting to see what aspects make up our personalities, and where we get them from.

People with brown eyes have 11 distinct personality traits that blue eyed people don’t have

1. They are trustworthy

Susannah Townsend from baseimage via Canva

Are you someone people feel comfortable divulging their secrets to? Are you able to keep everyone’s private matters private? You may be especially trustworthy. If you have brown eyes, it can play a role in trustworthy behavior. Science actually backs this up.

A study found that people with brown eyes tend to be more trustworthy. Those surveyed were drawn more to brown eyes than any other color. It was thought that they were the most trustworthy.

Advertisement

2. They are warm

Vlada Karpovich from Pexels via Canva

Some people find those with brown eyes inviting. They feel comfortable confiding in them. It could be because they are more trustworthy, or it may be another special quality that comes with their eye color. People with brown eyes can be considered warmer than those with lighter-colored eyes. It’s an interesting scenario.

Warm people are engaging and welcoming. They make everyone around them feel comfortable. It can attract others to them, and it may be related to the color of their eyes.

Advertisement

3. They are ambitious

pixelshot via Canva

We all know someone who is overly ambitious. They set their sights on something and achieve it. It’s almost in their DNA. Some believe ambition can be linked to eye color. If you have brown eyes, you may set bigger goals than others.

Ambition is a personality trait that pushes people to succeed. It keeps them motivated to reach their goals. Whether it’s at work or in their personal life, it can put them ahead of others.

Advertisement

4. They are confident

Rido via Canva

Our eye color impacts how people feel when they meet us. Whether we realize it or not, the color of our eyes can tell a story. People with brown eyes may make great first impressions. They come across as confident and fun, which draws people in. There are stereotypes associated with each eye color. Most of them are positive.

Something about brown-eyed people paints them as confident. They can command a room. This personality trait makes them stand out in the crowd.

Advertisement

5. They are grounded

Scopio via Canva

A study found that people with brown eyes are often perceived as more grounded than light-eyed people. They are in complete control of themselves. They may be less interested in drama than other eye colors. This person lives in reality. They don’t keep their head in the clouds. Rather, they focus on what they can achieve.

"Being grounded is the ability to be completely aware and conscious during the present moment. If you’re grounded, you practice a deep sense of mindfulness and rarely think about 'what ifs,'" says Diana Raab, Ph.D. "When you’re grounded, you’re in complete control of your mental and emotional self, and not easily influenced by other ideas or individuals. Those who are grounded allow life’s small mishaps to roll off their shoulders."

Advertisement

6. They are empathetic

Creatas from Photo Images via Canva

Our eye colors have communicative powers. Those with brown eyes have been associated with empathy. Since they are often seen as warmer than those with light eyes, they can emotionally connect with others. Having empathy is a powerful personality trait. It allows us to connect with people on a deeper level. When someone has brown eyes, they may be able to communicate their empathy through them.

Empathy helps us form special bonds with the people we care about. We can identify more with their emotions. If someone is highly empathetic, it could be tied to their eye color.

Advertisement

7. They are outgoing

mimagephotography via Canva

People with brown eyes may be more outgoing than the average person. People with blue eyes tend to be more reserved. Since brown eyes tend to draw people in, it’s not surprising that they may be more outgoing. Outgoing people love to lead a social scenario. If you have brown eyes and find yourself as the most outgoing person in the room, they may be connected.

Those with brown eyes may be more comfortable outside of their comfort zone than the average person. Being outgoing gives them the confidence to put themselves out there.

Advertisement

8. They are strong-willed

Rido via Canva

Someone who is strong-willed is firm in their beliefs. They are mentally strong. They hold themselves up when things get tough. They refuse to give up on themselves. Even through the most difficult moments of their lives, they still stand strong.

Those with brown eyes may be stronger-willed than the average person. Their confidence may allow them to embrace their beliefs and fight for themselves no matter what.

Advertisement

9. They are responsible

Georgijevic from Getty Images Signature via Canva

People find brown-eyed individuals more responsible. Something about their eye color gives off vibes that they are reliable and trustworthy. If you have brown eyes, you may have found yourself constantly the responsible friend. You kept everyone on track and on time. Believe it or not, it can be linked to your eyes.

If you are responsible, you are likely the one in charge of everything. People can count on you to do the right thing. Who knew your eye color might be connected to your responsibility?

Advertisement

10. They are resilient

svetikd from Getty Images Signature via Canva

If you pick yourself back up when things get tough, the trait may be tied to your eye color. People with brown eyes may be more resilient than the average person. Our eye color makes us unique. It can change how people perceive us. Taking care of yourself and never giving up are special personality traits.

"Your eye color is one of the things that makes you unique from everyone else on this planet. It can change throughout your lifetime and offer clues to your history and heritage. Understanding how it works can sometimes be a clue to medical conditions or concerns. No matter your reason for taking time to notice someone’s eye color (or your own), it’s often easy to see why it can be such a captivating feature all on its own," says the Cleveland Clinic.

Advertisement

11. They are passionate

Eliza Alves from corelens via Canva

Passion can be a driving force for many of us. Someone with brown eyes may have a natural trait that makes them ambitious. With ambition comes passion. It drives them to achieve their goals. Think of the most passionate person you know. What color are their eyes? Their passion for life may be linked to their brown eyes.

People with brown eyes are often seen as more outgoing and driven. This can correlate with their naturally passionate personality traits.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.