For people who need music in the car when they're driving, if they don't have something to occupy their mind, they'll get tired and struggle to focus. It’s just how their brain works. For others, listening to something while driving a car can be a distraction that impairs their ability behind the wheel. But it's not necessarily a bad thing, because people who never listen to music in the car have certain rare personality traits

While some believe that listening to music in the car is a distraction, research on the subject is mixed. There isn’t real evidence to support it one way or another, though 75% of drivers included in one study shared that they listen to music behind the wheel. However, personal preference makes a difference. Researchers also found that people’s driving is impacted by their mood, and music impacts how they are feeling.

People who never listen to music in the car have these 11 rare personality traits

1. They're deep thinkers

Artem Varnitsin via Canva

We've all been there: We're driving on an open road, and we allow our minds to wander. We can get caught up in deep thoughts when we give ourselves the space to do so, but those who would rather sit in silence than listen to music in the car are naturally deep thinkers.

They love moments of silence to process their feelings and work through anything that may be bothering them, which is great, because moments of silence are great for our brains. For deep thinkers, quiet time in the car helps them process and regulate information. Noisy environments can distract them, so a car without music is the perfect place to ponder new ideas.

Advertisement

2. They thrive in solitude

Aflo Images via Canva

People who never listen to music in the car have the rare personality trait of thriving in solitude. Some rely on the noise of others around them, as it can bring them comfort when they feel as though they are not alone. In the car, they might turn to music to provide that feeling.

However, for others, they do their best work in silence. They do great in solitude and can find the influence of others taxing. When they drive, they prefer no music because it allows them to relax in the privacy they deserve.

As social psychologist Bella DePaulo noted, people who like to be alone feel more relaxed with themselves than surrounded by others. So, when this type of person drives, they may prefer the quiet moment instead of blasting the radio. Their best company is themselves, and they view driving as time to check in.

Advertisement

3. Concentration comes easily

Oksana Fedorchuk via Canva

People with the rare trait that allows them the ability to concentrate in any circumstance may become distracted by sounds when they are doing something important. But by not playing music, concentrating on the road ensures safety. If someone is naturally good at this, they can drive in silence with ease.

A 2022 study found that concentration while driving is becoming more difficult. With constant distraction, focusing on the road ahead is not always easy. If the ability to concentrate comes easily to someone, music might get in the way of their focus. Instead, they do best in a quiet car.

Advertisement

4. They're mindful

dragana991 from Getty Images via Canva

Practicing mindfulness is something we can all benefit from. Staying present in the moment and regulating our emotions is important in all situations. Being mindful prevents us from making impulsive decisions that could be detrimental to our health or well-being.

Mindfulness thrives in moments of quiet, with one study from the Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences suggesting that moments of mindfulness behind the wheel prevent unsafe incidents, and those who drive in silence may be more mindful.

An additional study that followed professional drivers found that those who practiced mindfulness behind the wheel were safer drivers and were calmer overall. For mindful people, silence in the car can prevent them from making impulsive decisions while driving.

Advertisement

5. They practice patience

Karola G | Pexels

For some people, one of their worst traits is a lack of patience. They aren't the type of person who can sit in a quiet car stopped in gridlock traffic. If they're driving, they need something to entertain them in those slower moments. But people who have natural patience allow themselves to accept these moments that may get under the skin of others.

According to a study from Sensors, music combined with a driver's attitude while behind the wheel influences their driving skills. So, if someone is stressed out or tired and listening to loud music, their driving can become more erratic. However, if someone is naturally patient and drives quietly, they may be less likely to make mistakes.

Advertisement

6. They're independent

balladphotoworkchanel koraag | Pexels

People who do not rely on the company of others appreciate silence in a way that others do not. For some, silence can make them feel rattled, rejected, or insecure, while more independent individuals appreciate time alone.

This can be seen in the environment they chose to drive in, where independent individuals might not rely on music in the car to keep them company. They might find loud noises overstimulating and would rather check in with themselves in the quiet.

Advertisement

7. They value mental clarity

kate_sept2004 from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Brain fog can be a serious issue, and many of us suffer from it occasionally. That's especially true for people who never listen to music in the car, as they have the rare personality trait of valuing mental clarity. And it plays an important role in their driving ability.

According to research published in Health Promotion Perspectives, "Listening to music while driving could raise the driver's mental workload index and, thus, impair their driving performance. In fact, both driving and listening to music compete for the driver's limited cognitive capacity."

Additionally, "According to a study by the American National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in-vehicle driver distraction, such as listening to music, is responsible for 25% of traffic accidents." So, those who value mental clarity may prefer podcasts and audiobooks over music, finding them less distracting.

Advertisement

8. They need silence to focus

Jupiterimages from Photo Images via Canva

We are so used to hearing noise at all times and many people live in a world of noise pollution. Whether it's background music in the car or constant honking on the road, these are things that can pull your attention away from the task at hand.

Noise is distracting, so those who need silence to focus avoid listening to music in the car. Noise is a psychological phenomenon, and unwanted and unpleasant noise can stunt focus. We can become so frustrated by what we are hearing that we lose the ability to stay focused on driving safely.

Advertisement

9. They're stressed

Vera_Petrunina from Getty Images Pro via Canva

Whether it was a line in a movie or something experienced first-hand, we've all heard people talk about taking drives when they feel overwhelmed. Those who experience high stress may use time behind the wheel to decompress. For many drivers, time behind the wheel can relieve stress, and people who never listen to music in the car have this rare personality trait.

When someone chooses to drive when they need to decompress, they may need that moment in silence. It allows them to process their emotions and look at what is stressing them out with a clearer mind. Instead of music, they may choose to listen to podcasts or audiobooks that soothe them, as music can be overstimulating to some.

Advertisement

10. They're simple-minded

any_tka via Canva

Some may hear the term simple-minded and assume it is a critique of a person's intelligence. However, that is far from the truth, as people who value the simple things in life are special. They find happiness in the most mundane of situations. And if someone has this personality trait, they may prefer to drive the old-fashioned way: with no music.

When we picture driving without music, it may seem boring. But those who find joy in the simple things use it as an opportunity to relax. They'll take the longer route and roll the windows down. They'll enjoy the wind in their hair. They'll take things slow.

Advertisement

11. They prefer podcasts

PIKSEL from Getty Images Pro via Canva

If someone doesn't listen to music in the car, we may assume they are simply riding in silence. And while that may be the case for many, there is a group of people who would rather listen to anything but music in the car.

Believe it or not, there is a condition that prevents music from being enjoyable. Music anhedonia causes a disconnect between the brain's auditory and reward systems. This makes music fall flat for the people with this trait.

So, when music isn't something that brings joy, they choose to listen to something else. Podcasts and audiobooks are great resources for people who prefer not to drive in silence but never listen to music. And, let's be honest, even the biggest music fans occasionally enjoy a podcast.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master's degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.