Though tattoos date back thousands of years, society today tends to view them quite negatively, attaching a stigma to them, despite nearly one-third of Americans having one. Tattoos are meant to show cultural identity and self-expression, and while there's nothing wrong with permanent art on your body, not everyone feels or thinks the same.

People who never get tattoos think differently from everyone else in many ways, whether it's not wanting to take risks or being indecisive to the point of not wanting something they can't undo. It's not that they look down on others with art on their body, but that it's a personal preference that goes along with the way their mind works.

People who never get tattoos think differently from everyone else in 10 ways

1. They have higher risk aversion

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While tattoos are a huge decision, those who get them tend to be fiercely independent. Living by their own rules, they aren't concerned about what others think. But people who never get tattoos tend to have a higher risk aversion, meaning they prioritize security and stability.

Thinking of their own self-expression, the average person isn't stopping to consider the repercussions. But depending on where they live or the job they pursue, tattoos can be a hindrance in some cases. According to a study published in Cureus, tattooed individuals were more likely to be perceived negatively by those without tattoos.

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2. They’re future-oriented thinkers

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While tattoos are fun to get, some people are extremely hesitant, thinking solely about the future and how their ink could impact their career success or even their relationships. The stigma around tattoos has never really gone away, after all.

Even if they want to get a tattoo to commemorate a loved one or perhaps their favorite quote that means everything to them, they're focused primarily on how others will perceive their ink. To them, it's not worth it; they'd much rather have a future that's more certain.

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3. They’re rule followers

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While some people prefer taking risks and living life by their own rules, others are rule followers who won't break. Whether it's always paying their taxes on time or refusing to go over the speed limit, they don't do things just because it looks cool.

People who never get tattoos may see them as an act of rebellion. They don't like the thought of being perceived in a negative light, and would rather fit in than be the odd one out. As a study published in Nature Human Behaviour determined, people tend to follow rules because they believe it's the right thing to do, have a fear of consequences, or due to social norms.

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4. They’re minimalistic

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There's no denying that many tattoos are a true work of art. But while they may be beautiful, for people who refuse to get them, they might prefer minimalism. From the outfits they wear to their home decor, they find joy in simplicity and not having too much.

As psychologist Mark Travers explained, when people prefer minimalism, it's a means for them to focus on their personal and psychological growth. So, even if people make fun of those who don't want ink, wanting simplicity is nothing to get upset over.

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5. They’re indecisive

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Even if they have some ideas about the kind of ink they'd want, people who never get tattoos think differently in ways that make it almost impossible for them to decide. One day they'll think a sketch of potential tattoos look beautiful, but the next day they can't figure out if they still like it. It's this indecision that gives them anxiety.

Dreading the idea of regret, they'd rather be safe than sorry. So, they may opt for temporary tattoos or just refrain from them altogether. Of course, that doesn't mean they don't appreciate the art of tattooing, it's just something they're wishy-washy about.

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6. They have perfectionist tendencies

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While some people are adventurous and free-spirited, others are perfectionists who can't rest until every detail is in order. Hating when things are out of place, their tendencies make getting tattoos a dream they will never achieve. But they just can't help themselves.

Perhaps they were raised from a young age to be this way. And according to licensed counselor Leon Garber, perfectionists have trouble defining their self-worth. So, because they care too much about how others perceive them, they'll never get ink.

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7. They’re financially strategic

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Some people won't get tattoos because of their frugality. They don't want to waste money and are instead very financially strategic. Depending on the size and coloring of a tattoo, the price can range from $50 to thousands of dollars. And people who never get tattoos are much too financially responsible for that.

Preferring to invest or save, they don't see the point in spending lots of money, even if it's something permanent and is seen as a personal investment. Some may call them boring or overly strict, but according to a 2023 study, people who worry about their finances tend to suffer psychological distress.

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8. They’re reserved

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From the way they conduct themselves in public to the clothes they wear, reserved people don't like the idea of standing out. Perhaps it's due to deep-rooted anxiety or insecurity, but they prefer to keep a low profile.

Maybe they grew up in a religious home that forbade tattoos of any kind or are sensitive about their appearance. No matter the reason, they know deep down that body art and ink just isn't for them.

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9. They’re highly sensitive

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Highly sensitive people tend to think differently from everyone else, so when it comes to getting a tattoo, the first thing they worry about is the pain. Sure, they may care about their appearance or reputation, but because their skin or emotions are so sensitive, it's best they refrain from it altogether.

Some areas are extremely sensitive to the pain of getting a tattoo. Because they can't handle discomfort this extreme, they refuse to even entertain the idea of ink on their body.

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10. They’re skeptical

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Skeptical people are used to questioning everything, especially ideas and situations they don't feel comfortable or confident in. Whether it's because they don't have all the knowledge or are overwhelmed with information, they refuse to get a tattoo.

Getting a tattoo is an extremely vulnerable experience. From undressing in some cases to being scared it could turn out wrong, it creates anxiety. Marriage and family therapist Marisa T. Cohen explained that vulnerability requires people to let their guard down, and that's not something everyone is willing to do.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.