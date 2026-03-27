Women Who Are Bad At Pretending They Like Fake & Annoying People Usually Have 10 Distinct Traits

There are many benefits to being authentic, like feeling empowered and well-balanced, and having a sense of control because there’s no lie you’re trying to maintain. Although it sounds like authenticity might be easier in the long run, many people choose to be fake or even annoying instead. We all know we’ll have to deal with these people at some point, and many of us have learned to just grin and bear it.

However, some women can’t abide by this social norm. They do their best to look like they like those fake and annoying people, but they’re doing a bad job of pretending. These women aren’t necessarily rude or singling people out for a lack of genuineness, though. In this situation, they’re the ones choosing to be authentic and to acknowledge that there’s some behavior they just can’t let slide.

Women who are bad at pretending they like fake and annoying people usually have 10 distinct traits

1. They are reserved

pathdoc | Shutterstock

Some women who are more extroverted are super-friendly and interact easily with everyone. If a woman doesn’t get along well with disingenuous people, she’s more likely to be quieter and not have that “life of the party” vibe. That doesn’t make her mean, but it does mean she closes off when she picks up on someone being fake.

It makes sense that a woman would have an easier time talking openly with someone she likes and feels comfortable with, especially if she isn’t a chatterbox in the first place. That feeling of just clicking with someone in a way you can’t explain is known as interpersonal synchronization. If a woman doesn’t experience that, she’s going to have a hard time pretending to like the other person and may appear a bit standoff-ish.

Advertisement

2. They appreciate real connections

Jose Porras Perez | Shutterstock

Everyone can benefit from having solid, healthy relationships with others, but some people do value this more than others. Research shows that people who place a high premium on real connections have a decreased risk of developing illnesses and are likely to live longer.

Women who really want real, worthwhile connections aren’t going to be able to easily pull off pretending to like people who they can’t have that kind of relationship with. You can’t really be close with someone who is presenting a fake persona, so these women will see through them and feel like they aren’t worth their time.

Advertisement

3. They are blunt

fizkes | Shutterstock

We live in a world where people have really come to expect everyone to act like they like them even if they don’t. Blunt people who don’t make an effort to mask their emotions with what is socially acceptable won’t be able to get away with the ruse of pretending to like someone, and they might not hold back in telling them so.

A lot of people hear the word “blunt” and think it means something bad. This is occasionally true because some people will hide controlling or egotistical tendencies behind being blunt. But, there’s nothing wrong with a woman who keeps it real all the time, even if it means she can’t pretend to like some people.

Advertisement

4. They don’t gossip

Ekateryna Zubal | Shutterstock

Gossip is traditionally considered a bad thing, but opinions seem to be changing a bit. Psychology professor Frank McAndrew pointed out that not gossiping at all is basically impossible, and that it’s not a huge issue because most gossip has little to no effect, or could even impact someone for the better.

Still, many people live by the idea that they shouldn’t give in to gossip. Women who pretend to like fake people but who just aren’t very good at it probably fall into this category because people who are trying to create some kind of fake image aren’t going to want to talk about themselves. Instead, they’ll focus their attention on others, which will be off-putting for these women.

Advertisement

5. They aren't people-pleasers

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Being a people-pleaser is usually not healthy for someone’s own psychological well-being, so these women have an advantage here. A woman who is a people-pleaser would do her best to make it seem like she likes everyone, even when she doesn’t, because others’ feelings are more important to her than her own.

People-pleasers face many different challenges, like struggling to say no and having a hard time thinking for themselves. This behavior is often born from past trauma or a fear of being alone. Women who are bad at pretending they like someone are essentially the opposite of a people-pleaser because they really don’t care what others think of them.

Advertisement

6. They value their time

iona didishvili | Shutterstock

Some people are happy spending their time as a social butterfly and don’t really care about whether their conversations are superficial or not. These women are the exact opposite. They know time is the most valuable commodity they have, and they’re not willing to waste it on surface-level small talk with someone they don’t actually like.

Interestingly, as Professor Tina Selig, PhD, pointed out, you can never buy more time, but you can spend your time in a way that is profitable, whether that means bringing in actual money or doing something that matters to you. Women who understand that don’t want to waste their time, and they think putting on a fake smile for other fake people is one way of doing that.

Advertisement

7. They are impatient

eldar nurkovic | Shutterstock

Some people have all the patience in the world, and are somehow able to listen to an annoying person ramble on about things they don’t care about at all. Women who just can’t maintain the facade of liking someone they don’t are more impatient because they can’t handle that, but that doesn’t mean they’re impatient in a bad way.

We always hear about the importance of patience, but there really needs to be a healthy balance. Philosopher Jim Stone, PhD, said, “If you’re too impatient, you can make rash decisions with terrible consequences. If you’re too patient, you can waste vast stretches of your life pursuing the wrong goals.”

Feeling impatient isn’t always the bad thing it’s made out to be. These women just don’t have patience for the wrong kind of people.

Advertisement

8. They are sensitive

Bagus Production | Shutterstock

The idea of sensitivity might bring an image of someone crying to mind, but showing emotion isn’t the only form of sensitivity. Psychologist Jill Suttie, PsyD, explained that being especially sensitive could mean that someone has strong feelings, or it could mean they pick up on sounds and smells more than others.

Some people are also able to easily pick up on others’ moods and tell the truth from a lie. A woman with that kind of sensitivity will see right through a fake or annoying person and feel like being around them is practically unbearable.

Advertisement

9. They are consistent

Gladskikh Tatiana | Shutterstock

There’s definitely something inconsistent about a person who is inauthentic. Often, what they say doesn’t match what they do because it isn’t who they really are. They might also find themselves getting caught in a lot of lies because they feel the need to live behind a false image.

Sometimes consistency is mistaken for being boring, but it doesn’t mean someone just does the same thing over and over. Instead, it means you can count on them to do the right thing and to live their values. You know what you’re getting from them. Women like that would have a hard time connecting with someone who is being deliberately inconsistent.

Advertisement

10. They are expressive

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

There are some people you can simply glance at and know exactly what they’re feeling and thinking because they show it in their facial expressions and body language. In other words, they express themselves pretty fully and openly. Others are more enigmatic and you can’t really tell how they feel, possibly due to low self-confidence or fear of vulnerability.

Women who just can’t pretend they like fake people don’t hide their emotions as a way to cope. They have strong reactions, and they can’t school their features to remain neutral when they encounter someone who is truly unpleasant. You’ll always know exactly how they feel.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.