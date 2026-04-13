Scientists Say People With Two Or More Tattoos Often Develop A Biological Protection That Others Miss Out On

Tattoos are known as a fun way to express yourself through your favorite designs, whether it be a quote, floral pattern, or character from a beloved franchise. However, now, it may also be a way to protect your body from biological harm.

A recent study conducted by the Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah originally started as a way of investigating the link between cancer and having tattoos, particularly focusing on tattoo ink. However, they were shocked to discover that the results were correlated in a completely different way.

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According to research, having more than one tattoo can decrease the risk of having skin cancer.

The team had originally explored the hypothesis that tattoos would increase the possibility of being diagnosed with melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. Melanoma develops through excessive exposure to ultraviolet radiation, which is invisible rays cast by the sun, but can also be found in items such as tanning beds or sun lamps.

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The theory was based on the tattoo ink's components, which may include carcinogens such as metals or other harmful chemicals, and inflammatory responses that are triggered during the tattooing process.

Based on the study, which included around 7,000 tattooed individuals, the research team found that those with at least two tattoos were less likely to develop both invasive and in situ melanoma.

In situ melanoma is when the cancer is found solely in the epidermis, the outermost layer, and remains there, making it easier to remove. This type can manifest as a new tumor or turn a previous growth cancerous. If you or someone you love has suspicions about a new development, contact your health professional to schedule a skin biopsy.

Due to the increase in acceptance of tattoo culture over the years, there has been an influx of body art throughout the country. According to the Pew Research Center, 32% of Americans have a tattoo, and 22% of those have more than one. Compared with those with several tattoos, those with only one were more likely to be diagnosed with in situ, according to the Cancer Control and Population Sciences Program.

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Researchers are still trying to find the exact reason why tattoos have an impact on cancer diagnoses.

Rachel McCarty, PhD, the first author of the study and a former doctoral student at the Huntsman Cancer Institute, explained that "we need to do more research to understand what we are seeing and if this decreased risk is simply due to behavioral or physical factors".

Theoretically, tattoos could create a barrier from direct exposure to ultraviolet rays, protecting the skin cells underneath. They could even cause an immune response to precancerous cells, which can later become benign.

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Despite the potential benefits of having tattoos, scientists from the Huntsman Cancer Institute study and research labs in Sweden have identified a potential increased risk of blood cancer for those tattooed.

The team is intent on figuring out the wider scope of the correlation between cancer cells and tattooing. Jennifer Doherty, PhD, the head of the study, said: "[w]e really need to understand how tattoos could impact risk for different types of cancer".

Creating a good skin care regimen can benefit, regardless of having "ink".

The team advises people not to take this as a reason to get more tattoos, given the lack of exploration in the field. Instead, people should continue to practice sun protection through the application of sunscreen.

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One of the tips recommended by tattoo artists for upkeep is making sure to limit direct skin exposure to the sun to prevent fading. As a result, those with tattoos are likely more mindful of sunscreen use, which is a primary defense against melanoma.

For the best results, sunscreen should be applied 15-20 minutes prior to going outside, and then be reapplied every two hours. Doctors recommend using one with at least SPF 30, preferably one that protects against UVA and UVB radiation.

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It's important to take good care of your body, regardless of whether you have tattoos. Being proactive while out in the sun, especially for extended periods, can be the biggest key to reducing the risk of skin cancer.

Gabrielle Mattes is a writer working towards a Creative Writing degree. Her focus is lifestyle, wellness, human interest, and relationships.