So many people nowadays have tattoos. According to the Pew Research Center, 32% of Americans have a tattoo. When we see a tattoo on someone, one of the first things we consider and ask is, "What does it mean?" The person with the tattoo will likely tell you the deeper meaning behind the art permanently written on their skin, but the meaning of the tattoo goes far beyond what the tattoo is.

The placement of the tattoo is as important, if not more so. Each tattoo placement carries with it a significantly different meaning. People will often tell you to be careful about what you tattoo on yourself but rarely do they warn you about the importance of the tattoo placement and what your tattoo says about your personality.

What your tattoo placement reveals about your personality, according to psychology:

1. Ribcage

The ribcage is a less common, but increasingly popular place for a tattoo. It's a sometimes sensitive area, showing that the person acting as the canvas is tough, resilient, and brave.

Michael Burrows / Pexels

If a person chooses to get a tattoo on their ribs, it shows that they're highly confident about their bodies, as it's a place where a great deal of skin needs to be bared to see it. Because of the size of the area, these tattoos are often larger and more intricate, showing the depth of the person bearing them.

2. Fingers

Finger tattoos are uncommon for several reasons, some cultural, and some practical. Finger tattoos are often used by only the most hardened of tattoo artists. They're typically unique and are slowly becoming more and more common.

Many shy away from hand, forearm, neck, and face tattoos because they can have implications for your professional life. But many professions no longer care about visible tattoos; something that has begun to change in the past decade or so.

Finger tattoos usually indicate a very concise person. With limited space, the artist needs to use what they have to drive home the message that the tattoo itself carries. Words are often spelled on the fingers, obviously four or fewer letters, making the messages they send potentially enormous.

3. Calves

Calf tattoos tend to be a little bit more common among men than women, but among women, it's catching on. Calf tattoos are often used by the most sporting among us, as athletes usually wear shorts. Thus, the calf tattoo is easy to show off while going for a run, shooting some hoops, or playing some tennis.

Calf tattoos, like ribcage tattoos, have a little bit more space to work with, so they can be larger, more intricate, and tell a deeper story. Most of the time, people with calf tattoos are eager to show them off to you and others.

4. Feet and ankles

Nearly everyone on the list so far has wanted to show off their tattoos, but those with tattoos on their feet and ankles tend to be more shy and discreet about their decisions. If they don't want you to see their body art, you won't. It's easy.

