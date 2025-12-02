Every year, there's a new home decoration trend that people just have to try out. Whether it's warm minimalism, accent ceilings, or using mixed metals, the changes a person makes in their home aesthetic can turn into really fun projects. But not everyone feels this way. In fact, even if they do want something different, people who keep the same décor for 20 years usually have certain deep reasons.

Perhaps it's pure laziness, but it's likely about much more than aesthetics. From when they moved out of their parents' place to when they had their first baby, home decorations bring reminders of a joyful past, and tie into who we are and how we feel most safe.

People who keep the same décor for 20 years usually have these 11 deep reasons

1. Their home makes them feel more anchored

Our home can make and break our feelings of comfort. While it's true that a large portion of our time is spent at work, another portion is spent sleeping, raising a family, hosting get-togethers, and eating takeout on the couch. Because of this, some people prefer to keep their home the way it's always been.

From the same couches to worn dishware, there's a reason why familiarity breeds comfort. As professor Raj Raghunathan explained, "From an evolutionary perspective, it makes sense that familiarity breeds liking. Generally speaking, things that are familiar are likely to be safer than things that are not. If something is familiar, we have clearly survived exposure to it, and our brain, recognizing this, steers us towards it."

2. They prioritize peace over perfection

Nobody likes to feel stressed, though it's a part of everyday life. Whether it's friendships, relationships, and even co-workers, stress is something we can't escape. But when someone puts their peace before perfection at home, they aren't concerned about fresh coats of paint or updating fixtures.

Not only is it time-consuming, but in the end, most people will always find a fault within their homes, no matter how much they try to cover it up. Instead of stressing, they find a way to make their space work for them. And once they have that down, they won't try to change a thing.

3. They value function over fashion

While some cling to their old decorations and aesthetics because it makes them feel anchored, some people who keep the same décor for 20 years usually have deep reasons like a preference for function rather than fashion. New trends look good on the surface, but it doesn't mean they're useful or affordable.

From poorly made appliances to uncomfortable sofas, these individuals would rather stick to what they know. After all, humans love reliability. As psychologist George S. Everly, Jr. pointed out, "Reliability conveys predictability and safety. Safety is a core human need."

4. They don't feel the need to impress visitors

Some people decorate because they genuinely love to, but not everyone who enjoys it does so to impress others. For those who obsess about how Pinterest-worthy their homes look, a huge reason for their obsession stems from other people's perception of them. As most people can imagine, this type of obsession is bound to lead to disaster, as nothing they do will ever feel good enough.

This is their home, the place they reside, so rather than decorating for others, they just decorate for themselves. Even if it means keeping things bland or neutral, as long as they're comfortable, other people's opinions don't matter.

5. They see décor as an investment

While some people love to change their décor every season, some people see it as an investment only. That means purchasing items they will reuse every year, rather than buying something and throwing it out as the seasons pass. If they're going to spend $1,000 on a nice sofa or dining room set, they plan to keep it for life.

As most people know, decorating is pretty costly. According to Etch Design Group, people spend between $20,000 to $50,000 on average to decorate their entire home. Knowing they'll have it for the long haul, they'd never buy something unless it's absolutely worthwhile.

6. Renovations feel overwhelming

People who keep the same décor for 20 years usually do so because renovating their space can feel overwhelming. For them, planning and executing for an extended period of time is completely exhausting. Whether it's spending hours looking at furniture, paint colors, and finding different contractors, renovations begin to feel less like a luxury and more like a chore.

This is why some people prefer to keep their homes the same. With so much going on in their lives, they'd rather deal with what's more pressing than worry about something so trivial.

7. They prioritize other areas of their life over aesthetics

Whether it's a pretty Pinterest board or a good outfit, there's something about a good aesthetic that puts people in a good mood. Even so, there's a huge difference between taking a few minutes to pick out a nice outfit versus taking time to redecorate a whole home.

It's not like they don't want their home to look nice; they just have a lot on their plate. Outside of their daily stressors, those who prioritize family and friends are barely home to begin with. This is good, as according to a study published in Mental Health & Prevention, better family relationships are linked to reduced psychological distress.

8. They see their home as an extension of their identity

When someone asks why a person has redecorated, the reasons are endless. From needing a new change to growing bored, people crave a home makeover every blue moon. And while some claim they need to redecorate to reflect their new identity, others have always been consistent with theirs.

Whether it's being spiritual or technical, their home hasn't changed because neither has their identity. Of course, there's nothing wrong with that, but changing one or two things here and there isn't a bad thing either.

9. Change triggers their anxiety

People want things to remain stable; however, after spending a few years in the same home, the average person craves a bit of change. Whether it's a splash of color or different furniture, change is exciting and just what people need.

As wellness scholar Robyne Hanley-Dafoe reminded, "As humans, we crave routine and predictability. Sometimes, we even hold on to situations that no longer serve us simply because they are familiar. Yet, the reality is that staying within the bounds of what is comfortable does not allow us to reach our full potential."

But despite this, people who keep the same décor for 20 years usually have deep reasons that relate to their strong dislike of change. They know change is good, but they don't like it. Surrounded by familiarity, it feels a bit startling to suddenly have your surroundings differ.

10. They don't internalize social comparison

As much as people may preach about loving themselves, when your next door neighbor has a good car, your ex is thriving, and your co-worker is rising up the ranks, it's hard not to take it personally. And for people who keep the same home décor for years at a time, it's likely because they've outgrown their people-pleasing tendencies and don't care what others think.

Not filled with anxiety or envy, they've learned to make their home a space for them to feel welcome. Whether it's adding a lot of plants or throw pillows, they don't seek validation from anyone but themselves, leading to a better, more welcoming environment.

11. They believe a home should tell a story

The homes of older people tell a million different stories. From the photographs that line the walls to porcelain pieces that have been passed on through generations, these decorations have history. Unfortunately, the rise of Pinterest has altered that aesthetic completely.

Filled with spotless and picture-perfect homes, most have opted out of telling stories in favor of cuter decorations that look more aesthetically pleasing. While there's nothing inherently wrong with that, keeping a piece of home is also important. As wellness coach Courtney Macoy revealed, vintage items add charm, tell a story, and are often better quality and less expensive than newer items.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.