So many of us have centered our lives around “fitting in” for a sense of security and belonging. Like psychology expert Lybi Ma suggests, the need for acceptance is a natural human trait, but the ways in which we seek that acceptance can lead to inauthenticity, validation-seeking, and misguided relationships if we’re not careful. However, there are many signs you’re truly different from everyone else in your life in a very rare way and authentic in your own identity.

Instead of feeding into trends, shifting their personality, and trying to be agreeable in a chaotic world, truly authentic people lead with their internal light. They spend time enjoying their own company and learning about themselves so they can trust they’re leading with a sense of security and purpose from the inside out.

Here are 11 signs you’re truly different from everyone else in your life in a very rare way

1. You stand up for people

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Standing up for what’s right and for other people takes a lot of moral courage, even if it seems so simple. Sometimes, standing up for people can lead to social exclusion or feelings of rejection from others, which puts out basic human yearning for belonging and acceptance at risk.

However, if you’re truly different from everyone else in your life in a very rare way, with the bravery to put your needs on hold to help someone, you’re special. It’s small acts of kindness, helping a stranger, and standing up for someone who feels excluded or ostracized that make our world a better place, and you’re a piece of that.

Advertisement

2. You’re kind to everyone, regardless of their situation

Shakirov Albert | Shutterstock

A great deal of research suggests that kindness and empathy don’t just benefit the person on the receiving end, but also the one offering and giving. From self-esteem to mental health and social relationships, everything gets better when you lean into kindness.

However, if you don’t care about reciprocity or expect something in return in exchange for your kindness, chances are you’re truly different from everyone else in your life in a very rare way. You’re not transactional — you just truly care about people and making sure everyone feels valued.

Advertisement

3. You give people grace without ego

fizkes | Shutterstock

On top of the relationship and mental health benefits that come from giving grace to people, research also suggests that forgiveness has a number of benefits for physical health, from improving cholesterol to lowering the risk of heart attacks. Of course, a person who gives grace to people isn’t always thinking about themselves, even though they benefit from apologizing to people and offering forgiveness.

Even if they have a bad interaction with a stranger or encounter a rude service workers, they give grace often. They understand, even in the midst of their own chaotic lives and struggles, that everyone is going through things you can’t see. Everyone has struggles that influence their behavior that have nothing to do with them.

Advertisement

4. You try new things often

simona pilolla 2 | Shutterstock

If you’re willing to get out of your comfort zone, challenge yourself, and try new things often, those are signs you’re truly different from everyone else in your life in a very rare way. Not only are you likely more comfortable connecting with and having conversations with people with opposing views and perspectives, but you are also constantly growing and evolving through newness.

When we get comfortable with being uncomfortable, our lives, relationships, and identities shift for the better. But it’s a superpower to make accepting challenges and getting out of our comfort zones a regular practice.

Advertisement

5. You enjoy healthy solitude

Antonio Guillem | Shutterstock

According to a study published in Scientific Reports, healthy solitude can actually boost our well-being if we’re intentional about cultivating it amid the chaos of life. Of course, it’s not always comfortable to appreciate alone time if you’re not comfortable with yourself, but if you lean into it with intention, you’re a rare kind of person.

The people who most enjoy their alone time aren’t always comfortable, but they’re often emotionally intelligent and self-aware. They have the perspective of being alone and forming a healthy relationship with themselves to inform the way they interact with the world in powerful, beautiful ways.

Advertisement

6. You don’t tolerate fake friends

SynthEx | Shutterstock

Fake friends, who are performative for attention or cruel behind our backs, only act as “energy vampires” that drain our energy. They push us into manipulative situations and urge us to be someone outside of our authentic selves, in ways that are often subtle and unsuspecting.

For attention-seeking people who struggle with insecurity, growing away from and walking away from these kinds of friends can be incredibly hard. We yearn to feel accepted and to have a sense of belonging, even when it’s manifesting in misleading ways.

However, if you don’t tolerate fake friends and prefer to pave a new path for yourself over tolerating mistreatment, you’re a truly rare kind of person.

Advertisement

7. You’re comfortable with outgrowing things and people

Inside Creative House | Shutterstock

Outgrowing things no longer meant for you and drifting apart from people are natural parts of life, but not always comfortable to accept. While the average person may tolerate misbehavior for a long time or allow people to overstep their boundaries, if you’re a truly special, self-assured person, you’re comfortable with letting these people go.

You’re fine with changing your mind and circumstances, and often accept the challenge of growth without resistance.

Advertisement

8. You think deeply about life

GaudiLab | Shutterstock

While a great deal of our brains and daily behaviors run completely on autopilot, living without diving deeper into social connections and appreciating small moments of joy can truly suck the beauty out of life. If you think deeply about life and try your best to live thoughtfully in the present moment, those are signs you’re truly different from everyone else in your life in a very rare way.

Not only do you open yourself up to new people, experiences, and opportunities often by living a high-vibe, energetic, inquisitive life, but you also thrive.

Advertisement

9. You’re intuitive about energy

fizkes | Shutterstock

Many women are naturally wired toward intuitive thinking, but if you regularly practice listening to it, following gut instincts, and leaning into energetic messages, you’re a special kind of rare person.

Not only can you sense subtle energy shifts in conversations and lead with your intuition over deep thinking, but you’re clearly more in touch with yourself. You have a level of internal trust that not only guides you to a better life, but also promotes a better, healthier relationship with yourself and the people you love.

Advertisement

10. You feel people’s emotions like your own

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

If you care about people, treat their emotions like your own, and lead with compassion, chances are you’re a rare kind of empathetic person that most people dream of connecting with. Not only do you lead a more thoughtful and fulfilling life from being empathetic, like a study from Healthcare suggests, but you also make connections easily and often boast bountiful relationships.

While everyone else in your life and the world might be losing the majority of their empathy, you’re a sign of light and hope that there are still people out in the world who truly care.

Advertisement

11. You feel a purpose in life bigger than yourself

The Attico Studio | Shutterstock

Having a sense of purpose and meaning in our lives is so important — not just for protecting physical health and well-being, but also to ensure we have a foundation of values, goals, and hobbies to thrive amongst. Whether it’s in your job, helping strangers, or even making art for people to enjoy, if you have a purpose outside of yourself, that’s one of the signs you’re truly different from everyone else in your life in a very rare way.

Of course, having things for yourself and finding meaning personally is important, but in our endlessly self-centered world, having people like you — motivating to help others and lead with kindness — is just as important.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.