There's nothing more nostalgic than remembering the toys, gadgets, and even experiences that we had during our childhood. As adults, there might be moments when we yearn for the innocent fun that came with being a child and not having to worry about grown up responsibilities and obligations. Our childhood was filled with treasures we took for granted at the time, and now, as adults, we'd do anything to be able to have them again.

Turns out, nostalgia comes at a steep price. Many of the items that once cluttered our bedrooms and backpacks have become rare collectibles. Whether it’s because they were made in limited runs, are tied to pop culture history, or simply didn’t survive most people’s basements, the cost of re-owning them today can be outrageous. It’s funny to think we used to trade these things for snacks or lose them under the couch without a second thought. If only we’d known we were sitting on a goldmine.

Here are 10 things we owned as kids that we'd go broke trying to buy again

1. Transformers (G1 Toys)

Icons8 Photos via Canva

The original Transformers toys were famous for turning from robots into cars, jets, or animals. In the ’80s, you could buy one for under $15. These days, boxed Generation 1 (G1) figures can fetch several hundred dollars each, and some rare models even break into the thousands.

The appeal comes from their complexity and design, which were considered ahead of their time. Collectors often cite the early Transformers as high points in toy engineering. Market research shows that toy franchises with ongoing media presence, like Transformers, hold nostalgic power that keeps values high year after year.

2. Tamagotchis

Olga Leschenko | Shutterstock

These pocket-sized digital pets were equal parts fun and stressful. Keeping your Tamagotchi alive required constant attention, but we loved them anyway. You could pick one up for around $15 in the ’90s, but today, original models can go for $100 or more, especially the rare Japanese editions.

Collectors love the early versions for their simplicity and nostalgia factor. Research shows that digital toys tied to interactive experiences tend to become especially memorable over time. Even now, just hearing that familiar beep brings back a very specific kind of childhood panic and pride.

3. Polly Pocket sets

Sean P. Aune | Shutterstock

These tiny playsets were a staple of ‘90s childhoods, especially among kids who loved imaginative stories packed into a case the size of a compact mirror. Back then, you could pick one up for about $10. But if you try to buy a vintage set now, especially from the original Bluebird line, you might be looking at $200 or more for a complete, clean set.

Collectors love the detail and design of the early versions, which are harder to find in good condition because of how small the pieces were. According to toy market analysts, the resurgence of '90s nostalgia has made Polly Pockets one of the most expensive girl-targeted toy lines to collect.

It’s one of those things you don’t realize you miss until you see it and think, “Oh wow, I had that!”

4. Star Wars action figures (original Kenner line)

Willrow Hood | Shutterstock

If you had a Darth Vader with his original cape and lightsaber — or worse, you opened a Boba Fett with a rocket pack — you might want to sit down. Star Wars figures from the late ’70s and early ’80s that originally sold for a couple of bucks can now go for hundreds or thousands, especially if they’re unopened or rare variants.

Collectors and pop culture historians agree that the Kenner line changed the toy industry. According to auction houses and fan sites, Star Wars figures remain among the most actively traded collectibles worldwide.

It’s proof that sometimes, the galaxy’s most powerful force isn’t the Force, it’s nostalgia.

5. The original Nintendo Entertainment System (NES)

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

Back in the ‘80s, the NES was a dream come true for any kid who wanted to play Super Mario Bros. or Duck Hunt in their living room. You could pick one up at the time for under $100, or even less if you got it secondhand or with a bundle.

Today, a boxed and working original NES can cost anywhere from $300 to over $1,000 depending on the condition and included games. Limited edition cartridges like Stadium Events can go for tens of thousands.

This huge jump in value is due to both nostalgia and rarity. According to gaming historians, the NES kickstarted a new era in home entertainment, which makes it a cultural icon as well as a collector’s item. Demand is especially strong among Millennials and Gen Xers who now have the money and motivation to relive their childhood.

6. Lisa Frank Stationery

ebay

Bright colors, sparkly dolphins, neon leopards. Lisa Frank’s world was like a sticker-covered dreamscape. Every kid who loved rainbow school supplies had at least a folder or two in their backpack. Back then, a few bucks could get you a whole matching set. Now? Try $100 or more for some of the vintage, unused items.

Collectors especially seek out sealed sticker packs and folders from the early ‘90s. According to resale trends, Lisa Frank products have become increasingly popular with Millennials who want a piece of their childhood back. There’s something about those wild, technicolor patterns that still feels oddly joyful today.

7. My Little Pony (’80s originals)

Igisheva Maria | Shutterstock

These pastel-colored ponies with brushable hair and glittery symbols were once a birthday party staple. You could get one for just a few dollars at the store. But now? A first-generation pony in good shape, especially rare versions, can cost hundreds. Some unicorn and pegasus ponies have sold for over $1,000.

The spike in value has been driven by a loyal collector base and a strong emotional attachment to the brand. Research on consumer nostalgia shows that toys tied to storytelling and childhood identity tend to hold or grow in value.

In other words, these ponies are more than toys. They’re time capsules.

8. Beanie Babies

The Image Party | Shutterstock

There was a time in the ‘90s when it seemed like Beanie Babies were going to pay for everyone’s college tuition. While most of them are still worth just a few bucks, a handful of rare ones, like Princess the Bear or Peanut the Elephant (royal blue version), can fetch thousands. Originally sold for under $10, they’ve become both a cautionary tale and a collector’s prize.

Their value depends on tags, condition, and production errors, which means even tiny differences can make or break a resale price. According to economic analysts, Beanie Babies are a classic example of speculative markets, but the emotional pull of childhood keeps interest alive.

For some people, it’s not about profit, it’s about reconnecting with something that once brought comfort.

9. American Girl Dolls

Jeff Sandquist, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

These historical dolls weren’t cheap even back then, but many kids managed to convince someone to splurge at least once. Original dolls like Samantha, Kirsten, or Felicity, especially the ones made before the Mattel buyout, can now sell for hundreds or even thousands of dollars, and that’s not even counting the accessories, furniture, or books.

The dolls’ detailed storylines and educational value gave them a unique spot in the toy world. According to historians and collectors, early American Girl items are now considered both nostalgic and culturally significant. Owning one again feels less like buying a toy and more like restoring a part of your past.

10. Garbage Pail Kids cards

Octavio Parra | Shutterstock

These gross, hilarious trading cards were the ultimate form of rebellion for school kids in the 1980s. Parents hated them, teachers banned them, and that only made them cooler. A full pack cost less than a buck back then, and most of us opened them just to get a laugh or trade with friends. Fast forward to today, and some rare cards can sell for hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Collectors are especially keen on complete first-series sets in mint condition, which are tough to find because kids weren’t exactly known for handling these with care. According to auction records and collectors’ guides, demand has steadily risen over the years.

What was once a fun lunchbox accessory is now a high-priced piece of pop culture history.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.