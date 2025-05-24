If We Fixed Even 2 Of These 11 Things, Life Would Be So Much Easier

Why everything feels hard for everyone these days.

Last updated on May 24, 2025

Friends coming together, making life easier.
We can't have nice things because of people. From using up too much of nature's gifts to always chasing profits, life is hard. If we could fix even two of these things, our planet would become unrecognizable in the best way.

If we fixed even two of these 11 things, life would be so much easier:

1. We make short-term choices and ignore long-term consequences

1. We make short-term choices and ignore long-term consequences

We're awful at planning beyond what will feel good right now. We consistently choose the easier path because it makes everyone feel better instead of doing the harder things that suck but make us healthier, happier, and more prosperous later.

2. We refuse to admit when we're wrong

2. We refuse to admit when we're wrong

Humans will die over pride. This seems honorable except when it's misplaced and prevents them from finding a much better solution. But they won't take it because that means admitting the original solution — the one they're ego vested in — was wrong.

3. We punish people for admitting they were wrong

3. We punish people for admitting they were wrong

Humans simultaneously call people out for being wrong, then hold it over their heads later even if they admit they were wrong. This, of course, makes people less likely to admit they were ever wrong.

Research indicates that holding onto past mistakes can have significant negative consequences for both the person holding the grudge and the person they are angry with. It can lead to increased stress, anxiety, depression, and even physical health problems like high blood pressure. These grudges can damage relationships and prevent individuals from moving forward and learning from experiences.

4. We forget how to forgive

4. We forget how to forgive

While I believe that a man should pay for his crimes, there is such a thing as growth, repentance, and forgiveness. In our society, the first thing is no longer accepted, even if the second has occurred because no one practices the third anymore.

5. We divide the world into 'us' and 'them'

5. We divide the world into 'us' and 'them'

"If you're not for me, you're against me" mentality is damaging. Politicians exploit this tribal mentality by proposing all types of crazy stuff in the name of the party ideals. You must be against all the party's ideas if you don't support that idea.

6. We put profit above everything

6. We put profit above everything

People will make a dollar any way they can. It always comes back to the money. For any conspiracy, ask yourself who financially benefits and you'll have it figured out. Crime causes poverty is way more true than poverty causes crime.

While greed may lead to economic gains, it's also often associated with negative consequences for the individual's well-being and social relationships. Studies indicate that greedy individuals tend to experience lower satisfaction with life, increased negative emotions like anger and depression, and reduced trust in others.

7. We focus more on what we lack than what we have

7. We focus more on what we lack than what we have

We're experts at comparing what's wrong and what we lack. We forget what we have and how fortunate we are. Everyone thinks their life is so hard. They tweet about it from an iPhone in a house where they have no fear of being harmed.

8. We avoid taking responsibility

8. We avoid taking responsibility

Everything is someone else's fault. Even how you feel about yourself results from the world and its unfair standards for success and beauty.

As comedian Kat Williams once hilariously pointed out, "It's called self-esteem. It's the esteem of yourself! How can I mess up how you feel about you?"

9. We expect everything without making trade-offs

9. We expect everything without making trade-offs

You can have anything. You just can't have everything. People think they can get everything from money to romance without doing the work for it. And then, of course, they blame other people because they didn't plan for the future.

Research on the everything paradox explains that the idea of having everything is often unattainable due to the limitations of time, energy, and the inherent complexity of human experience. This is also reflected in the idea that if you pursue multiple goals simultaneously, you might not achieve them as fully as if you focused on one.

10. We avoid effort whenever we can

10. We avoid effort whenever we can

Not just physically, though that's obvious. Mentally, no one does research past the headline. 

Emotionally, no one exercises self-control. And because we're also greedy, media and corporations take advantage of this.

11. We treat each other with disrespect

11. We treat each other with disrespect

People don't respect each other. No empathy, awareness, or appreciation. This is not to be confused with coddling and safe spaces. This is just presenting your best self to your fellow human at all times and with the best intentions.

Ed Latimore is a retired American professional boxer, influencer, and best-selling author. His work focuses on self-improvement and a practical approach to stoic philosophy.

This article was originally published at Ed Latimore's Substack. Reprinted with permission from the author.

