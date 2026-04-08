When someone goes quiet after getting upset, it's easy to think they're just being indifferent or acting stubborn rather than talking it out. In reality, the silence is actually how they're able to process their emotions and navigate conflict rather than being impulsive. There are often many reasons why people's default is silence when they're upset. Research published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that people who tend to suppress their emotions do so to protect themselves, having learned that expressing their emotions will usually create issues that silence helps avoid.

Having time to retreat into themselves doesn't mean they're never going to open up, but people who go silent when they're upset have very specific personality traits that explain their reaction. Once they've been able to sit with their feelings and have assessed that they're in a safe environment, they'll communicate. It takes them a little longer to get there in the first place. Some space to think and make sure their words count often shows a lot more about their personality than people may even realize.

People who go silent when they're upset have 10 very specific personality traits

1. They're highly introspective

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People who spend a lot of time in silence after getting upset usually like to analyze their feelings. They're simply trying to make sense of the situation before saying anything. When they go silent, it's usually because their brain is replaying the situation over from every possible angle, and they're trying to understand exactly what's going on in their brain.

It can seem frustrating to those looking for an immediate solution, but for them, silence is how they process without making things worse. They're simply trying to work through their emotions so they can respond with a clear head. Experts, including counselor Dr. Christopher S. Taylor, have pointed out that taking some time to cool off and regroup can help so conversations don't get destructive after conflict.

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2. They're protecting others from their mood

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When someone goes silent because they're upset, they're usually extremely aware of how contagious emotions can be, especially negative and intense ones. They would much rather absorb them alone than let it affect others. This trait comes from the fact that they're deeply emphatic. They will easily notice when someone else is feeling down and stressed.

Rather than adding onto someone else's turmoil, they'll step back and process their own emotions and share it when they feel it won't overwhelm others. They aren't just dumping their feelings onto others or demanding attention when they're upset. They work through things privately and reflect so they can keep the peace in their relationships.

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3. They're resilient

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When these individuals go silent when they're upset, it's usually part of their strength. They're able to understand that reacting immediately might not solve anything, so they rely on their ability to endure and have time to recover before speaking.

Silence allows them the space to be able to work through their feelings without letting frustration take over. They don't need to verbalize every thought or feeling because they trust themselves to handle it on their own. It shows just how confident they are in their own emotional strength, even if it doesn't look that way to others.

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4. They're emotionally cautious

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Especially when they're upset, people who go silent tend to be even more emotionally cautious before sharing their feelings. It's because they don't want to say something they'll end up regretting. So, they stay quiet until they feel absolutely certain about what they want to express.

They understand that not thinking before they speak can sometimes make the tension rise. That's why they pause and reflect. And as licensed marriage and family therapist John Amodeo explained, "Pausing allows us to be gently present with our feelings, which gives them time to settle. It allows for self-soothing, which positions us to convey what we’re feeling in a responsible, authentic, congruent way."

When these individuals finally do speak, their words end up being way more intentional and meaningful than if they weren't to do that in the first place.

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5. They're conflict-averse

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These people generally might not like confrontations and prefer to step back rather than actually escalate a situation. Their silence is sometimes just a defense mechanism. In the face of tension and uncomfortable interactions, they're usually very aware of it.

Staying quiet actually gives them the chance to evaluate the situation and choose to approach it with a more calm demeanor compared to if they were to insert themselves and make things worse. For those that want immediate communication, it can be frustrating to be around them. But their silence isn't done with malicious intent, it's just how they avoid being in unnecessary drama.

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6. They're self-reliant

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When these individuals go silent after getting upset, it's usually because they think they can sort things out inside before talking. They want to take responsibility for their own feelings and make sure they're not reacting in a way that doesn't reflect how they feel.

Being self-reliant means they don't need constant reassurance because they're able to trust their own judgment. The silence gives them a chance to consider their feelings without outside influences.

They don't want to burden others unnecessarily either. They're aware that not everyone can handle intense emotions, so they choose to manage their own first. Usually, skills like critical thinking, creative thinking, and problem-solving emerge from a sense of self-reliance, according to personal empowerment expert Robert Evans Wilson.

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7. They're highly observant

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When people become extremely quiet when feeling upset, it's usually because their brain is able to pick up on certain things. They're absorbing the information before reacting. This can sometimes make them seem as if they're really cautious people but they're just processing things internally. They want to be able to understand all the dynamics before actually speaking.

Being highly observant means they often notice when something feels off even before it's fully addressed. The process of becoming quiet means they're deciding whether they even want to confront it or just let it pass. Being able to have good observation skills means they tend to be quite in tune to how others feel, including being able to validate what others may be thinking or feeling, insisted communication expert Joe Navarro.

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8. They're extremely private

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Being a private person sometimes means they aren't willing to share every thought or emotion with those around them, especially when they're upset. Their first instinct isn't to talk it out, but rather to just keep it to themselves until they feel ready to share. Private people are also incredibly selective about who they're opening up to.

They feel that trust has to be earned before they let someone in. When they go quiet, it's usually them deciding whether they feel secure enough to actually share with someone. They're always protecting their own inner peace, but once that trust is there, they can end up being the most honest and open people ever.

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9. They're patient

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These individuals like to give themselves time to let the initial wave of emotion they're feeling pass completely. When things are heated, it can make it hard for them to think clearly. They're much more comfortable being able to sit with uncomfortable feelings for a while.

They don't panic when their emotions get too intense nor do they feel pressure to fix everything instantly. They'd much rather take their time and say something meaningful than rush and say something they didn't mean or don't fully stand behind.

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10. They're sensitive to judgment

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Sometimes, their silence is just their worry about being misunderstood or criticized. They don't want to say the wrong thing and have it taken horribly. Rather than risking that, they choose to keep things to themselves for a bit. It gives them the chance to actually step back and express themselves in a way that leaves them feeling safe and fulfilled.

"Once we become more conscious of the language we use and the way we speak, we can change our ineffective patterns and habits for the better. Using accurate and empowering language not only makes us better and more effective communicators, the quality of our relationships improves dramatically as well," therapist Jennifer Hamady revealed.

Because they usually care so deeply about how relationships might be affected by what they say, they don't want to ruin that because of a badly-worded thought. This can make them come across as being heavily guarded, but it's really because of how much they care. They value connection so much that it makes them careful with their words.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.