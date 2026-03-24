Women Who Hate Small Talk & Fake People Usually Have These 11 Highly Intelligent Traits

Some women crave deep conversations.

Written on Mar 24, 2026

Women Who Hate Small Talk & Fake People Usually Have These Highly Intelligent Traits Nedrofly / Shutterstock
Advertisement

Some people can sense a fake person from a mile away. If a woman can tell who you are just by looking at you, she has highly intelligent traits that make her stand out from the crowd. She can read people well, and it allows her to get a sense of how a relationship would go before it even starts.

Women who hate fake people may also dislike small talk. They’re not interested in having conversations that lack substance. They’d likely rather have a deep, meaningful conversation with someone. If someone is giving off vibes that they are fake, they may not even try to talk to them. They’d rather save their breath for someone willing to meet them on a different level. They want to engage with people on their level of intelligence rather than talking about things that do not matter to them.

Women who hate small talk & fake people usually have these 11 highly intelligent traits

1. They are deep thinkers

women who hate small talk and fake people usually have these highly intelligent traits they are deep thinkers BULE from Pexels via Canva

Some women are naturally deep thinkers. They prefer meaningful conversations rather than surface-level small talk. They need to find people they can relate to. Being on the same intellectual playing field may make a woman like this feel comfortable in conversations. It allows them to connect on a deep level.

Deep thinkers want to increase their knowledge. They find comfort in having like-minded people around them who can help them expand their minds. Fake people and small talk may not be of interest. Instead, they seek people with similar traits.

RELATED: 11 Signs Of A Truly Deep Thinker

Advertisement

2. They are authentic 

women who hate small talk and fake people usually have these highly intelligent traits they are authentic Gabriela Brasiliano from Pexels via Canva

Authentic people are special. They know who they are. There’s no reason for them to try to pretend they are someone else. They have confidence and are self-assured. When a woman has this personality trait, she likely has a low tolerance for fake people. Authentic people value people who stand true to themselves, and someone fake isn’t going to cut it in their social circle.

This type of woman may also struggle with having small talk. Since they stand true to who they are, they may want to connect with people on a deeper level. It’s not always easy for them to talk about things without substance.

RELATED: People With Zero Tolerance For Drama & Inauthentic Behavior Almost Always Say These 11 Phrases When They Talk To You

Advertisement

3. They are socially aware

women who hate small talk and fake people usually have these highly intelligent traits they are socially aware David Stanciu's Images via Canva

Social awareness does not come naturally to everyone. If a woman has this trait, she knows what’s going on around her. She has a special sense that allows her to read a room. If you know someone who seems to know exactly what to say and when to say it, she is likely socially aware. This trait can cause someone to have a low tolerance for fake people and small talk.

Recognizing the emotions around them may allow a woman like this to connect easily. They’re not looking for conversations that lack substance or people who aren’t true to themselves.

RELATED: The Emotional Awareness Test That’ll Make You Squirm (But Tell You The Truth)

Advertisement

4. They are independent 

women who hate small talk and fake people usually have these highly intelligent traits they are independent tigristiara from Getty Images via Canva

Independent women do not need anyone else. Instead of viewing people as a necessity in their lives, they see them as special additions. Of course, they still rely on social connections. Since they value the type of person they have in their life, they likely don’t have time to entertain fake people. They focus on the connections that serve a purpose in their lives.

This type of woman may also hate small talk. She doesn’t need to have useless conversations that don’t impact her life. She may want to value her time and engage in more inspiring conversations. When she chooses to socialize, she wants to make it count.

RELATED: 11 Behaviors That Seem Rude But Are Actually Signs Of A Strong, Independent Woman

Advertisement

5. They are efficient

women who hate small talk and fake people usually have these highly intelligent traits they are efficient Guilherme Almeida from Pexels via Canva

We’ve all heard the saying that time is money. When someone is naturally efficient, they may not want to waste time chatting with people who won't serve a purpose in their life. Not only do they value their own time, but they also care about how they spend time with others. They want meaningful moments with people who aren’t fake or looking for surface-level conversations.

Efficient people set goals and do whatever they can to achieve them. They don’t have time for people who are going to bring them down. Instead, they value moments with the people they care for most.

RELATED: The Art Of Getting Stuff Done: 6 Secrets To Being A Truly Efficient Person

Advertisement

6. They have strong values

women who hate small talk and fake people usually have these highly intelligent traits they have strong values Airam Dato-on from Pexels via Canva

People who have strong values care about the company they keep. Those we surround ourselves with play a big role in our daily lives. They can either pick us up or bring us down with them. A woman who has strong values will likely hand-pick the people she surrounds herself with. They likely will not have time for fake people or small talk.

Positive relationships play a major role in our mental health. By surrounding ourselves with good people, we are strengthening ourselves. A woman with strong values may emphasize who we spend time with.

RELATED: If You Were Raised With Old-School Values, You Probably Still Do These 11 Things

Advertisement

7. They feel comfortable with silence

women who hate small talk and fake people usually have these highly intelligent traits they feel comfortable with silence FatCamera from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Silence is deafening, right? We’re all familiar with that phrase. For some people, sitting in silence can feel like torture. They’re willing to have conversations with anyone, no matter how surface-level they are. For someone comfortable in silence, they don’t feel the need to waste time filling the silence around them.

Talking to fake people just to keep the room from being too quiet is silly for someone like this. Instead, they likely do what they can to make silence feel comfortable. They may not feel pressured to maintain conversations just for the sake of having them.

RELATED: People Who Need Complete Silence At The End Of The Workday Usually Have These 11 Reasons

Advertisement

8. They have emotional intelligence

women who hate small talk and fake people usually have these highly intelligent traits they have emotional intelligence puhhha from Getty Images via Canva

Emotional intelligence goes far. Someone who is naturally emotionally intelligent has a strong sense of perception. They can tell when someone is worth investing their time in. Instead of pleasing fake people or maintaining surface-level conversations, they focus on connecting deeply with people around them. They use their emotional intelligence to form worthy connections.

"Emotionally intelligent people are not only good at thinking about how other people might feel but they are also adept at understanding their own feelings. Self-awareness allows people to consider the many different factors that contribute to their emotions," says Kendra Cherry, MSEd.

RELATED: 11 Behaviors Most People Think Are Mean That Are Actually Extreme Emotional Intelligence

Advertisement

9. They are not people-pleasers

women who hate small talk and fake people usually have these highly intelligent traits they are not people pleasers Rido via Canva

I’m guilty of being a people pleaser. Sometimes, I find it easier to go along with what others want. If someone is fake or wants to have small talk with me, I will likely give in. Mostly, I want to keep the peace. When someone isn’t a people-pleaser, they have an easier time setting boundaries. They don’t feel the need to make themselves available to those who don’t serve a purpose in their life.

People-pleasing behavior can make people feel like they have no time for themselves. When someone has a trait that allows them to put themselves first, they are showing that they value their time and the people they spend it with.

RELATED: 11 Things People-Pleasers Secretly Resent But Still Keep Doing Out Of Guilt

Advertisement
More for You:
3 Things People Immediately Judge You On When You First Meet Them
5 Immediate Signs Of A Toxic, Passive-Aggressive Person
11 Subtle Signs Of A Woman Who Has Been Through A Lot In Life
11 Traits Of An Introverted Intuitive, The Rarest & Most Intelligent Personality

10. They are introspective

women who hate small talk and fake people usually have these highly intelligent traits they are introspective andresr from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Sometimes, we need to focus on ourselves. When a woman doesn’t have patience for small talk or fake people, they may prefer to spend time in their own head. Instead of having a conversation they may deem pointless, they are working on bettering themselves. They may choose to look within and dedicate their time to self-improvement.

"Introspection is a psychological process that involves looking inward to examine one's thoughts, emotions, judgments, and perceptions. It's something most of us engage in without giving it much thought. We reflect on our choices, evaluate our feelings, and try to understand ourselves better," says Kendra Cherry, MSEd.

RELATED: 8 Introspective Questions To Ask To Restore Your Faith In Yourself

Advertisement

11. They are wise

women who hate small talk and fake people usually have these highly intelligent traits they are wise JackF from Getty Images via Canva

Wise people are thoughtful. They think through what they say before they say it. They know that it’s worth it to approach people respectfully. Since they are constantly balancing what to say, they may not have patience for fake people. They may not want to waste their time on conversations that matter less to them. Small talk may not be an option.

Wise people value the words they say. They don’t want to have off-putting or surface-level conversations.

RELATED: The Art Of Being A Wise Person: 8 Simple Habits Of Naturally Wise People

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
Most Women Over 40 Are Deeply Unattracted To These 11 Things Gen Z Finds 'Hot' About Men
Woman Apologizes To All The Wives She Thought Were ‘Bitter’ While Being Married To ‘Easygoing’ Men
There’s One Compliment That Means So Much More To Women Than Being Called Pretty, Finds Survey
Loading...