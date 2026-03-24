Some people can sense a fake person from a mile away. If a woman can tell who you are just by looking at you, she has highly intelligent traits that make her stand out from the crowd. She can read people well, and it allows her to get a sense of how a relationship would go before it even starts.

Women who hate fake people may also dislike small talk. They’re not interested in having conversations that lack substance. They’d likely rather have a deep, meaningful conversation with someone. If someone is giving off vibes that they are fake, they may not even try to talk to them. They’d rather save their breath for someone willing to meet them on a different level. They want to engage with people on their level of intelligence rather than talking about things that do not matter to them.

Women who hate small talk & fake people usually have these 11 highly intelligent traits

1. They are deep thinkers

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Some women are naturally deep thinkers. They prefer meaningful conversations rather than surface-level small talk. They need to find people they can relate to. Being on the same intellectual playing field may make a woman like this feel comfortable in conversations. It allows them to connect on a deep level.

Deep thinkers want to increase their knowledge. They find comfort in having like-minded people around them who can help them expand their minds. Fake people and small talk may not be of interest. Instead, they seek people with similar traits.

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2. They are authentic

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Authentic people are special. They know who they are. There’s no reason for them to try to pretend they are someone else. They have confidence and are self-assured. When a woman has this personality trait, she likely has a low tolerance for fake people. Authentic people value people who stand true to themselves, and someone fake isn’t going to cut it in their social circle.

This type of woman may also struggle with having small talk. Since they stand true to who they are, they may want to connect with people on a deeper level. It’s not always easy for them to talk about things without substance.

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3. They are socially aware

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Social awareness does not come naturally to everyone. If a woman has this trait, she knows what’s going on around her. She has a special sense that allows her to read a room. If you know someone who seems to know exactly what to say and when to say it, she is likely socially aware. This trait can cause someone to have a low tolerance for fake people and small talk.

Recognizing the emotions around them may allow a woman like this to connect easily. They’re not looking for conversations that lack substance or people who aren’t true to themselves.

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4. They are independent

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Independent women do not need anyone else. Instead of viewing people as a necessity in their lives, they see them as special additions. Of course, they still rely on social connections. Since they value the type of person they have in their life, they likely don’t have time to entertain fake people. They focus on the connections that serve a purpose in their lives.

This type of woman may also hate small talk. She doesn’t need to have useless conversations that don’t impact her life. She may want to value her time and engage in more inspiring conversations. When she chooses to socialize, she wants to make it count.

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5. They are efficient

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We’ve all heard the saying that time is money. When someone is naturally efficient, they may not want to waste time chatting with people who won't serve a purpose in their life. Not only do they value their own time, but they also care about how they spend time with others. They want meaningful moments with people who aren’t fake or looking for surface-level conversations.

Efficient people set goals and do whatever they can to achieve them. They don’t have time for people who are going to bring them down. Instead, they value moments with the people they care for most.

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6. They have strong values

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People who have strong values care about the company they keep. Those we surround ourselves with play a big role in our daily lives. They can either pick us up or bring us down with them. A woman who has strong values will likely hand-pick the people she surrounds herself with. They likely will not have time for fake people or small talk.

Positive relationships play a major role in our mental health. By surrounding ourselves with good people, we are strengthening ourselves. A woman with strong values may emphasize who we spend time with.

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7. They feel comfortable with silence

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Silence is deafening, right? We’re all familiar with that phrase. For some people, sitting in silence can feel like torture. They’re willing to have conversations with anyone, no matter how surface-level they are. For someone comfortable in silence, they don’t feel the need to waste time filling the silence around them.

Talking to fake people just to keep the room from being too quiet is silly for someone like this. Instead, they likely do what they can to make silence feel comfortable. They may not feel pressured to maintain conversations just for the sake of having them.

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8. They have emotional intelligence

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Emotional intelligence goes far. Someone who is naturally emotionally intelligent has a strong sense of perception. They can tell when someone is worth investing their time in. Instead of pleasing fake people or maintaining surface-level conversations, they focus on connecting deeply with people around them. They use their emotional intelligence to form worthy connections.

"Emotionally intelligent people are not only good at thinking about how other people might feel but they are also adept at understanding their own feelings. Self-awareness allows people to consider the many different factors that contribute to their emotions," says Kendra Cherry, MSEd.

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9. They are not people-pleasers

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I’m guilty of being a people pleaser. Sometimes, I find it easier to go along with what others want. If someone is fake or wants to have small talk with me, I will likely give in. Mostly, I want to keep the peace. When someone isn’t a people-pleaser, they have an easier time setting boundaries. They don’t feel the need to make themselves available to those who don’t serve a purpose in their life.

People-pleasing behavior can make people feel like they have no time for themselves. When someone has a trait that allows them to put themselves first, they are showing that they value their time and the people they spend it with.

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10. They are introspective

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Sometimes, we need to focus on ourselves. When a woman doesn’t have patience for small talk or fake people, they may prefer to spend time in their own head. Instead of having a conversation they may deem pointless, they are working on bettering themselves. They may choose to look within and dedicate their time to self-improvement.

"Introspection is a psychological process that involves looking inward to examine one's thoughts, emotions, judgments, and perceptions. It's something most of us engage in without giving it much thought. We reflect on our choices, evaluate our feelings, and try to understand ourselves better," says Kendra Cherry, MSEd.

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11. They are wise

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Wise people are thoughtful. They think through what they say before they say it. They know that it’s worth it to approach people respectfully. Since they are constantly balancing what to say, they may not have patience for fake people. They may not want to waste their time on conversations that matter less to them. Small talk may not be an option.

Wise people value the words they say. They don’t want to have off-putting or surface-level conversations.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.