Let's face it, the weather absolutely influences our mood. For better or worse, dark gray skies can make us feel sad, while sunny days can help pep up our step. As the seasons change, cold weather can affect some people in unexpected ways.

People who feel less motivated when it's cold outside usually have distinct personality traits that cause them to feel this way. No, it isn't that they suddenly grew lazy overnight. Just as gray skies can affect some people's moods, cold weather tends to make others feel less motivated than usual. It isn't fair, but if cold weather gets to you, here's what it probably says about you!

People who feel less motivated when it's cold outside usually have these 11 distinct personality traits

1. They are routine dependent

simona pilolla 2 | Shutterstock

People who feel less motivated when it's cold outside are usually routine-dependent. It isn't always easy to come up with a routine. For many, the thought of getting up and eating at the same time is fairly exhausting. However, if someone truly wants to thrive in life, then having a solid routine is necessary. As educator and author Clay Drinko, Ph.D., said, "A boring daily routine can help improve well-being and avoid chaos."

That being said, creating a routine isn't always as great as people make it out to be. While routines are good in some ways, for those who aren't used to not having one, it can be detrimental in other ways. This is why they become less motivated during cold weather. From being unable to drive properly to changing plans at the last minute, those who are routine-dependent often feel uninspired when things don't go exactly as planned.

2. They are highly sensitive

Photoroyalty | Shutterstock

Not everyone is as calm and collected during the cold weather. While the average person doesn't mind a bit of a breeze, people who feel less motivated when it's cold outside are usually more sensitive. From chattering their teeth during the slightest drop in temperature to them shaking uncontrollably, some people aren't built for the cold. They aren't trying to be dramatic. However, dealing with snow or rain isn't easy for them.

This is why they're quick to change their routine and, if necessary, do less work than usual. While they'd love to continue as usual, their bodies are on edge, leading them to shut down.

3. They are comfort driven

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Some people don't mind stepping outside of their comfort zone. Whether it's being adventurous or learning something new, these individuals aren't afraid to go all out. That said, people who feel less motivated when it's cold outside usually have a distinct personality trait of being comfort-driven. They aren't the type of people who go outside and play in the snow. It sounds good on paper, but dealing with freezing ice isn't on their plate.

This is why they'd much rather be lazy and stay indoors. Blame it on their low energy, but cold weather drives their need for comfort crazy, causing them to seek it at all costs. This isn't abnormal, though, as most people hate feeling discomfort. Still, as positive psychology practitioner Jill Schulman, USMC, MAPP said, "Discomfort isn’t a danger signal. It’s a growth signal, and avoiding it weakens confidence and capability."

4. They are easy-going

Roman Samborskyi | Shutterstock

Many people who hate cold weather and become unmotivated are strict in their routines, whereas people who feel less motivated when it's cold outside are usually easygoing. These people are less motivated because they're simply enjoying their environment.

Knowing they can sit inside while it rains all day, these individuals prefer to take naps or read books. Sure, it might make their partner slightly annoyed that they aren't being more productive, but in their eyes, cold weather means taking it easy and, preferably, lying around in bed all day.

5. They are reflective

fizkes | Shutterstock

When the summer hits, everyone is pretty much in a joyful mood. From the birds chirping to the sun beaming, it's easy to feel relaxed and carefree when the environment reflects this energy. On the flip side, people who feel less motivated when it's cold outside usually have the distinct personality trait of being reflective. They don't want to think too much about the past, but during the cold weather, it's kind of hard not to.

When the sky darkens, and the icy wind hits their skin, it probably reminds them of everything that's currently going wrong. This isn't great, as clinical psychologist Monica Vermani, C. Psych., said, "Negative bias can leave us anxious and full of self-doubt; it can work against our best interests." This is why it's crucial to ground yourself when you overthink.

6. They have low tolerance for discomfort

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Everyone has different comfort levels. While some people don't mind rain on their skin or the cold, others shy away from it. Of course, this isn't necessarily their fault. It's just that people who feel less motivated when it's cold outside usually have the distinct personality trait of having low tolerance for discomfort. Whether it's socializing with strangers or being outside in freezing weather, they can't handle discomfort.

And sure, discomfort is part of daily life. However, that doesn't mean it doesn't drain their energy. Feeling completely unmotivated, these individuals have less power in their daily actions, as they wait for the day to end.

7. They are introverted

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

There are three types of people in this world: extroverts, ambiverts, and introverts. While many people fall into the ambivert personality type, those who feel less motivated when it's cold outside usually have the distinct personality trait of being introverted. Unlike their friends, they aren't that keen on stepping outside anyway. Because they prefer solitude over socialization, it's already difficult to get them to link up.

However, when combined with cold weather, it's no wonder introverts feel less motivated. As a researcher and Professor-in-Residence in the Department of Psychiatry, Thomas Rutledge, Ph.D., said, "The weather outside affects us on the inside by influencing biological factors such as hormones and altering our lifestyle habits." Combined with their natural affiliation to being antisocial, people shouldn't be too shocked by how unmotivated introverts can be. It's like the weather is reflecting their inner-self.

8. They are grounded

Rido | Shutterstock

Not everyone knows how to keep their cool. While some people can easily navigate through life with little to no issues, others freak out over the minor inconveniences. For many, when cold weather hits, toilet paper runs out, and people panic-buy. Yet people who feel less motivated when it's cold outside usually have the distinct personality trait of being grounded. It wasn't always easy for them, but throughout time, they've learned to keep a cool head.

Sure, the weather may be bad, and they might need to watch their step, but at the end of the day, they know they'll be okay. This is why they keep their cool and do their best to stay indoors. Unlike others, they understand that a calm mind works more efficiently than one who gets worked up.

9. They are peace-seeking

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Alongside being grounded, people who feel less motivated when it's cold outside usually have the distinct personality trait of being peace seekers. These individuals already have their lives together. Having figured out what works for them, they don't let something as minor as bad weather bother them. Instead, they learn to relax and let life run its course. Whether it means last-minute cancellations or needing to call off work, they don't allow themselves to get stressed.

This is great, as the University of California Davis Health said, stress can impact one's health, leading to an increase in cardiovascular disease. So, while others call them lazy or unmotivated, people who are peace seekers are simply calming their energy in order to maintain their happy environment.

10. They are cautious

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

It isn't always about dealing with that one obvious friend. Completely clueless, some people can't help but wonder why others aren't more cautious. However, it isn't just one friend or one person who lacks caution. From people on their phones while driving to people walking alone at night, being cautious isn't as common as it once was. Luckily, people who feel less motivated when it's cold outside usually have this distinct personality trait.

Call them paranoid, but when temperatures drop, they pull back. Being on high alert to their surroundings, these individuals feel less motivated to continue on as usual.

11. They are seasonally expressive

Elena Shishkina | Shutterstock

Finally, people who feel less motivated when it's cold outside usually have the distinct personality trait of being seasonally expressive. Most people don't realize it, but cold weather can significantly affect how someone feels. As evolutionary psychologist Nigel Barber, Ph.D., said, "The demotivating effect of extreme summer heat is similar to that of extreme winter cold. Both are stressful, tending to increase anxiety and lower mood."

This is why some people are seasonally expressive during weather changes. Whether it perks up their mood or leaves them feeling unmotivated, one's environment can absolutely affect how much energy they have left.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.