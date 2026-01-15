We as humans crave connection. We may not want to admit it, but we are more dependent on other people than we realize. Research has discovered that having conversations is essential to our well-being. It allows us to form bonds with new people and strengthen the ones we already have. While not every conversation goes well, and we may not always be in the mood for a chat, we need these discussions with other people.

There are certain people we gravitate to. They are thoughtful and kind. When they talk to you, it’s as if you are the only person in the room. We all have met people like this. They were everyone’s friend. The way they can connect keeps people in their orbit. They make everyone want to be around them. They do so by maintaining friendships. You’ll notice they say these phrases in conversations, which keeps them close to the people in their lives.

People who everyone wants to be around almost always say these 11 things when they talk to you:

1. ‘How can I help?’

There are right and wrong ways to offer help to people. Sometimes, it can come off as something a person thinks they have to do, not that they want to do. Advising someone you care about takes insight. You have to understand what they are looking for and how they respond to being offered assistance.

The type of people who everyone wants to be around are always offering genuine help. If they see you struggling, they will be concerned. They are special friends because they can read people well enough to understand how they can help. When they ask, they want to make sure they are providing you with the support you need. Relationships are built on how we can help one another. Everyone wants to be around people like this.

2. ‘I’m glad you told me’

Have you ever voiced your concerns or opinions to someone and had them instantly shut down by that person? It doesn’t feel good. Whether it’s something important or just a general conversation, no one wants to be around people who shut down and refuse to talk further about a topic they care about. On the other hand, people enjoy being around those who not only listen, but let you know how glad they are that you felt comfortable talking to them about it.

This type of person is someone everyone wants to be around. Solid friendships are important. You need to be able to talk to the people in your life. These individuals are so popular because they have that ability.

3. ‘I appreciate you’

Showing appreciation goes a long way in relationships. It can be difficult to spend time with those who make it seem like a chore. When you have a special relationship with someone, but it doesn’t feel reciprocated, it’s frustrating. Certain people not only make you feel appreciated, but they also tell you how much they value you. Everyone wants to be around someone like this.

Several phrases can be said to show how much someone appreciates you. These individuals know that by saying they appreciate you, they are showing their gratitude.

4. ‘Thank you’

We are taught to say thank you at an early age. It is part of having manners. However, not everyone has stuck to this lesson. When someone is comfortable saying thank you, it leaves an impact on the people around them. We can become used to not feeling appreciated for our efforts. An individual who always says thank you attracts others to them.

Saying ‘thank you’ is a simple way to show people you care. While it may sound like something everyone does, you’d be surprised. Grateful people are always surrounded by others. Those who say ‘thank you’ often make their loved ones feel loved, and everyone wants to be around them because of this.

5. ‘How are you doing?’

Even the most genuine person can get caught up in the cycle of their own lives. It’s not always intentional. The world is moving at a mile a minute. We’re always trying to keep up with work, personal lives, and relationships. Sometimes, it’s easy to only focus on ourselves. However, the type of person that everyone wants to be around is always checking in with others. They care and find time in their busy schedules to show it.

Not only will they ask how you are doing, but they will also keep the conversation going. It can be easy to exchange pleasantries, but these people know how to speak with more depth. They’ll follow up with specific, open-ended questions that get you talking. It’s obvious they care, so everyone wants to form friendships with them.

6. ‘I’m sorry’

Many people find apologies difficult to say. We’re not happy to admit when we are wrong. Even if we are aware of our bad behavior, verbalizing it feels nearly impossible. That’s why those who do not struggle to admit when they are wrong, instead, offer genuine apologies, are well-liked. They are genuinely good people.

Some apologies are considered reluctant. This means they are only saying the phrase because they think they have to. Those who are genuine in apologizing captivate others. They make them feel safe.

7. ‘I’m so happy for you’

We have all had friends who are bitter. They become jealous of the good things that come into your life. They often feel as though they are better than you, and will get upset when you prove them otherwise. Someone who is constantly telling people how happy they are with them brings others into their circle with their kindness. Almost everyone wants to be around them.

To keep friendships strong, you need to fortify them to allow them to flourish. The people who are always saying how happy they are for others are magnetic. They bring good to those around them, and everyone wants to stay in their orbit.

8. ‘Lets discuss it’

Sometimes, it feels like a conversation is one-sided. Have you ever been around someone who thought they were the authority on a topic? They shut down anyone else and fail to have productive conversations. Eliminating a discussion isn’t valuable for anyone involved.

People are drawn to someone who has an open conversation with them. It could be about anything. Whether it’s an enlightening conversation or an open discussion about something they did that hurt you. Those who are always open to talking are special.

9. ‘I’d love to hear your thoughts’

We can become selfish in our everyday lives. Looking out for ourselves feels like our only option. We make decisions, often without consulting others. We are biased, and it can impact our decision-making. Instead of keeping these things to ourselves, opening up and letting others share their thoughts can be helpful.

When someone opens the conversation up and allows their friends to share their thoughts, it’s clear that they care. Those who say ‘I’d love to hear your thoughts’ make people feel included and special. Someone who says this draws people in, and everyone wants to be around them. Being inclusive is important.

10. ‘We have so much fun together’

I don’t know about you, but sometimes, I need reassurance. People can hold their true feelings back. It can negatively impact friendships. No one wants to feel like a burden or that others do not care about maintaining a friendship with them. When someone is constantly telling you how much fun they have with you, it is reassuring. Everyone wants to be around people who make others feel loved and included.

“Many of us didn't receive reassurance growing up. We didn't get the memo that we have worth and value—and that we’re OK just as we are. As a result, we may have a reassurance deficit, which propels us to continually look outside ourselves for validation to help us feel grounded,” says John Amodeo, Ph.D., MFT, for Psychology Today. This is why people are drawn to those who provide reassurance.

11. ‘That sounds tough’

Sharing our feelings with others isn’t easy. When we are open about what is going on in our lives, we are showing vulnerability. This isn’t something that comes easily for everyone. We want to protect ourselves from others. When we embrace being vulnerable, we help ourselves by letting others in.

When someone can empathize with you, they make you feel secure. A person who allows you to talk, listens, and responds with something like, ‘That sounds tough,’ makes a big impact. These people are kind and thoughtful. It’s no wonder everyone wants to be around them. They provide a sense of support and security.

