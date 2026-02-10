Not everyone is a morning person. Some people struggle to get their day going. It’s not uncommon for someone like this to rely on caffeine to push through.

We’ve all known someone who has said not to talk to them until they’ve had their coffee. It’s not that they are unfriendly people. They just have specific traits that hold them back from getting going in the morning. It’s not easy for them to put on a smiling face bright and early. Caffeine can be a necessity for them. If you know someone who can relate to these points, or you do yourself, you may have some highly specific traits.

People who can't talk to anyone until they've had coffee usually share 11 highly specific traits

1. They need quiet time

KaewtaSuphan from kaewtasuphan via Canva

Some people need to have quiet mornings. It’s in their DNA. When met with chaos first thing in the morning, they may struggle to maintain their patience. They might prioritize having a quiet coffee time before talking to anyone else. They thrive on a moment of zen in the morning.

According to research, the majority of people are happier in the mornings, while feelings of depression and anxiety hit hardest at night. In the morning, some people may feel better. However, if you’re coming out of a difficult evening, it can be nice to have a moment of silence with coffee before jumping into any tasks.

Advertisement

2. They can be snappy

SUMALI IBNU CHAMID from Alemedia.id via Canva

I am guilty of not showing up as my best in the mornings. If I don't get enough sleep, I may be a difficult person to deal with. My go-to move and my worst trait is to become snappy with the people in my life. The morning can bring out the worst in some of us. Instead of lashing out, they’ll wait to talk to anyone until they’ve had some caffeine in their system.

Some people are naturally grumpy in the mornings. This can be caused by sleep inertia, the state of grogginess we wake up in. For some, they need to drink their coffee before they talk to anyone to get past this feeling.

Advertisement

3. They need routine

Ridofranz from Getty Images Pro via Canva

A good morning routine is more important to some than it is to others. Having a morning routine increases your energy. It can also put you in a more positive and productive mindset. If someone is dedicated to their routine, they will choose to have coffee before spending time with others. They know they need to stick to their schedule to keep themselves calm and centered.

Their morning coffee may be one of the most important steps in their routine. Instead of putting themselves in a situation that may throw their day off, they’ll take a quiet time for themselves before talking to anyone.

Advertisement

4. They rely on slow mornings

Dean Drobot via Canva

We have all had stressful mornings. Racing around to get ready is chaotic. Instead of struggling around the house, they need to move slowly. It may be too overwhelming for them. A person like this can struggle to talk to someone first thing in the morning. Instead, they need to have a slow morning with coffee to set the tone.

To stay on someone’s good side, you might need to respect their need to have coffee before a conversation. It’s their routine to keep their mornings up to their standards.

Advertisement

5. They have low energy

Karola G from Pexels via Canva

Some people wake up tired. No matter how much sleep they get, they still struggle to feel rested. Knowing they struggle with getting rest, they depend on caffeine. They likely will not want to talk to anyone until they get their fix. It may help them feel more prepared for the task at hand.

“Unrefreshing sleep, also known as non-restorative sleep, is exactly what it sounds like: sleep that doesn’t recharge the body and brain enough to help you feel well-rested,” says the University of Michigan.

People who deal with this may wake up feeling exhausted, as if they never slept. They may choose to skip the morning conversation and have coffee instead.

Advertisement

6. They can be irritable

BGStock72 via Canva

I am a naturally irritable person. I’ve tried everything to kick this bad trait. From therapy to practicing mindfulness, it seems to be a natural part of me. I need some time to myself in the morning before I tackle conversations with others. Instead of throwing myself out into the world, I need a quiet moment with coffee. It is something that helps me.

Someone like this may have chronic irritability that can be exacerbated by early morning conversations with others. That feeling of being on edge can be stressful. It may be helpful to have caffeine before dealing with the world around them.

Advertisement

7. They struggle to focus

Karola G from Pexels via Canva

Did you know that the right amount of caffeine can help you focus? If someone struggles to concentrate in the morning, they may opt for coffee before they talk to anyone. It can help them get into the zone for the day. Talking to someone when you do not have the mental capacity to do so can lead to problems. By taking time to improve their focus, someone who doesn’t talk to anyone until they’ve had coffee can have a more positive experience.

However, it’s important to be mindful of how much caffeine you consume. Too much coffee can lead to anxiety and make you feel jittery.

Advertisement

8. They’re self-aware

filadendron from Getty Images Signature via Canva

If someone knows themselves well, they may know their limits. They just aren’t kind before they’ve had their morning coffee. They struggle to talk to people until they have had their caffeine. These people may not want to start trouble. Instead, they keep their distance to maintain the peace.

For example, someone who is self-aware performs better at work. They know themselves and what they are capable of. Instead of putting themselves in a negative situation that could impact their relationships, they take a step back to make sure they are content before diving into a conversation.

Advertisement

9. They can be antisocial

Karola G from Pexels via Canva

Some people are just not in the mood to talk to others. Let’s be real, we’ve all experienced this feeling. It’s not always easy to put on a fake smile and have a conversation you do not want to have. If someone struggles with constant social interaction, they may hide behind their need for coffee in the morning to avoid situations that make them feel uncomfortable.

Picture this. It’s an early morning at the office, and someone wants to have a long conversation with you first thing. If you’re less social than the average person, this can be stressful. You don’t have the energy for it. You may want to take a quiet morning to yourself with coffee and avoid the world around you.

Advertisement

10. They lack patience

progressman via Canva

We’ve all heard the saying that patience is a virtue. For some of us, it doesn’t come naturally. Some are just naturally impatient. They struggle to find the bandwidth to have certain conversations with people. They rely on their coffee in the morning to distract them. They may need space to themselves to get their day started.

Impatient people can have a hard time living in the moment. They’re thinking steps ahead. It can be crucial that they have coffee in the morning to collect themselves.

Advertisement

11. They can be loners

Gpoint Studio via Canva

Some people are natural loners. When we hear the term 'loner,' it often carries negative connotations. It’s not always a bad thing to spend time by ourselves. When someone needs their coffee in the morning before talking to others, it can be helpful to sit alone and plan the day.

People who choose to spend time alone are likely to be more open-minded. They may need time in the morning with their coffee to collect themselves before having social interactions.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.