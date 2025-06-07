5 Ways Coffee Makes You Live Longer, Says Science

There are few things in life as universally loved as that morning cup of coffee. Whether you like it light and sweet or black and strong, this magical brew is the only thing that ensures most of us make it to work on time with functioning brains and open eyes. Coffee, as it turns out, isn't just a delicious way to start your day either. According to research, it actually helps you to live longer.

Yeah, you read that right. A groundbreaking study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that the more coffee people drank, the lower their risk of death. As if that wasn't enough, a 2025 study found that women who regularly drink coffee in midlife are more likely to live longer without cognitive or physical decline. Maybe this stuff really is magical?! Here's why science says drinking coffee isn't just good for you, it's extending your life.

Here are the ways coffee makes you live longer:

1. Coffee is filled with antioxidants

If you're a skincare addict like me who also happens to be in the midst of a love affair with her new espresso machine, this news is better than good. It's amazing. So, coffee, according to research, is loaded with antioxidants. And antioxidants, which I regularly slather on my face at bedtime in the form of ferulic acid, counter the negative effects of free radicals in the environment.

If this sounds a bit confusing, don't worry, it's not. Free radicals are naturally occurring in cell metabolism, but the problem is that these unpaired atoms are unstable. If they go unchecked, like say, without the protection of antioxidants, they can cause oxidative stress in the body, which can lead to a multitude of health complications, from cancer to cardiovascular disease.

See where this is going? Coffee is loaded with antioxidants. In fact, a 2022 study found that of the nearly 200 compounds that make up coffee, most are antioxidants. Coffee has more antioxidants than a serving of grape juice, blueberries, raspberries, or oranges. This is relevant because the variety of antioxidants in coffee helps combat a multitude of free radicals, thereby helping to prevent various diseases, including Alzheimer's and Type 2 Diabetes.

2. Coffee is good for your mental health

Coffee doesn't just improve mental health because it gives us something to look forward to in the morning. Studies have found that coffee reduces the risk of depression by 20% and the risk of suicide by 53%. Nicole Clark, MD, a neurologist at St. Peter’s Health Medical Group in Helena, Montana, explained that coffee “stimulates dopamine, which is a chemical in your brain that plays a role in pleasure, motivation, and learning.” She went on to say that "Low levels of dopamine can make you feel tired, moody, and unmotivated, among other symptoms. But having more dopamine helps patients with depression by improving their mood.”

An even more recent study from 2023 found similar results. With researchers concluding, “We found that moderate daily coffee consumption, especially at 2–3 cups of ground coffee, milk-coffee, or unsweetened coffee, was associated with a lower risk of incident depression and anxiety. Our findings support the recommendation that moderate coffee consumption could be part of a healthy lifestyle to prevent and manage depression and anxiety in the general population."

This is particularly good news if you like your coffee super sweet or flavored to within an inch of its life. Hey, if it's caffeineated and it's coffee, you're getting those benefits, so drink up!

3. Coffee can help prevent and, in some cases, reverse type 2 diabetes

Coffee can help prevent, treat, and/or possibly reverse type 2 diabetes. The chlorogenic acid found in coffee reduces blood glucose levels by inhibiting its absorption into the small intestine. This prevents glucose from entering the bloodstream and raising blood sugar. Chlorogenic acid also reduces blood sugar levels by increasing insulin.

And remember those antioxidants that help protect the body against free radicals? Well, they're the reason that habitual coffee consumption is also linked to a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes in the first place. Another win-win!

4. Coffee can prevent heart disease

This statistic is alarming, but nearly half of adults in the U.S. have cardiovascular disease, and it's also the leading cause of death in the U.S. That should definitely make you take notice of the fact that coffee consumption has been linked to the prevention of heart disease. That's because studies have shown a reduction in the narrowing or hardening of the arteries in individuals who regularly consume coffee.

There's even better news. A 2025 study found that morning coffee is even better than drinking it at any other time of day when it comes to heart health. The researchers noted, "Compared with people who did not drink coffee, morning coffee drinkers were 16% less likely to die of any cause and 31% less likely to die of cardiovascular disease."

And those antioxidants play a role too! Antioxidants are amazing, aren't they?

5. Coffee may prevent the formation of liver cancer

More than 100 million Americans have some form of liver disease, and it's estimated that nearly 100 million have fatty liver disease but don't even know it. You know what can help fight liver disease, which often progresses to liver cancer? Say it with me: coffee!

Italian researcher Dr. Carlo La Vecchia found that coffee affects the liver enzymes and protects against liver cancer formation. The antioxidants also reduce inflammation in the body, which helps fight against fatty liver disease. But that doesn’t mean go crazy and drink 12 cups a day — for the best results, drink 4-5 cups of coffee, and here's where it's my time to shine, the greatest benefit comes from drinking it black! Okay, if you can't stomach it, experts say skim milk or plant-based options are best, and limit the sugar, or if you need to sweeten it up, swap to sugar substitutes.

If drinking coffee is one of the best parts of your day, like it is for me, this is your moment in the sun. For once, science is telling us that one of our favorite pastimes is actually also good for us! Now, if we could only get research on bread and cheese to say the same thing...

