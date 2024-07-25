If You're An Actual Introvert, Psychology Says You'll Find These 8 Things Exhausting

Do you consider yourself an introvert or do you have an introverted partner? If so, you probably already know that introverts have an unspoken set of rules that they follow. But why is this?

Introverts aren't like most people and are easily drained when socializing. They need time to recharge before being involved in other social activities, and they often find themselves fatigued from stepping into extroverted territory.

Being an introvert means becoming aware of certain activities or things that are draining.

Here are 8 things introverts find exhausting, according to psychology

1. Being alone all the time

It might seem hard to believe, but even introverts can't stand being alone all the time. But is this really surprising? Human beings are designed for socialization, after all. If that wasn't the case, isolation wouldn't have such a profound impact on our health, both mental and physical.

Research has found that social relationships benefit us greatly. According to the National Institutes of Health, "Wide-ranging research suggests that strong social ties are linked to a longer life. In contrast, loneliness and social isolation are linked to poorer health, depression, and increased risk of early death."

If you're an introvert, you may find it draining to be alone all the time, so it's best to put yourself out there every now and then. Doing so could save your life.

2. Having zero boundaries

If you're an introvert, you know that the need for space is a must. However, without setting clear boundaries, this might be difficult to achieve. When an introvert refuses to set boundaries, they begin to feel overwhelmed by those around them. And this is especially true for introverts who lack boundaries at work.

Studies have determined that not having a work-life balance leads to emotional exhaustion and decreased happiness. Alongside naturally feeling overwhelmed and overstimulated, an introvert will slowly lose their mind without clear-cut boundaries set firmly in place.

3. Neglecting self-care

Many people often forget to treat themselves to relaxation and self-care, often citing a lack of time or motivation. But it's important to never underestimate the power of self-care.

In one study, researchers found that engaging in self-care decreases the amount of stress and increases the quality of life in medical students. But that same notion can also apply to anyone.

If you're an introvert, it's especially important to put self-care first. Remember, introverts feel easily overwhelmed and anxious from daily stressors. So, finding ways to detach and relax is key to restoring that energy.

4. Attending last-minute social events

An introvert's worst nightmare is attending social events that were planned at the very last minute, rather than days or even weeks or months ahead of time. They hate unpredictability and like to know when something is happening in advance.

When you throw in a last-minute get-together into an introvert's predictable schedule, it can easily become overwhelming for them, leading to both emotional and physical exhaustion. For the sake of the introverts in your life, be sure to let them in on the plans beforehand.

5. Having the spotlight forced on them

Every introvert knows just how mentally draining it can be to have the spotlight forced on them. They really don't enjoy being the center of attention and hate feeling like they have to perform for others. They are much happier being behind the scenes.

This is because introverts are more susceptible to anxiety, according to psychologist Dr. Laurie Helgoe. "If we look at mental health disorders, some of the impulse control disorders like substance use are more prevalent in extroverts, whereas for introverts, the internalizing disorders like depression and anxiety can be more prevalent," she says.

Forcing an introvert into the spotlight can trigger their anxiety, leading to a decline in their emotional and physical health.

6. Being in a noisy environment

"Introverts can get overstimulated easily, so if there's a lot going on around them, it can cause anxiety," Dr. Helgoe explains further. And nothing is more anxiety-inducing than a noisy environment. With the constant chatter, music, clinking of glasses, and laughter, an introvert will easily grow tired if they stay for too long.

Introverts might feel compelled to leave a party after staying for only an hour or two. It's their brain's way of telling them, "I've reached my limit and I need to reset to recharge."

7. Feeling overloaded with emotions

If you're an introvert, you might find it exhausting to deal with heavy emotions. But that's probably because you're already dealing with your own emotional rollercoaster.

Research shows that introverts tend to be more depressed than their counterparts. But luckily, there are ways for introverted individuals to overcome this.

It's best for introverts to give themselves grace when they are drained by the emotions of people around them. Though they may feel bad about it, it's okay to take a step back if necessary.

8. Being in a group chat

Introverts are easily overwhelmed by the noises and sounds around them, but being put in a group text message may put them over the edge. Just put your introverted friend in a group chat and notice just how quickly they tune out.

The constant dinging on their phone can be too overstimulating. They feel overwhelmed and exhausted having to catch up with everyone and their high energy. Don't be surprised if your introverted friend or loved one doesn't respond to group messages and mutes the chat instead for their own sanity.

