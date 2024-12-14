People Who Are Ambiverts (Half-Extrovert, Half-Introvert) Usually Display These 6 Subtle Behaviors

Many of us have a bit of a misunderstanding about what it means to be an introvert vs. an extrovert, but that's not the only reason you may feel you truly don't fit into either category. If you've never felt like you are an introvert or an extrovert, it could be because you are an ambivert.

An ambivert is someone who falls somewhere in between an introvert and an extrovert. If you are an ambivert, you may feel more introverted or extroverted at various times and in various situations due to several factors, such as your mood, the people involved, and other factors that make up the overall content of the circumstances.

If you think you might be an ambivert, ask yourself if any of the following signs of an ambivert personality ring true about who you are, rather than ringing true about how others say they perceive you.

People who are ambiverts usually display these behaviors:

1. They like crowds, but you don't like being the center of attention

Parties are great, but when the spotlight is on you, you kind of shrivel up. Ambiverts are notorious for this. Editor and writer Andrea Zimmerman, a self-proclaimed extroverted introvert — another variation on an ambivert — felt this deeply.

"I don't derive energy from social situations. It's the complete opposite," Zimmerman said. "By the time I've introduced myself to you and asked about your child, your child's pet, your child's pet's name, and your child's pet's name that was the adopted name before you renamed it, my tank's already depleted a few notches."

2. They tolerate small talk, but love being involved in deep conversations

Christina Morillo / Pexels

Introverts hate small talk; extroverts love it. You're somewhere in the middle. You can put up with it but you'd prefer not to. (Dreading small talk seems to be a popular sentiment among Americans. One poll done by Preply found that 71% of Americans would prefer silence to small talk.)

3. Your energy level varies according to your current situation

If you're at a rager of a party, you can rage. If you're in a calm setting, you can be calm. This is a skill neither the introvert nor extrovert possesses.

4. It can be difficult for you to assert yourself and your needs at times

Ambiverts are people pleasers, making it hard for you to assert yourself and what your needs are. You tend to get trampled by others. People pleasers are terrified of conflict, but sometimes it's necessary or else people will walk all over you.

But it's not all bad news. Clinical social worker Terry Gasbard said there's a way to stop this debilitating behavior. "Examine your childhood experiences and how you may have ignored your own needs to seek approval from others," Gasbard said. "Therapy, reading, and keeping a journal can aid you in this process."

"Remember to be honest about your own needs with intimate partners, family members, and friends. "You are not obligated to meet the needs of others. That is their responsibility and only you know what's best for you," Gasbard continued. "Practice being vulnerable in small steps and saying things like, 'I would like to help give you a ride to the airport but it will make me late for work — maybe next time.'"

5. You have an inherent understanding of both introverts and extroverts

Canva Studio / Pexels

Introverts are inwardly focused. Extroverts tend to be wildly externally focused. You're a little of both. You pick up on finer details than most do and really, truly understand people. You're something of an empath.

6. People have referred to you as both an introvert and an extrovert.

That's because, as mentioned above, so many people don't realize there's a third option — being an ambivert. So, they peg you, probably incorrectly, as being one or the other.

There are definite upsides to being an ambivert. In general, being an ambivert means you are more likely to be a generally flexible, stable, and balanced person who gets along with a wide range of personality types and handles themselves well in a wide variety of situations.

And as is true of almost everything, there can be a downside to being an ambivert, too. Being an ambivert may also mean you are more likely to say yes too easily and to too many things at once, the introverted and extroverted sides of your personality may sometimes come into conflict with each other, and you may have a less predictable nature because so much depends on your mood and the people you're with.

Learning when to say no can save you a lot of stress and frustration from being overlooked and overworked. There is power in saying no, and it takes courage to stand up for yourself. In general, try to not get too caught up in labeling yourself and the various aspects of your personality.

Knowing more about your level of introversion vs. extroversion can provide you better insight into who you are and why you relate to people and situations as you do, but introversion and extroversion are fluid states of being. You will be more or less introverted, extroverted, and ambiverted over time, and this is just one of the many, many facets of your personality that make you the uniquely wonderful person you are.

