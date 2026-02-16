7 Obvious Signs From The Universe That You're Not Lost In Life, You're Actually Making The Right Choices

Have you ever asked yourself if you are making the right choices for your life? Everyone does. Every day, people make decisions. Whether choosing a partner, deciding which college course to take, or planning career advancements, people constantly decide on things they want to do and paths they want to take.

But how will you know if you are treading the right path? The universe let's you know in not-so-subtle ways that you are making the decisions that serve you best.

Here are seven signs from the universe that you're not lost, you're actually making the right choices in your life:

1. Things start working out without you putting in much effort

Have you encountered a situation where things are going well because of coincidences? For example, you need money to pay for bills and suddenly you got an extra incentive from an unforeseen source or some unexpected people helping you finish your work.

Simon Van Booy said, “coincidences mean you’re on the right path.” Things start to line up into the right place without you making extra effort. It is as if the world is opening the paths for you to take them.

2. You felt lost, but are bouncing back

Things stopped being easy. You kept encountering difficult challenges. You are in the midst of getting lost. But you don’t allow the hindrances to stop you.

Instead, you develop intuition and improve your decision-making because you know where you are heading. You don’t lose sight and grip of it. You keep on bouncing back from any setbacks until you achieve what you envisioned.

3. You stop caring what people think of you

You care less about what other people think about you. Instead, you accept constructive criticisms rather than negative ones as you value feedback from the right people. You learned to focus on what truly matters, and accept and make use of what you need to accomplish your goals.

People whose self-worth depends on external approval are significantly more likely to struggle with anxiety and depression, according to researchers. Letting go of the need for everyone to like you isn't selfish, it's one of the healthiest things you can do.

4. You don’t feel the need to apologize for your decisions

You no longer apologize or regret things that you do. Everything feels right. You are no longer making excuses. You develop confidence, feel proud of your choices, and refuse to compromise, as you now have a tight grip on your aims.

Research has found that people who pursue goals that mirror their true values experience greater happiness along the way. That quiet confidence you feel when you stop second-guessing yourself is a sign that your life is finally lined up with who you actually are.

5. You start attracting success in almost everything you do

As you are now confident in your choices and on your path, you see success everywhere and you are attracting it. The more you attract success, the more you get to manifest all that you have dreamed of. You celebrate others’ successes, too. You are witnessing how your own and other people’s success is starting to unfold.

Confidence is an important aspect that helps fuel your success. Psychologist Albert Bandura's research on self-efficacy showed that people who believe in their ability to succeed set higher goals and consistently outperform those who doubt themselves.

6. You are loving yourself more

It is okay to be lost. But it is not okay to lose yourself. If you are on the right path, you get to love yourself more. You feel a sense of value and treasure your worth. It reflects on you mentally, emotionally, and physically. You know that you need yourself the most to achieve all your goals.

When you start loving yourself more, you stop beating yourself up over every flaw you think you see. Dr. Linda DiBella, a health coach, explains that becoming more self-accepting and confident reflects that you’re truly on the right path and that your sense of value guides how you live and grow.

7. You get excited and motivated about what you are doing

Abraham Hicks said, “if you’re not excited about it, it’s not the right path.” Indeed, you keep on losing track of time because you are only excited, motivated, and focused on what you are doing.

You may feel tired while in the process because you keep on working hard, but you will never feel drained, as you are driven by your passion to attain it.

Maybe you’re asking: Am I making the right choices? You are right where you need to be. You just need to reevaluate things because only you know where you are headed. And if you know the signs, you can guide yourself.

Kiah Librea is a teacher, writer and digital artist whose work focuses on mental health, self-acceptance, and lifestyle issues.

