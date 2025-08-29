People with high intelligence tend to be less willing to accept things like fake news or conspiracy theories than others are, primarily because of their ability to think critically in everyday situations. So, the things they find truly brilliant, mentally stimulating, and interesting are often less intriguing on the surface level for people with below-average intelligence, whether they’re niche historical events, complex and long novels, or simply creative outlets.

People with below-average intelligence, on the other hand, tend to think certain things are brilliant that smarter folks see as pretty basic. Of course, there are different aspects of intelligence, including creativity, curiosity, and emotional intelligence, that also play a role in their interests. But for the most part, people lacking intelligence differ significantly from others regarding what they find to be earth-shatteringly smart.

People with below-average intelligence tend to think these 11 things are brilliant

1. Luck-based games

Whether it’s a luck-based card game, gambling, or lottery tickets, people with below-average intelligence tend to think these things are brilliant. Especially if they harbor a kind of self-consciousness about their ability to succeed based on merit and strategy alone, these situations and games are far more fun and interesting, considering they’re not at a disadvantage for winning things like money or prestige compared to their smarter counterparts.

According to a 2019 study, people with high intelligence prefer strategy-based games for the challenge and mental stimulation alone. Still, they also tend to steer clear of institutional systems revolving around gambling to avoid the consequences to mental, financial, and general well-being.

2. Conspiracy theories

While intelligent people might find conspiracy theories interesting simply for the sake of exploring them, critically thinking about their foundations, and even challenging their merit, people with below-average intelligence tend to believe these theories are brilliant on their own. Whether it’s a headline or a social media video, they hardly dive deeper into conspiracy theories, but accept them on a surface level.

Of course, a person’s cognitive abilities and thinking skills play a role in how they endorse and accept conspiracy theories, according to a 2024 study. In a more innocent sense, an acceptance of conspiracy theories aligns with the interests they have in their free time and hobbies, but the endorsement of false and misleading claims is a much more nuanced conversation.

From their sociopolitical beliefs to their communication of personal values and how they consume content online, not having the cognitive abilities to decode and dive deeper into information can be a major flaw for people of below-average intelligence.

3. Overconfidence

Intelligent people, despite what stereotypes argue about them, tend to simplify things in every aspect of their lives to make conversations and interactions more accessible. Whether it’s simplifying their language, maintaining a humble demeanor, or having thoughtful debates, they know that simplicity often equates to clarity and better connection.

On the other hand, people with below-average intelligence may overcompensate for their perceived internal shortcomings or insecurities by being overly confident and overly complicated. Whether it’s using corporate lingo at work or expressing overconfidence in skills they don’t have, this mentality ironically urges them to be perceived as less competent and confident by others.

So, people with below-average intelligence may believe that these actions and behaviors are brilliant. Still, at the end of the day, they’re only missing out on opportunities to learn from others, expand their skill sets, and connect with other people.

4. Name-dropping

Many smart people struggle with self-doubt and insecurity, just like anybody else, from time to time, which is why it’s ironic that it’s almost always people with below-average intelligence who tend to be the most overconfident. Whether they use complicated language, bragging, or name-dropping to assert their confidence, it’s one of the things they believe is actually helpful in asserting their status and prestige, whether it’s in personal relationships or the office.

While there are certain situations where name-dropping can be helpful for a low-IQ person, a study from the Social Influence journal suggests that it largely encourages people to view them as less likable and competent than they really are.

5. Breaking rules

According to a study published in the Intelligence journal, individuals with lower IQs are more likely to break the law. While there are numerous socioeconomic and personal factors that influence their tendency to commit crimes and disregard societal rules, a lack of critical thinking skills and emotional intelligence can also play a significant role.

Compared to intelligent people who may challenge rules and find unique ways to overcome them for their own well-being, people with below-average intelligence tend to think that breaking them without reservation or thought is brilliant, thrilling, and invigorating.

6. Gossip

While research suggests that gossiping can actually promote connectedness, closeness, and intimacy when done in the right way, people with below-average intelligence tend to overlook the importance of empathy and critical thinking when they’re spreading rumors and talking about people behind their backs.

Especially if they’re grappling with a kind of loneliness or social isolation in their daily lives, they may be more likely to feed into drama-filled conversations and negative gossip for the sake of personal comfort and belonging, even at the expense of their social relationships and trust.

7. Crowded parties and going out

Many people with high IQs tend to thrive with smaller social circles and fewer relationships in their everyday lives because they place a strong emphasis on the quality of their connections. As a study published in the British Journal of Psychology argues, these smart people prefer to nurture deeper connections and relationships over superficial ones, so things like small talk, going out, and maintaining superficial friendships aren’t necessarily brilliant, fulfilling, or interesting to them.

However, people with below-average intelligence tend to think these things are brilliant for a number of unique reasons. Whether it’s a form of escapism for complex emotions they’re trying to ignore, a means to seek validation, a way to fit in and find belonging, or simply a way to pass the time, they prioritize numerous superficial social connections and partying over intentionality.

Of course, that’s not to say that intelligent people don’t go out or appreciate parties every once in a while. They’d typically prefer to spend time alone or invest in their deeper connections when they have free time.

8. Low-brow humor

Many people with strong levels of intelligence don’t appreciate low-brow humor because they possess the context, critical thinking skills, and social awareness to recognize when it’s not appropriate. Of course, they’re not overly rigid, lacking humor, sarcasm, or a joking mentality entirely. Still, they do tend to notice the elements of problematic stigma or classism these jokes often convey.

However, people with below-average intelligence tend to think these things are brilliant, largely because they’re easy to immediately consume and enjoy without much critical thinking or deep thought. They may equate ease or instant gratification with brilliance, even if their smart counterparts do quite the opposite.

9. Celebrity gossip

According to a study published in the BMC Psychology journal, celebrity worship and idolization of people online are generally associated with lower cognitive performance and skills, largely because they provide a sense of distraction and comfort to people who may struggle with self-discipline, connection, and stimulation in their own daily routines.

For intelligent people, celebrity gossip and reality TV can be entertaining on a surface level, but for the most part, they’re more interested in deeper hobbies and habits that provide them with a kind of depth and mental stimulation that these avenues fall short on.

Of course, celebrity culture can also have a negative impact on self-esteem, especially when it’s consumed in the context of comparison or online expectations. So it’s not entirely surprising that people smart enough to recognize that this can set boundaries and leverage self-discipline to avoid it when possible.

10. Debates

Many intelligent people appreciate and love engaging in debates with others, especially when they’re done from a respectful, insightful, and passionate point of view. However, people with below-average intelligence tend to think these things are brilliant in other ways.

Not only are they more likely to try to “win” a debate, whereas their smart counterparts aim to learn and grow, but they often leverage misguided claims, demanding tones of voice, and loudness to make their points. Of course, it’s often the “loudest” and “proudest” people, who overtake conversations and avoid accessibility, that are the least competent, intelligent, and respectful.

11. Convenience

Many of the behaviors associated with people being too reliant on convenience, from loneliness to overspending, are also often linked with a person's intelligence. They seek instant gratification and comfort, even at the expense of the big picture, their relationships, and personal well-being.

That’s why people with below-average intelligence tend to think these things are brilliant, because in the moment, it makes them feel connected, secure, and happy, even if down the road it sabotages their financial security, health, or well-being.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.