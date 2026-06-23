People Who Are Mentally & Emotionally Weak Usually Say 10 Phrases In Casual Conversation

Everyone is weak at some point in their lives. Especially when you are young and inexperienced, it can be easy to let your insecurity get the better of you.

Those people who remain weak even as they get older often say certain things when speaking with others because they lack the capacity to stand up and do better. The casual phrases they use can offer small clues about how they handle stress, take responsibility, respond to challenges, and view the world around them. While everyone says unhelpful things from time to time, certain patterns of language tend to show up more often in people who struggle with resilience, emotional regulation, and personal accountability.

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It's important to note that mental and emotional strength aren't about never feeling frustrated or overwhelmed, but about how people respond to those feelings when they inevitably arise. Those with a stronger mindset tend to focus on growth and what they can control, while others may fall into habits of blame or helplessness.

Mentally and emotionally weak people frequently use these specific phrases in casual conversations

1. 'That's not my fault, though'

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Immature people hate criticism. Hating the idea of being vulnerable or their ego taking a hit, they'll almost always say, "That's not my fault, though," in casual conversations. It doesn't matter what hand they played in the situation. Whether they are actually at fault or truly innocent, their reaction is the same.

These people are unable to see things from different perspectives. Focused too much on protecting the ego, they'd rather crash and burn than admit they could've been wrong.

As Tyler G Okimoto, Ph.D., explained, "It makes you feel bad because you are admitting to others (and yourself) that you are capable of making mistakes or doing wrong. It is confronting for those who pride themselves as knowledgeable or ethical."

Unfortunately, emotionally weak people don't know how to push their pride to the side, which is why they almost always deflect.

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2. 'I could never do that'

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People who lack mental and emotional strength don't just deal with emotional instability. They also tend to be highly insecure. Not knowing how to grapple with these intense insecurities, they almost always say, "I could never do that," when they hear about something brave another person took on.

Failure has a strong chokehold on them. Without realizing it, they're terrified of looking like a fool for ever trying. Hating the idea of being embarrassed or humbled, they'd rather say they could never do it than keep an open mind. This is unfortunate, as refusing to keep an open mind to new experiences only leads to a lack of developmental growth in the long run.

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3. 'That's just who I am'

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Some people will never change. It doesn't matter how many years have passed or what experiences they've gone through. Their mental and emotional weakness is a hindrance to their ability to grow, which is why they almost always use the excuse, "That's just who I am," in casual conversation.

Sure, everyone has their own personality traits that are stagnant. It doesn't matter how much time has passed or how old they get. Perfectionists will always yearn for perfection, and class clowns will always use humor as a coping mechanism. That being said, just because we can't change some things doesn't mean we're doomed to be the same person forever.

As psychotherapist William Berry, LMHC, CAP, said, "By being more conscious of who one wants to be, one is better able, through concerted effort, to be that person." Unfortunately, mentally and emotionally weak people don't understand this, which is why they continue to use this excuse anyway.

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4. 'It's impossible'

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People who struggle with mental and emotional resilience often use the word impossible long before they've fully explored their options. Rather than seeing obstacles as challenges to work through, they view them as proof that something can't be done.

In many cases, the phrase becomes a way to shut down discomfort before they have to risk failure or disappointment. Of course, some things truly are unrealistic, and recognizing genuine limitations is part of good judgment. The difference is that emotionally strong people tend to ask questions like "How could this work?" or "What's the first step?" before deciding that something can't be accomplished.

Someone who frequently jumps straight to "It's impossible" may reveal a mindset that focuses more on barriers than on possibilities. That habit can become self-fulfilling, preventing them from pursuing opportunities that might have worked out far better than they expected.

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5. 'That's not fair'

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Life doesn't always go the way we plan. While many of us do everything in our power to land on top, life has a way of pulling the rug from underneath us. This is why people who are emotionally weak whine and complain. Raving about how unfair it all is in casual conversation, they refuse to understand that life itself isn't all that fair in the first place.

As host and producer, Robert E Puff, Ph.D., said, "What truly matters is how you engage with these challenges." If you crumble and throw a fit, you probably won't get that very far in life. However, if you strengthen your mental and emotional capabilities, you're in luck. Only the strong truly make it far in life.

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6. 'This always happens to me'

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There's no worse feeling than everything bad happening at once. From job losses to relationships ending, feeling as if they can't catch a break has a way of driving anyone insane. This is probably why those who are extremely emotionally and mentally weak say, "This always happens to me."

It might feel like there's bad luck at every corner, but it's just a season. Most people understand this, which is why they get up every day and give it their all. Even if it rains, they know that life is bound to change at some point.

Yet for those who aren't strong, it's much harder. Feeling helpless and unsupported, they utter this phrase because they feel overwhelmed and don't know how to cope.

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7. 'They made me do it'

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It's frustrating when someone treats you with disrespect. From coworkers being passive-aggressive to friends snapping, being disrespected tends to increase aggression.

That being said, just because it can doesn't mean people are helpless in the face of their emotions. For better or for worse, everyone has the capability to rein in their emotions. It isn't easy, but as adults, nobody else can force a person to do something against their will.

Unfortunately, mentally and emotionally weak people don't see that, which is why they use the phrase, "They made me do it." It doesn't matter if they did everything of their own accord. Defying common sense, they'd rather place blame than ever admit that they were wrong. It sucks, but it's something weak people do when they refuse to evolve.

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8. 'I already know that'

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Some people are way too prideful. Not knowing how to let things go or sit back and learn, those who are mentally and emotionally weak say, "I already know that." Did they actually know? Probably not, but it doesn't matter. They're prideful to a fault and don't know how to let go.

Always needing to get the last word in, they'd rather feel right than look stupid. This is why they're quick to announce how much they already know. Even if it's a lie, understand that mentally and emotionally weak people often feel a desperate need to protect their ego. So, if you're expecting anything different, you'll probably be sorely mistaken.

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9. 'Why bother?'

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People who are mentally weak might have given it their all at some point. They may have once put all their energy into perfecting everything they touched, but all it did was burn them out in the end. Now, feeling like the worst version of themselves, they tend to say, "Why bother?"

They've already tried their best. They put all their energy into doing everything right. However, nothing ever worked out for them in the end. This is why they're quick to say they don't want to bother, because they're coming from a place of heart and self-doubt.

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10. 'Must be nice'

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Finally, the last thing people who are mentally and emotionally weak say during casual conversations is, "Must be nice." At first, it might seem like something they say out of habit, as a joke, but just because it's become a habit doesn't mean it's a good thing. And jealousy, excused as a joke, can get seriously toxic.

As clinical psychologists Chandra Estelle Khalifian, Ph.D., and Kayla Knopp, Ph.D., said, "Jealousy is a completely normal human emotion and one that we will likely feel periodically throughout our lives." However, too much can be harmful. Souring your relationships, it's important to work through these intense emotions, unless you want it to get the better of you.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.