A lot of pressure is put on boys as they grow up. Society tries to convince them that showing emotions makes them weak, and it can alter their perception for the rest of their lives.

If a man has a complicated relationship with his parents, it can lead him to struggle in his daily life, even as an adult. When a man has a difficult upbringing, it can lead them to take on every task for themselves as an adult. We all need help at some point, but to them, it might make them feel weak. Instead of sharing their burdens, they might carry them all on their shoulders. It’s not easy to navigate life when they feel like they are on their own, even if it’s because of their own doing. If you notice a man in your life acts this way, he may be dealing with deep-rooted issues from his childhood.

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Men who can't admit when they need anyone's help usually had 11 unfair expectations put on them as kids

1. They were taught that showing emotion makes them weak

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Growing up, many men are told that showing emotions makes them weak. The idea that ‘boys don’t cry’ was highly encouraged. If they did cry, they might have been punished for it. Instead of running to their parents when they were going through something difficult, they may have buried their emotions deep down. This can change how they show their emotions as adults.

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They may have been praised for being stoic, so asking for help might not come naturally to them. Instead of opening up and being vulnerable, they’ll try to keep their concerns to themselves. These expectations placed on them at a young age may make them struggle with vulnerability.

2. They had to parent their parent

Parentification is a role reversal between parents and children. Often, they were expected to take on adult tasks like cooking and cleaning while their parents had less responsibility. There are many reasons why this can happen. From unwell parents to less-active parental figures, this can follow them into adulthood. With age, they may choose to withdraw from others because of the childhood pain they dealt with.

When you’re expected to take care of yourself at a young age, asking for help may not feel like an option. It can be scary. They may feel like they can’t trust people to be there for them.

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3. They took care of their siblings

If a man grew up as the eldest sibling or the most responsible of the bunch, he may have been expected to do more work around the house. Often, if parents were working, they may have passed responsibilities on to their kids. Since they were used to caring for themselves and others, it can be hard for men like this to ask for help as adults. Instead, they may suffer silently because it’s more comfortable than being vulnerable.

This type of man likely did the cooking, cleaning, and childcare at a young age. Now, he might want to take control of everything in his adult life. Asking for help takes vulnerability, which can be hard for men to begin with. Since he is used to taking responsibility for himself and others, he may not be able to ask for help.

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4. They often tried to fix problems in their homes

If tension was high at home, he may have done everything he could to fix things. Whether it was acting as a mediator between his parents or doing the household chores to keep the home afloat while his parents struggled, he probably felt the burden of keeping the house calm on his shoulders. He might not have felt safe asking his parents for help. Instead, he was doing everything he could to help them. As an adult, he might have this same mindset.

Men who are fixers will take control of their own problems. This had been ingrained in them at a young age. They’re used to picking up the pieces and will often refuse to ask for help, even when things are especially difficult.

5. They were pressured to be perfect

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Some parents put extreme pressure on their children to be perfect. Instead of fostering a healthy environment for them to thrive as themselves, they wanted them to be a certain way. They may have controlled their interests or demanded them to get certain grades in school. It’s difficult to grow up in these conditions. It can make someone work tirelessly to achieve not for themselves, but for their parents.

If a man grew up in this environment, he may feel like he has to do everything for himself. Parents who put too much pressure on success may not have given a helping hand the way other parents did. Instead of asking for help, they may strive to do everything they can on their own because of the constant stress to succeed. It’s not uncommon for this stress to stick with them through adulthood.

6. They were told to figure it out on their own

Growing up, when you asked your parents for help, did they assist you? Mine did. I feel lucky for that. Some men weren’t so lucky. Unfortunately, they might have been left to fend for themselves. Whether it was doing their homework or a chore, they were expected to figure it out on their own. One study found that the parent-child relationship takes a toll on cognitive health. If they were told to fend for themselves, this may stick with them throughout their lives.

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If they were left to figure it all out alone, asking for help can feel foreign. They can’t admit when they need help because they have spent their whole lives caring for themselves. It can be hard to let people in when you've never had them before.

7. They needed achievements to receive attention

Positive reinforcement often works well for children. It motivates them to reach their full potential. However, if they were only given attention when they did something right, this may affect how they interact with their parents. They could have been afraid to go to them for help because they didn’t want to come across as a failure. Instead, they’d try to handle things themselves, hoping they would succeed and receive praise from their parents.

That fear of failure can be lasting. Even as adults, we know everyone falls short sometimes. However, when it was ingrained in them at such a young age, a man may be afraid to admit he needs help because he’s worried it’ll be seen as a failure.

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8. They had to sacrifice their time

Growing up, many of us experienced a fun childhood. We got to run around and play with friends. Looking back on those memories can bring back joy. Sadly, not everyone got to do these things. Instead, they were given the responsibility of caring for their siblings or the household. They might have made many sacrifices for everyone else.

If a man was expected to make sacrifices for the well-being of his family, he might struggle to ask for help. If he were tasked with figuring things out, admitting he requires help isn’t easy. Instead, he might default to making sacrifices to fix the problem himself.

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9. They were compared to others

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Pressure can be put on children by comparing them to other people. In many cases, it was their own sibling or another family member. This can cause them to struggle with their self-esteem. They may never feel good enough and constantly try to succeed to prove their worth to their parents. When this unfair expectation was placed on a man growing up, it can change his perception for the rest of his life. He might not admit that he needs help because he’s worried it will make him look like a failure. It’s an underlying fear from this childhood pressure.

It’s not uncommon for a man like this to fear comparisons as an adult. He may worry that his partner will have the same idea as his parents. They want something more than he is willing to give. This could be why he isn’t open to admitting when he needs help.

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10. They had to care for themselves

From getting themselves to school on time to making sure they had something to eat for dinner, some kids grow up caring for themselves completely. It’s not easy to carry these responsibilities. While some parents intentionally put this pressure on their children, it’s not always something they can control. Sometimes they worked double shifts to keep the household afloat, and their son had to pick up the pieces while they were in the office.

A man like this had to grow up fast. It can be hard to ask for help when you’re used to being the only person taking care of yourself. This can make them take on every task instead of admitting they’re carrying too much.

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11. They were made to keep secrets

Some parents may have expected their children to keep secrets on their behalf. It could be about the time they spent alone or what their home life was actually like. Parents may have encouraged their kids to tell everyone that things at home were normal and happy when, in reality, everything was far from perfect. This can cause a man to become secretive in adulthood. He might not feel safe opening up to other people.

If he grew up with this unfair expectation on his shoulders, he may be afraid to go to anyone for help. Feeling like he had to keep everything under wraps, admitting things aren’t as good as they seem may feel impossible.

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Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.