Ah, black. When it comes to clothing colors, few shades make more of a statement than black. People who wear black quite a bit have a certain je ne sais quoi, but why is that? Is it the clothing or is it the attitude that comes with wearing a lot of black?

As a fashionista, I noticed that black-clad people tend to have certain personality traits in common. The ones listed below, in particular, tend to be the most noticeable.

People who always wear black usually share these 11 personality traits

1. They're practical

Let’s start off with the obvious perk: black goes with everything. It’s a trope for a reason, and it definitely works with almost every outfit. It’s what stylists call a neutral color, which means you can literally pair it with anything.

Practical people love wearing neutral colors because it means they don’t have to worry too much about how put-together their outfit looks. It makes sense.

2. They're stylish

While we’re talking about having a mostly-black wardrobe, we might as well add the other major trope that comes with standard black clothing. It’s stylish. Fashionistas tend to adore having black pieces in their wardrobe.

Wearing black is a good way to keep a trim silhouette…and that’s been a coveted part of the fashion industry for at least 50 years.

3. They're edgy

Ask any goth, punk, or kei fan, and you’ll likely see that they’re part of the black clothing fandom. It’s because black is edgy and has a historic significance as being edgy.

In fashion-centric New York City, wearing all black is basically the de facto “uniform of the avant-garde.” In other words, if you want to be fashionable in a gritty way, it just makes sense.

4. They're formal

Did you know that the European trend of wearing black to funerals was also a sign of showing one’s respect through wealth? Black wasn’t just a color of mourning. Black clothing began to be associated with mourning during the Middle Ages because it was difficult to obtain dark-colored clothing.

Queen Victoria of England, often considered the mother of modern manners, formality, and purity, made black the mourning color. Ever since then, it was seen as a color of both grief and formality. Even today, black looks more formal, and it seems like black wearers really appreciate that.

5. They're intelligent

So, this is a bit of a cop-out. Did you notice how many Silicon Valley gurus love wearing all black? There may be a marketing reason as to why they do it. A study recently revealed that wearing black makes you appear more intelligent (and good-looking) to others.

If you think about how black sweaters became a Silicon Valley thing, it makes sense. People low-key associate it with intelligence, tech, and innovation.

6. They're unique

Because of how black’s social connotations are, it’s hard to ignore that many people who prefer to wear black do so out of an enjoyment for the unique. It’s one of the ways that clothing makes a statement about the person wearing it.

Yes, black clothing can be uniform. However, it’s the subtle nuances that make it stand out, just like people.

7. They're confident

Black is what many people call a “power color,” which means that people tend to wear it to feel powerful. It’s unsurprising that many psychologists tend to see black clothing as an indicator of confidence, either real or fake.

It’s part of the reason why people find people in black sexier than people in colors.

8. They're professional

Perhaps this is a little bit more nuanced, but I’ve noticed that people who wear black tend to be treated differently in the office. They’re treated as more professional. In the arts, wearing all black is a good way to get people to realize you’re in the industry.

Even when it comes to suits, black suits tend to bring in a certain aura of management that tan or navy blue suits won’t.

9. They're moody

While I love wearing black and love darker clothing, it’s important to point out a little bit of the negative here. Dark clothing, especially dark blues and blacks, has been linked to moodiness, depression, and negative feelings.

Some people feel better after they don a splash of color. So, if you’re feeling blue, maybe it’s time to avoid black.

10. They have good taste in music

Black clothing is a staple in the music industry for a reason: it’s edgy. It also happens to be the go-to choice for band tees and music-based subcultures, such as goth and punk culture.

Depending on the specific style of black clothing you see, it could be a guarantee that the wearer has awesome taste in music. (Of course, this might be my own bias talking here.)

11. They appreciate art

Finally, let’s wrap this up with another major trend among black clothing wearers. Black clothing tends to be a staple in the art industry for a reason. While wearing all black is more of an artist thing, the truth is that wearing lots of black tends to signal creativity.

Creative people tend to enjoy art on a different level than those who are not as creative. That’s just the way it goes.

