People who are almost always chewing gum usually have these 10 highly intelligent traits

Someone who is constantly chewing gum might often be labeled as incredibly anxious or even bored, so they open up a pack of gum and pull out a piece to occupy their time with. It might not look too special either, as if it's just another simple preference people have throughout their day. But people who are almost always chewing gum usually have certain highly intelligent traits, because even evidence suggests that chewing gum can help people feel a lot more focused and less stressed.

Highly intelligent individuals might use gum as a way to help them think clearer and be able to function enough to complete their tasks and other responsibilities. That's why they might reach for gum during a long meeting at work or when they're studying for an important test. It's a way for them to keep their attention laser-focused. It might seem like they're just zoning out but, in reality, their mind is sorting through the problems in front of them and coming up with a viable solution. They're not distracted at all, and that often shows up for a various number of highly intelligent people.

1. They can regulate focus

AYO Production | Shutterstock

People will often use chewing gum as a way for them to stay mentally present during conversations and when completing really demanding work. They've figured out the best way to support their attention instead of having to sit there while their brain starts to wander is just chewing gum.

It keeps their mind from drifting too far off-course, and instead they can latch onto something, in this case the gum, so they can stay locked into whatever they might be doing. Research has found that chewing gum can enhance people's attention and even help promote better work performance

For some people, sitting completely motionless doesn't help center themselves on the task at hand. Their thoughts just end up getting quite scattered and suddenly everything around them is a distraction. By chewing gum while working, they might not even realize just how much it's helping them stay on track.

2. They're quietly observant

Xavier Lorenzo | Shutterstock

Whether it's noticing their surroundings or paying close attention to others around them, people who are almost always chewing gum usually have these highly intelligent traits. They tend to notice more because they're usually not rushing at all to fill the space with noise.

They're comfortable just sitting back and chewing gum because it gives them something to think about while they go silent and not have to feel awkward about it. Because they're mostly focused on not being seen or heard, their attention stays on the people and things surrounding them.

Gum chewing helps them remain present with observing the situation. These individuals usually learn more by simply letting other people talk. They're collecting information and forming opinions, which, in turn, helps them form the right connections and relationships with people that align with them.

3. They're skilled at managing stress

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Rather than letting all of that tension build up until it eventually spills out everywhere, highly intelligent people will find other ways to release it. Chewing gum happens to be one of those outlets. It helps take the edge off of whatever might be causing them stress or even anxiety.

Gum chewers have been found to have reduced their naturally occurring stress just by having a piece, eseceially over a long period of time. It gives the body something else to focus on, and since the act of chewing gum is quite repetitive, it eventually helps calm the mind.

When the brain is juggling too much at one time, the smallest of problems can feel quite big. All of that pressure means our nervous systems are working overtime. Sometimes it's good to have some kind of distraction to keep you focused and not overthinking.

Gum chewers might end up being the calmest people in the room during a stressful situation because of how much they're depending on it to help level them out.

4. They think before they speak

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

A lot of people often speak without thinking about what they're saying or how it will even land. People who chew gum usually use it as a way to slow down and give their brain that extra second to catch up with their mouth. That small moment of reflecting means they can respond thoughtfully rather than reacting automatically.

When we're reacting on impulse, we can end up saying or doing things that we might regret later. Then, you'll find yourself in the most unnecessary drama or misunderstandings that could have been solved with some more thoughtful communication.

By taking a moment to pause, these individuals catch themselves before stepping over the line. They're able to have way more productive conversations because of it.

5. They dislike wasted time

insta_photos | Shutterstock

These individuals are usually aware of how their minutes are being spent. They simply hate feeling like their energy is slipping through the cracks on things that don't matter. By chewing gum constantly, they have a more efficient way to stay occupied without completely losing their focus. It keeps their mind active during moments that others might end up zoning out.

For them, it feels like a productive activity compared to their brain just sitting idle. These individuals aren't trying to overload themselves either. They just want to optimize their time as much as they can. It often means that they're never really taking downtime because they've learned to turn it into something more meaningful.

6. They think better while multitasking

MAYA LAB | Shutterstock

When there's nothing going on, some people's thoughts start to drift completely or they start thinking about unnecessary worries. Chewing gum allows their brain to have a harmless task to also focus on, keeping their main task clear to be handled properly. While others might lose focus halfway through, people who are almost always chewing gum usually think better when they're multitasking.

"In many other day-to-day situations, especially when you have limited time to accomplish multiple low-stakes goals, multitasking may be the way to go," psychology professor Nicolas Davidenko encouraged.

The fact that they're multitasking isn't distracting them at all. Instead, it's actually keeping them stable. Being in this multitasking environment just becomes second nature for them. It becomes how they support staying balanced rather than fighting with their brain's need for constant stimulation.

7. They handle anticipation well

MAYA LAB | Shutterstock

By almost always chewing gum, these individuals use it to manage their built-up energy. The repetitive motion often gives their brain something to focus on while they wait, whether they're stuck in a long line or the store or simply sitting in traffic waiting for the light to turn green. They're able to stay calm while other people might end up stressing themselves out while letting the anticipation build.

But for these individuals, they're able to recognize that waiting is sometimes part of the process. Rather than panicking, they're able to channel all of their nervous energy into the act of chewing their gum. It keeps them level-headed rather than constantly overthinking and twisting themselves into an impossible knot over something that isn't important at all.

8. They're highly self-aware

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

People who are almost always chewing gum usually have learned that it helps them think or just stay calm. There's a level of high self-awareness for people to discover their own habits and act accordingly. It might be a random habit for other people, but for these individuals they notice what's happening in their own head long before it might become a problem.

"Living your life without full access to your own feelings can leave you with a sense of emptiness and purposelessness. With your emotions tamped down, you may lack enough of the very substance that should be keeping you connected to your body, feeding your relationships, and stoking your energy," explained licensed psychologist Jonice Webb.

Gum acts as a bit of support. It helps regulate them and even pull them out of their own heads. It helps them avoid feeling overly frustrated with the way their brain works as well. They don't see chewing gum as a weakness or even a distraction either, they see it as something that helps them stay present.

9. They value subtle comfort

Antonio Guillem | Shutterstock

For some people, always having a piece of gum in their mouth is something that helps comfort them in moments when they might need it. A lot of people might look for comfort in scrolling on their phone or looking for a distraction that gets their mind off of the things that's stressing them out.

A 2025 review by researchers at the University of Szczecin in Poland analyzed more than three decades of brain-imaging studies to examine what happens inside the brain when people chew gum. The findings help clarify why the seemingly pointless task can feel calming or focusing, even once the flavor has faded.

Chewing gum is often that distraction for certain people. It helps them regulate their stress and keep their mind clear. When they're confronted by certain challenges, it's so much easier to handle when they're able to just pull out a piece of gum. Then, the things that are making them uncomfortable don't really tend to matter.

10. They have strong impulse control

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

When they're feeling a bit restless, they might just pop in a piece of gum. Rather than pacing uncontrollably or even blurting things out that they maybe didn't want to say, chewing gum becomes the harmless habit that helps regulate their energy in a less destructive way.

It gives them a moment to pause and quite literally slow down their brain to consider their choices rather than acting impulsively. They find that chewing gum helps them be a bit more deliberate and even stay consistent. That's probably why they rarely get distracted by the small annoyances that might pop up in their everyday lives.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.