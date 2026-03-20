What if the secret to waking up genuinely happy wasn’t hidden in the latest trend but rather in the wisdom of old-fashioned habits? Our grandparents didn’t have sleep trackers or motivational podcasts. Instead, they leaned on time-tested practices and skills that fostered a sense of peace, joy, and purpose, helping them wake up happy and ready for the day.

You might call these skills antiquated or quaint, but many hold up well in today’s turbulent world and are even backed by research. By cultivating these skills, you may be able to transform your days and your years into happier ones.

People who wake up genuinely happy often still follow these 10 old-fashioned habits:

1. People who wake up genuinely happy maintain a consistent routine

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Hitting the sheets early is a lost art in the world of late-night scrolling, but tomorrow will thank you for it. Structuring your entire day can further support your well-being. Our parents’ generation was creatures of habit, rising, dining, and retiring in accordance with the sun. This created a sense of predictability and calm.

A study suggested the value of regulating your body clock and respecting our biological "molecular" clock. Start by setting bedtime and wake-up time goals, and then gradually adjust your schedule by 15-minute increments. This can lead to a more restful sleep and a more positive outlook when you wake.

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2. People who wake up genuinely happy live within their means

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Imagine waking up without financial stress! No more thoughts of credit card debt, bank overdrafts, escalating grocery bills, or keeping up with the Joneses. Good, old-fashioned financial discipline that includes managing expenses, re-using versus buying new, prioritizing needs over wants, and never purchasing anything you can’t afford will save you from middle-of-the-night worries and boost your morning peace. By making mindful financial choices, you can wake up free from financial anxiety, ready to embrace the day.

Money coach Pegi Burdick explained, "How we spend money is not random. It comes from issues in our childhood. Some of these are visible, such as never having received an allowance. Others are more subtle, like messages about feeling unworthy. Feeling undeserving is one of the biggest distorted belief systems we inherit. And when you consider that, it’s not surprising that the number of choices we make is based upon false information. The underlying, age-old scars that push you to buy things you don’t need are tough to sort out, let alone heal."

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3. People who wake up genuinely happy connect with nature

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Integrating nature into your daily life can have profound benefits. Before gyms and step-counters, moving your body was something everyone did, whether it was walking to work, cycling to school, farming, or playing outside.

Let the sun and fresh air energize you — even for 20 minutes a day, choosing to walk to the store instead of driving, taking a nature path instead of a sidewalk, or rolling up your sleeves to dig in the garden instead of lounging inside. Various studies have shown that this can improve your mood and give you a sense of grounding that carries with you all day.

For a relaxing evening ritual, consider a “passiagiata,” which is an Italian term for a gentle stroll after dinner as practiced in Italy as well as in other cultures and generations. This simple walk clears the mind, aids in digestion, and fosters a sense of calm. By spending time outdoors, you’ll wake up refreshed and connected to the world around you.

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4. People who wake up genuinely happy appreciate the simple things

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The ability to savor the little things connects us to the present moment. Hearing a child laugh, feeling the warm sun on your face, or enjoying every sip of an aromatic coffee can anchor your day in pleasure.

The first step is cultivating the skill of noticing — pausing and experiencing every sense fully. It’s the free, down-to-earth, timeless things often overlooked in today’s fast-paced material world that bring true happiness. When you slow life down, you’ll feel more content and grateful for all you have.

Life coach Ellen Nyland recommended, "Stop and pause when you truly want to enjoy a moment. Don't just eat that wonderful food, but really savor every bite. Don't rush through shopping, but really pay attention to what you buy. Don't dismiss your company, but really enjoy the company you are in."

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5. People who wake up genuinely happy have a sense of purpose

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One of the most fulfilling old-fashioned skills is the ability to find purpose and create meaning in what you do. Whether it’s a job you love, a creative pursuit, or giving back to the community, one study explained how purposeful action gives you a reason to get up in the morning.

Reflect on your values and passions and seek opportunities to align your efforts with them. This doesn’t have to be grandiose — even helping a neighbor or tackling a personal project can make a difference. Living with intention will give you a deeper sense of fulfillment and will inspire you to wake up with excitement.

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6. People who wake up genuinely happy avoid late-night indulgences

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That bag of ketchup chips might pair well with a movie, but it doesn’t do good things for your digestive system at night. Studies have shown indulgences such as coffee, alcohol, or sugary treats are liable to keep you up too late and interfere with sleep.

My grandparents ate dinner at five, and I couldn’t imagine them sneaking in a slice of pie before bed. Instead, they developed discipline to avoid heavy meals, eat earlier in the evening, and enjoy a cup of tea to soothe the mind and spirit. These small changes can help you wake up feeling refreshed rather than sluggish.

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7. People who wake up genuinely happy create a calm evening routine

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A typical night used to be a family game, getting lost in a book, or working on a crossword puzzle. Binge-watching crime dramas or scrolling through your phone may not settle your mind for a peaceful slumber. Instead, create a calming routine to prepare you for rest.

Banish distractions in the bedroom and reserve it for sleep and intimacy. Dim the lights (red or amber light is best), turn off electronics, and spend time winding down with meditation or soft music.

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8. People who wake up genuinely happy set themselves up for tomorrow

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While you might not be ironing your work clothes these days, there is something to be said for having the day planned out for you — including a confidence-building outfit. Spend ten minutes every evening organizing your day. Make your lunch, write out your to-do list, and pack your bag. Preparing in advance eliminates morning chaos and sets a positive tone for the day.

"To better organize your day, divide it into segments," suggested professional organizer Diane Quintana. "Morning, afternoon, and evening are the segments that work for me. You may have a different idea, and that is completely fine. I schedule one area of focus for each segment of the day."

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9. People who wake up genuinely happy choose to see the glass half full

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For those who lived through challenging times, such as wartime or struggled to make ends meet, positive thinking was a survival skill. Looking at the bright side of life, finding the gift in adversity, or focusing on solutions can be honed with conscious effort through reflection.

Reframing challenges and shifting your mindset to possibilities can transform your day. In a world that skews negative, choosing optimism can make a significant difference in how you feel when you wake up and how you approach the rest of your day.

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10. People who wake up genuinely happy reflect on what they're grateful for each night

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Ending the night with a moment of reflection offers mental and emotional benefits. Think about the best thing that happened to you, or jot down three things you were grateful for. Research has suggested this rewires your brain to think about the positive and encourages a restful mindset.

Life certainly isn’t perfect, and you won’t wake up happy every single morning. But if you do most days, it won’t be because of fleeting gimmicks. It will be due to small, consistent actions rooted in timeless wisdom. These old-fashioned skills remind you that enduring habits, like preparing for tomorrow, expressing gratitude, or savoring simple joys, can have a profound impact on your well-being.

You don’t need to overhaul your life overnight. Start with just one or two practices, such as setting a consistent bedtime or taking a quiet moment to reflect on the day. With time and intention, your skills will develop, and your proficiency will grow stronger, increasing the likelihood of a happier wake-up. By honoring the timeless skills of generations past, you can create a happier life — one peaceful morning at a time.

Lisa Petsinis is a certified life and career coach who works with burnt-out individuals to reconnect to what matters, find their perfect work, and create more joy, meaning, and success.