A Baby Boomer On The Quiet Pain Of No Longer Being The Person Everyone Needs

Last updated on Mar 11, 2026

Mature Baby Boomer with a sad expression, illustrating the quiet pain of no longer feeling needed by everyone Unai Huizi Photography | Shutterstock
Advertisement

My Florida family ventured north and rented a home for two weeks in my resort community along the Jersey Shore. My grandkids are now teenagers and immersed in their generational lifestyle.  

Friends rule. Family time is endured, even enjoyed, until teen goings-on beckon. Their parents’ lifestyle is not a lot different. With friends who live in the Northeast, a shore vacation offers an opportunity to reconnect and mix fun, sun, and social time.

Advertisement

That leaves the older generation, my husband and me, AKA Grandpa and Grandma. We are tolerated for intervals between teen and grown-up time. I am not complaining. Anytime spent with the young’uns is a terrific time. As a Baby Boomer, I am starting to grapple with becoming irrelevant, while hoping the research is true and my relationship with them will grow more profound and meaningful as we age.

A Baby Boomer on the quiet pain of no longer being the one everyone needs

Happy grandmother and grandchild share intergenerational moment Halfpoint via Shutterstock

Advertisement

Our kids age, we age, and relationships transform.

My sister and I spent our childhood summers at my grandparents’ bungalow in the Catskill Mountains. How did we view the adults? Boring, old, un-energetic? Probably. 

The only athletic-like activity recalled is long walks (or they seemed long to a little girl) along country roads. There were other pastimes spent together — card games, mahjong, trips to the library, and of course, meals and nightly bowls of ice cream.

Fast forward to a 21st-century generation that savors summer break.  The kids love to walk to the ice cream parlor to indulge in their favorite dessert, especially when the old folks pay. The old folks enjoy sharing meals with the kids; any meal I don’t prepare is appreciated. 

The teens link with friends in person or via electronic means, which I am only vaguely familiar with. There are additional active activities — old folks are uninvited. We are favored for brief periods, fleeting moments of connection.

Advertisement

RELATED: Experts Say Kids Raised In The 60s And 70s Learned A Form Of Resilience Many Kids Today Don’t Naturally Develop

As a Baby Boomer, the transition from babysitting grandparent and game companion to the spectator is disheartening.

It's a transition not welcomed due to the realization that, on the part of us oldsters, it is one more sign of aging into … extinction. Obscurity? Irrelevance? Invisibility? All of the above? I understand why some people want to live in a 55+ community where everyone is on the same page, and folks are not regularly reminded of their creeping maturity.

We Boomers may be young at heart, but let’s face it — our faces and our bodies betray us. We chug along, keeping an eye on the kids and watching their energy soar as ours dissipates. And life goes on.

More for You:
3 Things People Immediately Judge You On When You First Meet Them
5 Immediate Signs Of A Toxic, Passive-Aggressive Person
11 Subtle Signs Of A Woman Who Has Been Through A Lot In Life
11 Traits Of An Introverted Intuitive, The Rarest & Most Intelligent Personality

RELATED: 9 Signs Of A Person Who's Still A Kid At Heart — No Matter Their Age

Advertisement

Meryl Baer's work has appeared in anthologies and journals, and on Medium. She writes about retirement, travel, and lifestyle as it relates to Baby Boomers.

Related Stories From YourTango:
Grandmother Begs Daughter Not To Have Another Child Because She ‘Never Agreed To A Lifetime Of Raising Their Kids'
Therapist Warns Of Odd Affliction Affecting Boomer Grandparents That Eventually Makes Their Own Kids Resent Them
Grandparents Who Don’t Like How Their Grandkids Are Being Raised Are Usually Most Annoyed By These 11 So-Called Mistakes

This article was originally published at Medium. Reprinted with permission from the author.

Loading...