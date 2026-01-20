People Who Always Lay Their Clothes Out At Night For The Next Day Usually Have These 4 Traits

What's the best way to make the morning rush a little less hectic? Jodie Foster told the Wall Street Journal that, without exception, she mitigates a chaotic morning by always laying her clothes out. She's not the only one, either.

With less to think about, you can somehow start your day a little lighter. Maybe even take a few more minutes to enjoy your coffee instead of feeling rushed and starting the day anxious instead of relaxed. With countless benefits attached to such a simple task, you'd think more people would do it.

People who always lay their clothes out at night for the next day usually share these 4 traits:

1. They prioritize their peace

What's more peaceful than a slow morning? Think of a lazy Sunday, sipping coffee and taking time to truly wake up and enjoy the moment. People who always lay their clothes out prioritize that peace and ensure they replicate that feeling, whether it's a Monday or a Sunday.

It's a good quality to set the next day in motion by finishing a box on your to-do list for tomorrow. Anticipating a worry before it begins allows for a clearer mind to go to bed with and wake up with.

Jodie Foster told the Wall Street Journal about her habit, "I don’t have to think about it the next day. It’s not a chore." A chore having a worrisome connotation attached to it further enforces a need to eliminate it from your stresses.

We can all relate to the times we've overslept or carried a greater morning workload, leaving us with the "I should've" statement lingering into the next day. Therefore, planning an outfit the night before inserts discipline and more controlled time we can allocate elsewhere.

2. They are creatures of routine

When we feel rushed in the morning, it offsets our routines, makes us think twice, and puts our bodies and minds into an unpleasant state of action without direction.

According to InsideHook, picking an outfit the same morning is "a tough assignment in the half hour after your alarm goes off." People who routinely put their clothes out the night before never stress about this because they are creatures of habit. As Foster noted, "Every single night of my life. Even if my clothes are tennis shoes and jogging pants."

Emily Cooke, a business psychologist, told YahooFinance that people who prioritize routines are generally more productive and have improved overall mental health. She explained, "[Routines]can also help to foster creativity and problem solving, increase productivity and boost feelings of self-efficacy and esteem, all of which are positively associated with mental wellbeing.”

3. They are great at time management

When deciding on an outfit, we need to consider external factors in addition to how we want to dress. Weather, mobility, and comfort are among the things we prioritize. Planning an outfit the night before means more time for the unexpected. That means leaving for work with plenty of time to account for traffic or other uncontrollable variables, like a little one waking up sick or car problems.

People who never skip out on laying their clothes out, even if it's for a trip to the gym in the morning, do not appreciate the rush of being late. They are reliable, and they are prepared.

4. They don't work well under pressure

If you religiously lay your clothes out at night for the next day, chances are you are the type of person who doesn't exactly thrive under pressure. You much prefer having time to troubleshoot and solve, whether it's a task like making dinner or a project at work.

When you have time to work, you make fewer mistakes. You aren't driven by desperation. You begin to enjoy the tasks because they don't cause anxiety. People who lay out their clothes do not procrastinate because they value their well-being. They value their time to relax. They value getting the work done and over with so it doens't weigh on their minds.

