Aside from getting a good night's sleep, there is nothing more critical to having a great day than how you begin it. How to have a good day depends on the first 10 minutes of your morning — this is what counts the most. Does your morning routine sound something like this?:

The alarm sounds. You hit snooze and close your eyes. You toss and turn. The alarm sounds. You hit snooze. The alarm sounds. You grab your phone, defeated. You check Instagram. You check Facebook.

You check TikTok. Next, you check your news feed, then get depressed at the state of the world. You check your email and remember 10 million things that are due before noon. You jump out of bed, realizing you're 20 minutes behind schedule. You race to get ready, stressed to the max, and already on a downward spiral.

If this is you, you are not alone. Research shows that using the snooze alarm increases sleep inertia, which leaves you feeling groggy with impaired cognitive and behavioral performance immediately after waking. The study found that people mainly use the snooze function to reduce anxiety about oversleeping, but it actually makes it harder to start your day feeling alert and focused.

What if your morning — and your day — could look different? What if you invested only 10 minutes each morning in making the rest of your day fantastic? You can make some simple improvements to your morning routine to make yourself more productive, healthier, and happier in the process. (Start by putting down your phone — and leaving it down until you really need it.)

People who don’t snooze their alarm a million times tend to have these 5 distinct personality traits:

1. They nourish themselves

Before you do anything at all, sit up, reach over to your nightstand, and grab a glass of water. Water is nourishing, hydrating, stimulating, and it even wakes up your digestive system. If you drink the whole cup, you'll be well on your way to meeting your required intake. Dehydration is a leading cause of fatigue, so drinking up will keep you alert later when your energy crashes.

Studies show that even mild dehydration messes with your mood and brain function, while drinking water first thing in the morning actually wakes up your alertness and kicks fatigue to the curb. Think of it like hitting the restart button on your body.

2. They express gratitude

Anusree GS / Pexels

After you finish your water, take a moment just to breathe. As you do so, reflect on everything in your life that makes you thankful. Maybe you're happy to have the love of your family, health, food on the table, and a fulfilling job — or you're merely appreciative of the promise of a new day.

Add it to your gratitude list and keep it by your bedside for easy access. Let your breath and your gratitude envelop you and fill up your heart.

3. They inspire themselves

Take a few minutes to remind yourself of your end game — what matters to you most in your life and all that you want to bring into it. Look at your vision board, if you have one. I mean, really look at it, as if for the first time. Connect with what inspires you and drives you. Channel how you want to feel and what confidence you want to bring to the day. Read some quotes or affirmations out loud for an extra boost of motivation.

Research shows that when you read affirmations or look at your vision board, you're actually lighting up the reward centers in your brain, which amps up your motivation. So those few minutes you spend reconnecting with what drives you, you're actually rewiring your brain to stay locked in on your goals.

4. They find focus

Kampus Production / Pexels

Now that you're clear on how you want to feel, and you can envision your aspirations, make choices that align with those outcomes. Hone in on one or two things that you can do to make today great and set out your intentions. You can note these in your planner if it helps. With clear goals and a clear path, you can win the day!

Researchers at the University of Oregon found that setting specific goals in the morning actually reduces those moments where your brain just checks out, and helps you stay on task way better. Instead of starting your day like "I guess I'll figure it out as I go," you're telling your brain exactly what needs to happen.

5. They get moving

You don't have to commit to a full workout every morning to reap the benefits of exercise. The practice is more important than the duration here, and the activities don't have to be complicated.

Start with a few stretches and yoga poses, then do a few arm-weight repetitions. That will be enough to get your heart pumping and your oxygen circulating. Take that momentum and let it carry you through the day.

Once you've tried out these steps, make them a daily ritual. It takes 3 weeks for something to become a habit that sticks. Then, set a goal for yourself to implement this morning routine for three months.

Notice how you feel, how much you're accomplishing each day, and what else shifts in your life. You'll be amazed at what an impact these 10 minutes will have. Feel more alive physically and emotionally, with added gratitude and joy — and get more done than you ever thought possible.

Lisa Petsinis is an ICF-credentialed life and career transition coach. Her bylines have appeared on Psych Central, The Good Men Project, Parade, Prevention, The Minds Journal, PopSugar, and All4Women, as well as many others.