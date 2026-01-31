People Who Cry During Movies Have This Increasingly Rare Trait, Says Science

There are two types of people in the world: those who cry during emotional movies and those who are completely unaffected. If you fall in the crying camp, don't be embarrassed. You're actually harboring a pretty amazingly rare trait: emotional strength.

I'll admit it: I cry during movies... and while reading books, listening to music, and listening to podcasts. Depending on my hormone levels, I might preemptively grab tissues and just watch the movie alone. Though a lot of people smirk when they see me crying at movies in tears, I'm really fine with it.

Advertisement

Science confirms that people who cry during movies have a rare trait: emotional strength.

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Crying isn't often associated with strength. Most people would assume the person who is stoic and able to observe a fictional character's life without becoming emotionally invested is somehow tougher, but that's not far from the case.

Advertisement

According to neuroscientist Paul Zak, people who have the ability to immerse themselves in a story, like a movie or a book, and become emotionally invested aren't living in a fantasy world. They are very aware of their surroundings and the fact that they are engaged with a piece of art as observers. The difference is, they have the rare trait of being able to connect with these characters through the release of oxytocin, the aptly nicknamed "love hormone."

Most people associate oxytocin with that warm and cuddly feeling you get when you see a puppy or get a hug from a loved one, and that's absolutely true. However, as Zak pointed out, that same hormone is crucial from an evolutionary perspective because it promotes social bonding. We, as a species, can only survive by connecting with and depending on others.

That makes sense in a real-world scenario, but what Zak found was that some people had the same response when exposed to compelling stories. Basically, they are emotional superheroes. In 2021, neuroscientist Robert Froemke discovered through research that oxytocin behaves as he described, like a "volume dial." Meaning if you are watching a movie and the main character is suffering grief over the death of a loved one, and that's something you have experienced, your emotions become heightened because you relate to what that character is experiencing.

Psychology professor Debra Rickwood explained, "Crying in the movies is a sign that oxytocin has been triggered by the connections you feel due to vicarious social experience." She went on to say, "Oxytocin is then associated with heightened feelings of empathy and compassion, further intensifying feelings of social connectedness, and you pay even further attention to the social cues of the characters in the movie."

Advertisement

People with emotional strength have heightened empathy and emotional intelligence.

Hananeko_Studio | Shutterstock

Empathy and emotional intelligence aren't just traits that allow you to put yourself in another person's shoes. There are nuanced emotions involved. One study found that people with heightened emotional intelligence, who almost certainly cry during movies, are more likely to be successful in their careers, especially as effective bosses and managers. The study also found they have better relationships and even love lives.

Advertisement

See where I'm going here? Crying during movies equates to high levels of emotional strength, which equates to exceptional emotional intelligence, which means more success, more money, more friends, and better in the bedroom. How is that not a superpower?

Actually caring about others' situations takes a lot of strength. Life is brutal to some people, and if you're able to actuallyrelate to and understand what another person is going through, it says something about you. You're strong enough to withstand that pain, but you still feel it. You're strong enough to be strong for others. You're strong to the point that you understand where they're coming from and are able to actually feel what they're feeling.

The act of crying itself, without shame, in front of others, is also an act of strength.

From a social perspective, crying is often seen as a weakness. The only exception is during extreme grief, and even then, men are often encouraged to hide the act.

Advertisement

The fact is, if you're comfortable shedding a tear during a movie or during a happy time or in sadness or whenever, and you couldn't care less who is around, you've got a strength of character that can't be matched. Your self-esteem is healthy. You aren't plagued by gender role issues and societal stereotypes. You know who you are, and you like who you are.

That kind of surety is rare. It's a trait many spend their lives chasing. If you cry at movies, know that you hold an inner strength that not even an Olympic lifter can match.

Advertisement

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.