Way too many young people overlook the wise advice of their parents and grandparents.

Even though they certainly lived in a different world and sometimes don't understand the struggles of their Gen Z family members, they have wisdom about life that could do them a lot of favors. From stepping away from their phones to saving money instead of wasting it on trends, people over 50 laugh at younger generations for focusing on these short-sighted things, especially when they refuse to listen to any advice.

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People over 50 laugh at younger generations for focusing on 9 short-sighted things

1. Buying into trends and materialism

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Trying to have the "next best thing" or overspending on a trend to feel a sense of belonging are all things that Gen Zers are pressured into every single time they open their phones. Their sense of self-worth feels intertwined with materialism and consumerism, even if they have the perspective to understand that it's not healthy.

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Especially when the instant gratification or attention they receive in the moment eventually spirals into all kinds of guilty emotions, financial struggle, and anxiety, it's not worth it.

2. Trying to stay 'in the know' online

Even though it's important to read, stay informed, and keep up with the news, if you're putting too much pressure on yourself to know everything all the time, you're probably not doing your mind and well-being any favors. In fact, most people with this pressure face media overload that sabotages their mental health and creates unnecessary amounts of stress and anxiety.

It might seem like the most important thing for young people right now to have all the knowledge, but older people know it's impossible. Even if you can read every article and spend tons of time researching a specific worldly issue, the exhaustion and mental health strain that it induces sabotages your ability to actually advocate or do anything about it.

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3. Curating a presence on social media

So many people waste time, energy, money, and self-esteem on trying to be someone they're not on social media. Whether it's in the pursuit of money or external validation, they miss out on opportunities to connect with themselves offline by pushing themselves into a rigid box on social media. Even their memories fade from a need to take Instagram photos, and their connections dull behind phone screens.

Older generations, who know how important their childhood and young adult experiences without phones were for their well-being, have important wisdom. Despite Gen Zers collectively regretting being on social media, something needs to change so they can get comfortable living outside the confines of it.

4. Comparing themselves to everyone else

Instead of chasing their highest self and investing in understanding who they are, young people sabotage their growth and mental health by comparing themselves to others. In many ways, it's impossible not to, with curated, perfect social media pages and success broadcast at every digital turn.

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Yes, we can sometimes grow and motivate ourselves by engaging in upward comparisons, but most of the time, we're just taking on unnecessary self-blame and shame for not meeting unrealistic goals. Especially in the modern world, where the people we see online are actually fake versions of real people, it's not healthy to compare at all.

5. Settling just to be in a relationship

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So many young people have been socialized into believing that marriage and family are inevitable parts of their lives. Some have even crafted these relationships as their main priority and goals in life. To each their own, but if you're settling just to follow that traditional life path, you're doing yourself a disservice in the long run.

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Especially if you're actively avoiding getting comfortable with alone time and understanding yourself by bringing in a partner who's not meant for you, you're never going to be truly happy. Invest in yourself before you invest in starting an entire life with someone else. Don't settle for an easy choice just because you'd prefer your comfort zone right now.

6. Chasing money

Even though we need money to survive and, in some ways, more money can buy us comfort that influences our happiness, weaving our self-worth into how much money we have can seriously harm our long-term well-being. Especially early in our lives and careers, when we're supposed to be taking risks, experimenting, and getting to know what we actually want to do, wasting time chasing money leads to unfulfillment and dullness later on.

You can have all the money in the world, but if you don't know who you are, what fulfills you, and what kinds of work actually brings meaning, it only becomes harder and harder to figure those things out down the road.

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7. Sacrificing sleep for productivity

So many young people today have committed to overturning traditional forms of "hustle culture" to protect work-life balance. However, most still overlook the importance of sleep and rest in favor of other distractions, whether that's doomscrolling, indulging in mindless entertainment, or avoiding the quietness of their alone time.

Short-term praise, stimulation, and validation aren't worth missing out on sleep. As a study from Neurobiology of Aging explains, a lack of sleep promotes all kinds of short-term consequences like fatigue and illness, but in the long run, also accelerates aging and sabotages our brain health.

8. Comfort and convenience

So many young people today crave comfort and convenience, partially because they've been coddled by parents who solved all their issues for them and made their emotions the center of every conversation. They want things to be easy, hence their reliance on AI tools like ChatGPT and food delivery platforms, even if it means dulling their minds in the long run.

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However, seeking convenience and staying in your comfort zone is so incredibly short-sighted in the grand scheme of things. In fact, the wisest advice we can reap from older generations is the importance of stepping outside of it and leaning into challenges.

We grow through discomfort, not safety and ease. From building resilience to prompting better self-confidence, and even expanding your worldview, getting out of your comfort zone and seeking growth, rather than ease, is the key to a truly meaningful life.

9. Being a 'main character'

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Many young people are used to feeling like the main character of their own lives, with the world in their hands. With access to everything on social media and their phones, they've grown into a mentality where their needs feel like a priority over everyone and everything else.

Romanticizing life is wonderful and great, but when crafting a routine as the main character transforms into entitlement, you're setting yourself up for failure. You're avoiding the joy of helping people and offering grace, ending relationships with healthy people who challenge you, and overlooking the meaning in mundane parts of life.

Love yourself, but don't forget to also see the bigger picture. Remember the meaning of your small place in the world, and let it motivate you to appreciate small moments and connections.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.