People Who Have Everything They Want But Still Feel Sad Usually Get Happier Once They Do 10 Things

"I just don’t understand why I’m so miserable. I look around and see that I pretty much have everything anyone could ask for, but I still don’t feel happy."

I often hear this frustration from clients, friends, and strangers.

If you’ve built a solid career or raised healthy children (for many people, it’s both) and you look at the fruits of your labor with pride but still feel empty inside, you can relate to the "is this really all there is for me?" sentiment.

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You may have even lamented your lack of fulfillment over the "me-time" manicure you thought would help lift your spirits, and terms like "spoiled" or "ungrateful" spring to mind. I mean, how could you possibly want more when you lack for nothing, right?

People who have everything but still feel sad usually feel happier once they do these 10 things:

1. They rethink what it means to take care of themselves

Like most people in this position, the missing piece is self-care, just not the self-care you can buy with a gift card. You need a paradigm shift that supports the next phase of fulfillment and purpose in your life.

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Your self has been asking for a deeper, more meaningful life experience for a while. Massages and nights out are band-aid fixes that, quite simply, aren't enough to bring you back to a sense of delight and happiness with your life.

To achieve true happiness and fulfillment, you must first look inward and focus on what your spirit needs.

2. They surround themselves with people they authentically admire

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While it's hotly contested, there is some truth to the theory that you are the average of the five people you spend the most time with (your children, as a collective, count as one). Who are you spending time with?

Take a minute to reflect on what that means because it will tell you a lot about yourself and where you have room to evolve.

Do the people around you only call when they need something?

Is the only way they know to interact with you is to complain or gossip?

When they face obstacles, do they consider where they are growing as a result or at least look for a silver lining?

Do they sabotage or show envy toward others, or do support one another?

Are they honest or do they play games?

Basically, do they live life with a sense of purpose or are they settled into a default that was kind of hoisted onto them because it made life convenient for others?

Try to just notice their (and, ultimately, your) behavior and see how each option makes you feel. If you feel buoyed by your influences then stretching toward a life of deeper purpose feels possible. If you feel weighed down, however, you’ll also notice "I can’t/won’t/shouldn't" kinds of feelings. Can you guess which one is self-care and which one isn't?

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Find those helpful influences in your life and nurture the heck out those relationships. These are people who will make you feel good, but still be real and honest when needed. They're people you admire, not just for what they have, but who they are.

3. They figure out what boundaries they need to set

If you’re determined to find your path toward vitality, you want to put a major focus on the support that helps you expand your horizons. This means that it’s time to change what you’re willing to accept in the relationships that are made comfortable by your stagnancy (or uncomfortable by your growth).

Healthy boundaries aren't just drawing a line in the sand about what you want and forcing others to comply. We simply cannot ever make anyone else do anything and the effort to try is thoroughly exhausting.

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Healthy boundaries are a basic set of standards you set for yourself and how you want to be your best, proceeded by a standard of communication and behavior that expects and rewards the same level of respect from others that you’re now giving to yourself.

Keeping healthy boundaries in place is the process by which you teach others how you’re willing to be treated. Maintain your healthy boundaries by rewarding relationships that respect your new standards and ignoring those that don’t.

Your relationships are, essentially, a habit based on precedent. When you notice unhealthy dynamics in your relationships you get to consciously change the pattern that created them and make a commitment to practicing the new paradigm.

Viewed this way, "healthy boundaries" are simply creating new patterns and "keeping healthy boundaries" is just the repetition necessary until the new framework sticks.

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4. They practice letting go

Not everyone is going to be thrilled by the new, more explorative version of the friend that they’ve known and loved all this time.

If someone in your life gets so uncomfortable with the emergent, more powerful you that they leave, just let them. If they don’t go on their own, then leave them yourself. Love them for everything they’ve ever meant to you and leave them anyway.

The friendship you had was based on a "stuck and unhappy" version of you. Now that you’re getting unstuck and pushing the envelope, the friendships that can’t stretch with you can no longer serve either of you.

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Make room in your life for people who see the benefit it reaching higher or digging deeper. They’ll show up once you've really made space for them to arrive. Those people who are fulfilled in their life won’t need your validation. They’ll be happy to see you choose growth over staying miserable because they’re doing that same work in their own lives.

5. They focus on real emotional healing

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Unaddressed grief or untreated trauma can hover like smog. While you’re in it everything just seems normal. Gain some distance, though, and you’re sure to see how much it colored everything you did.

For instance, saying goodbye to someone who was once an everyday part of your life is bound to leave a sense emptiness and longing, no matter how unhealthy the relationship was. Address the space where someone once stood head-on and you get to redefine it, shape it and ultimately use it to your advantage.

Bury your head in the sand, however, and that beast will rear its ugly head. Most likely when you least expect it to and when it can do the most damage.

Whether it's the father who abandoned you (a big hurt) or the out-of-place meltdown from last week’s hangnail (a seemingly little hurt), you must first accept that you’re hurt. Then, ask how the experience helps you. Both things are true; the hurt and the helpfulness exist in the same experience.

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Make friends with your human experiences (all of them) and you’ll find the pain naturally abates. If this feels challenging, ask for help or support. Healing is possible and the lightness on the other side of that chasm is like nothing you've likely ever felt.

6. They take accountability for their own choices

Growth-minded friends and mentors show up. Your choices will start to become healthier. When they do, nothing will ever be the same again.

You’ll know strong, healthy choices and relationships by how you feel as you grow into them.

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You’ll stop:

Complaining about others or circumstances.

Focusing on anyone’s weaknesses.

Feeling worn out by your influences.

Thinking you have all the answers.

Worrying about what bad things might happen.

Wishing everything would comply to your wishes.

Instead, you'll start:

Concentrating on the good things you make happen.

Feeling curious about life and what’s next.

Feeling hopeful and revved up by your influences.

Focusing on everyone’s strengths.

Looking at your own reactions to outside influences.

Using life’s hiccups and missteps to your advantage.

Be courageous. Ask the people you admire to coffee. Hire a loving and objective life coach (like me!) for support. Request time with an expert at work. The path to your destiny is paved by intentional relationships. And when something goes wrong, identify your role in that and take accountability so you can make a different choice next time.

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7. They seek out a deeper purpose

In a classic Ted Talk, Simon Sinek talked about the importance of understanding your "why". Well, how you express your "why" changes over time. It’s not that your accomplishments to this point haven’t been purpose-driven it’s that their purpose has been served and the one inside of you needs a new assignment.

When your renewed vim and vigor makes you want to create something new or contribute to something someone else is doing, dive into it without hesitation.

What did you always want to do as a kid? Identify the problems you’ve seen around you that made you say, "All it would take to fix that is _________."

You’ve had inklings. Your friends have said, "You know what you should do _________!" Listen to these, at least enough to explore where your truth lies within them (or if it no longer does)!

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Make a list. See what excites you. Then take a step, any step toward implementing your ideas.

You’ll have excuses and fears crop up. Real life will feel like it gets in the way sometimes. All of that is a normal part of making progress. That’s when you lean on your helpful influences to show you how else you can think about it or maybe just babysit the kids after school so you can work on the outline of your new project.

You’re never truly alone on this journey called life and the path toward success always reveals itself.

8. They redefine their relationship with money

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Money management is a monolithic element of self-care. If you don’t have the means to provide basic survival elements for yourself, there’s no way you’ll be able to think or dream about purpose and passion.

Don’t assume because you have a roof over your head and the kids’ braces are being paid off that you’re financially secure. In fact, some of your malaise may be an intuition about an unstable financial situation.

Get in there:

How much money are you bringing in?

How much is going out?

Do you have money left over after all the bills are paid?

What do you need to do to fix that?

If you do have some money left over where can you put it help mitigate future emergencies or secure a stronger financial future?

Money is security. If you’re sitting on shaky ground here, you’ll always have a sense of “things could fall apart at any moment” and that does not serve the level of self-care you need to achieve to be happy again.

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9. They work hard on finding spiritual balance

The number one reason people get stuck in life (I don’t care who they are or what their background is) is the dissonance between who they are on the inside (inner life) and who they are on the outside (outer life).

In reality, the two aren't mutually exclusive. Yet, you often behave as if who you are and what you do are two separate things. When the little girl inside is crying out for a nature walk and instead, you drive the kids to practice, fast food, guitar lessons, and back home for homework, you feel relief that you got everything done.

The problem is you forgot you need connection, breath, a quiet mind, and inner solace that your inner child asked for and that hike would’ve provided.

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It’s easy to mistake achievement for happiness. That is, until we remember that we’re miserable in spite of so many accomplishments.

Journal, meditate, play (really play), connect with nature, write, read (for fun), exercise (with an excitement for what your body can do), and look at the world through an artist’s eye through a paintbrush or a camera or whatever it is that fuels you from the inside. If you don’t know what that is, experiment or ask friends for ideas.

10. They let their inner self be the captain of the ship

Let your inner life be the captain the ship that drives your outer life and you’ll find that peace and happiness are sustainable driving forces toward success.

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Change the underpinnings of your life’s foundation and the life you build on top of it is all the more secure.

Imagine having dinner with friends for no other reason than because you love the experience as one piece of your life, not because you need to escape from it. Imagine leaving that happy hour feeling full and excited to return to the rest of the life that you’ve built instead of feeling like you’re just going back to the grind.

Your kids won’t get less whiny, your boss won’t become more compassionate and your spouse may still leave dirty dishes in the sink. Because you’ve fashioned your life on purpose, however, you’ll feel hopeful and enthusiastic about what’s next. You’ll see beyond the drudge and the possibility of it all will move you toward what’s next with verve.

This time, you’ll know exactly where to look and what to tweak when you plateau at your new, more magnificent level. Your self and how you care for it.

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Triffany Hammond is a certified professional development coach.