Feeling Tired For No Reason & 6 Other Spiritual Flu Symptoms Are Signs Your Life's Getting A Lot Better

According to spiritualists, there's a distinct correlation between the symptoms often associated with the flu and major life transformations. Things like lethargy and fever dreams when you're not actually sick are signs the Universe is prepping you for the change.

If you've been feeling particularly disconnected from your usual routine, a spiritual strategist named Latha Jay explained that the discomfort is actually a good thing. These "spiritual flu" symptoms are actually signs that your entire being is recalibrating to bring new things into your life that you'll soon be grateful for.

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The spiritual flu symptoms that are signs your life is about to get a whole lot better:

1. Exhaustion

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One of the biggest signs of the spiritual flu, sometimes called ascension flu, is feeling exhausted for no obvious reason. You might be getting a full night's sleep, but still feel like you could take a nap right after you wake up.

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Kinesiologist Lisa Westerlaken explained that experiencing a spiritual flu is the result of a vibrational shift, forcing the body to detoxify naturally. It's a cleansing in preparation for the welcoming of new energy. She added, "Whilst spiritual flu has very similar symptoms to a normal flu, it differs in that the symptoms are superficial, so generally, despite their physical manifestations, a person feels well. Although in my experience the spiritual flu usually leaves a person feeling quite tired, noting that sleep aids to boost our immune system, and deep sleep is also thought to be when a person processes their emotions and memories."

Those periods of exhaustion are actually your body's way of telling you that it's fine to just slow down and rest. It's a sign that your priorities are starting to shift for the better. Usually, periods of growth like this tend to take a lot of energy out of a person, which is why you may find yourself feeling extremely fatigued even though you haven't been doing anything strenuous.

2. Vivid dreams

Another spiritual flu symptom is suddenly having vivid dreams that are hard to forget. They tend to feel incredibly detailed, almost like your brain is trying to tell you something important. Some people even find that they're still affected by their dreams when they wake up, even after going about their day.

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It can definitely be unsettling, even though you might be waking up feeling well-rested and more refreshed. But many of these vivid dreams occur during periods of personal transformation. It's sometimes your subconscious trying to process emotions and energy that aren't being dealt with when you're awake.

3. Random anxiety

A confusing aspect of experiencing spiritual flu symptoms is feeling anxious for no apparent reason. You could be having the most normal day, but suddenly your chest feels tight, and your mind is racing.

But when things are suddenly shifting in your life, your mind can start reacting to the uncertainty even before you understand just how much is starting to change. Even the most positive periods of growth can feel scary because they're unknown and you don't have any control over them.

Spiritual wellness experts Donna Futrell and Becky Arrington explained, "anxiety or having panic attacks are common for people who are ascending based on the uncertainty they face in their journey. Forgetting everything you know and embracing a new reality is challenging. Your ego is losing its hold on you and is afraid. You feel powerless and vulnerable because you’re leaving behind unnecessary old habits."

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4. Emotional waves

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Dealing with sudden emotional waves can create the most intense periods of exhaustion. One second you're feeling completely fine, and then the next you're overwhelmed or maybe even on the verge of tears as if you're going through grief.

But it's because your emotions have been suppressed for such a long time, and now that you're going through a transformation of sorts, all of those emotions are now coming to the surface. This is a cleansing.

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5. Pressure in the head

That slightly heavy feeling in your head, almost like a sinus infection, combined with tension around your temples, could be a sign of a big personal change on the horizon.

A lot of people notice this pressure growing when they're suddenly questioning their future and maybe even struggling with change. But being able to embrace the change in whatever way it's coming means there will be more opportunities for growth. Fighting that change only makes the tension and pressure worse.

6. Needing to isolate

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You may have felt social at one point, but when going through these spiritual flu symptoms, you suddenly just want to spend all your time alone. You start ignoring pleas from friends to join them on nights out because you would much rather be by yourself. There are, of course, benefits to just spending time with you and your thoughts, including calming negative emotions you may be feeling.

But spending time so frequently alone during such a big spiritual change means that you're making more space to process what's actually happening. You're also just becoming more selective with where you're placing your energy.

7. Feeling like your old life no longer fits

This new version of yourself you're becoming can sometimes shed light on the past version of yourself. Things that you used to feel joy and fulfillment by are suddenly not hitting the same as they once did. Even the people that you might've surrounded yourself with don't seem to fit with the new life that you're building for yourself.

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At first, it's concerning when you start to realize just how many habits you're starting to outgrow, and it can even seem scary and unsettling. But these things no longer fit because they're no longer aligned. Once you accept that, the discomfort will soon melt away, and you'll have more room in your life to find the things and people that can make you happy once again.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.