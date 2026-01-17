Life can make it seem difficult to be grateful when every day feels like a never-ending series of challenges in the pursuit just to survive. And it's easy to think gratitude is just about saying thank you more often. (It's not.) The people who truly live a life of gratitude operate a little differently.

To better understand what sets these people apart, we asked three experts to share their thoughts on what genuinely grateful people never take for granted. Their insights reveal shifts in perspective that help them feel more content, even when life isn't ideal — which of course, it rarely is.

Here are 3 things grateful people never take for granted:

1. The kindness of others

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

Grateful people never take for granted the kindness people offer in everyday moments, and especially in tough times, explains executive soul coach Carolyn Hidalgo. When you live in gratitude, you notice when people are willing to extend their hand in the here and now, and in those times, it really matters.

Today, there’s a whole lot of control, competition, and lack of connection, which is the opposite of how grateful people naturally operate. They have learned how to let go of control, collaborate, and connect authentically. Kindness is the underlying quality they never take for granted. Can you imagine a grateful person taking advantage of someone’s kindness?

2. The fickleness of good fortune

Studio Romantic via Shutterstock

Therapist Dr. Gloria Brame, Ph.D., knows grateful people don't assume they are entitled in life to the three most precious things in human life: a good place to live, work they enjoy, financial stability, and people they love. They never forget about the general state of humanity — the hunger, the poverty, the people who hate their jobs or don't have friends. Grateful people know good fortune can come and go in life, and awareness keeps them human.



They count their blessings, but they do it without the ugly entitlement and loud smugness we see so much of in the world. They remember how circumstances can shift, they can put themselves in other people's shoes, and treat other people kindly. Grateful people don't float above reality in a bubble of privilege, pretending to be immune from life.

3. The security of the future

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

When people are truly grateful, they plan for the future they want to create, explains CEO of The Marriage Forum, Susan Allan. If you’re spiritual, making a difference is key. If you’re emotional, joyously connecting with others is crucial. If you’re all about financial success, then you must learn to radically increase earnings. If you’re about safety, then you need to learn to plan for a better future, now, so you won't takeit for granted!

When you can feel happy and secure, which go hand-in-hand with planning for the future, you can become grateful for everything. Every little thing, every big thing, and everything in between that goes your way is a blessing. You see it that way from the planning you did. You can track your happiness easily by identifying your level of gratitude.

Will Curtis is YourTango's expert editor. Will has over 14 years of experience as an editor covering relationships, spirituality, and human interest topics.