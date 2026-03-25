Life can take some winding turns. Sometimes, it can even kick you in the shins. Research explored how events like a breakup, a lost job, a financial setback, role overload, or an illness can all be triggers for your feelings of lost hope.

And just when you're down, something else might happen to turn your case of bad luck into something more persistent and debilitating. People in their 50s and 60s who stay remarkably positive know not to lose hope and practice tiny habits to be confident and look forward to the future with optimistic anticipation.

People in their 50s and 60s who stay remarkably positive usually practice these 10 tiny habits:

1. People in their 50s and 60s think about the outcome they want

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Close your eyes and envision the outcome you want. What does it look like? What does it feel like, smell like, sound like? Who is with you? Crystallize this vision with all your senses and bring it to life. Now, what would it mean for you to have this outcome — this new job, financial security, better health, soulmate relationship, or whatever? How much do you want it? If you can see it and you want it, you can have it.

A study suggested that visualizing your "best possible self" can be beneficial for uplifting your mood. The researchers found that combining practices of gratitude with best possible self visualizations had almost immediate effects, and the motivation to perform the exercise generally predicted an increase in positivity.

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2. People in their 50s and 60s shift the way they see the world

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Research on the effects of positive thinking on pain management has shown how a perspective shift can help alleviate the impact of chronic pain and other vulnerability factors in aging. The study suggested observing your life from a new angle. Climb a mountain or stand on a chair and imagine yourself looking down at your life. What do you see? What new insights do you have? Or think of a metaphor.

Visualize a beautiful bird or a dog that has been caged. Walk up to the cage, open the door, and let that bird fly or let that dog run through the pasture. Now, free yourself from new possibilities.

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3. People in their 50s and 60s become more spiritually curious

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Why is it that so many people get stuck and lose their positive attitude? Psychologist, researcher, educator, and Father of Positive Psychology, Dr. Martin Seligman coined the term "learned helplessness." He studied animals who were forced to bear unpleasant stimuli and who eventually became unable and unwilling to avoid subsequent situations. In the studies, the animals learned to be helpless. They lost confidence in their ability to get out of the situation; they believed they were powerless. They lost hope.

Humans behave in quite the same way. For centuries, people have found solace in the spiritual world or religious teachings. Whichever practice you choose, it doesn't matter. There is enough wisdom and optimism in the fables, miracles, and prayers to comfort you and have faith in something bigger guiding your life.

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4. People in their 50s and 60s make time to read

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You can sometimes lose hope — even when hope exists. The late self-development author Wayne Dyer said, "You are not stuck where you are unless you decide to be." There is a way out by replacing your current beliefs with new, healthier beliefs. And while you may be tempted to analyze where those limiting beliefs came from, it's easier and even more important to simply look for sources of hope through positive thinking and a positive attitude.

You will find more role models and everyday heroes at your local bookstore than you can believe. Get into their world and let their stories remind you that with courage, confidence, and determination, anything is possible.

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5. People in their 50s and 60s learn from life's ups and downs

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Sometimes you need to remind yourself how much you've grown in your life to date and what difficulties you’ve overcome already. Think about a few challenges you've faced in the past. What did you learn from them? How did getting through them make your life better?

Often, what we initially think of as a tragedy or a shame turns into a powerful lesson that we need to learn. Honor those experiences and remind yourself that what you're facing now will soon be a notch on your belt.

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6. People in their 50s and 60s make gratitude part of their routine

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In a journal or on a piece of beautiful notepaper, make a list of everything that makes you feel thankful. When you see what matters in your life — the people who are there to support you, the achievements you've had, the resources at your fingertips, the pleasures you've enjoyed, you will see the many, many reasons to have hope. Research has shown that expressing gratitude to a partner changes one’s view of the relationship for the better.

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7. People in their 50s and 60s go for reflective walks

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Exercise can refresh the mind and the body. And mindful walking can invigorate your soul. A study explained how, "Patients participating in a mindful walking program showed reduced psychological stress symptoms and improved quality of life."

Take a walk in your neighborhood and see it as if for the first time. Notice your neighbor smiling and saying "Hello." See the glee in a child's eyes as they swing in the park. Feel the wind on your face and in your hair. Smell the lilacs blooming. Hear the birds chirping, calling the beginning of spring. Fill your heart with joy, gratitude, and hope.

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8. People in their 50s and 60s ask for professional guidance

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If you are struggling to find hope yourself, reach out for help. A trusted professional can invite awareness you never knew you had and work with you to shift your mindset. A positive attitude, confidence, and practical strategies will lift you and get you back on track. Research has suggested that therapeutic models that focus on identifying a person's strengths are beneficial for building resilience.

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9. People in their 50s and 60s say a daily affirmation

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There is no replacement for the hope you can build yourself, in yourself. Sometimes you have to say it to think it and think it to believe it. Language embodies thought. That's where affirmations come in. Research has explored how self-affirmation interventions helped improve the impact of negative emotions in older adults by reducing depression, anxiety, and loneliness.

Forget about how you feel now; that won't serve you. Instead, think about how you want to feel. Write it out and say it loud and proud:

"I am brave."

"I am optimistic."

"I can and will do this."

"There is always a way."

"I have hope for and enthusiasm about my future."

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10. People in their 50s and 60s reflect through writing

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Keeping a journal is beneficial to your mental health in so many ways. First, it's an outlet for your thoughts. Second, it's a way to problem-solve. Jot down things you can do to improve your situation. And third, it's a way to document and see your journey with fresh eyes. Notice the baby steps you've taken and read about your progress. See the light.

You will be optimistic again soon. Get out of your physical and mental headspace and search for that hope you've lost in some of these places. Most importantly, believe that you can find it again, and you will. And when you do, share your story with others so that they can find their hope, too.

Lisa Petsinis is a certified life and career coach who works with burnt-out individuals to reconnect to what matters, find their perfect work, and create more joy, meaning, and success.

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