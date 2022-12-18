The 1-Minute Visualization Exercise That Boosts Your Mood

Visualization is the formation of mental images in your mind. It is often referred to as visual imagery.

To use it to your benefit, you create images using your senses to attract the outcome you hope for. Doing so can lift your spirits and inspire you to keep moving when things get hard.

TikToker Amy Millie explains how your thoughts can impact your mental well-being, and she walks us through an exercise that can improve your mood.

Take the one-minute visualization exercise that can boost your mood and uplift you.

First, close your eyes.

Millie starts by asking viewers to close their eyes. She then requests that you “recall a very specific memory where you felt totally yourself.”

She goes on to explain that feeling like yourself means you were at ease, joyous, happy, and fulfilled with where you were in life.

Immerse yourself in the experience.

She then says, “I want you to really immerse yourself in the experience. Imagine you’re there right now.”

“Notice the sounds, the sights, the smells. In your mind’s eye, look around and notice what is taking place. Just really let it sink in,” she adds.

Pay close attention to the thoughts that pass through your mind.

Next, Millie instructs viewers to pay attention to the thoughts they are having in the experience they chose to recall.

Because now that we have taken note of what is going through our minds, we need to take heed of the sensations flowing through our bodies.

Focus on your emotions that come up.

Next, Millie advises, “Pay attention to what emotions and feelings are coming up linked to those physiological sensations.”

What does your visualization mean?

When you finally open your eyes, ask yourself if you are feeling any different than you did prior to starting the visualization process and watching the video.

Then, ask yourself if the thoughts you are allowing to swirl around in your head on a daily basis are beneficial or not. If not, you know you need to change them.

Visualization is an important way to mentally prepare for or "practice" your response to a situation before it occurs.

Your brain is conditioned to see, hear, and feel the experience proactively. It’s a way of filtering out the excess data and getting laser-focused on what you want to achieve.

Visualization doesn’t have to be a cumbersome experience. It can be done in as little as five minutes a day. Here are some steps to prepare you to visualize effectively:

1. Find a quiet place, free of distractions to sit.

2. Close your eyes.

3. Take deep breaths, inhaling in and out until you feel relaxed.

4. Picture the outcome you are looking for clearly.

5. Pay attention to your thoughts and feelings.

Visualize at least once a day, making it an automatic part of your routine. When you finish your session, be sure to keep a positive mindset about what you expect to receive.

Visualization, like affirmations, is the act of putting intentional energy out into the universe and using it to control the end result.

In life, you get exactly what you expect. If you believe, you can achieve. Visualization is the motivational tool you need to keep pushing toward your goals and ambitions.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment & news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues