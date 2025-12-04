People who eat the same meals every single day usually have these 11 deep reasons

When life is a struggle, it can affect a person right down to the foods they eat. When they're stressed, they may seek out comfort foods high in fat or sugar, while feeling confident and secure may make them crave something healthier. Unfortunately, whether it's financial concerns or trying to regulate their emotions, people who eat the same meals every single day usually have these deep reasons.

The ups and downs of daily life can weigh on some people, and even the most basic of things, like eating a meal, are a struggle. Food is supposed to be for nourishment and joy, but sometimes, it can feel like a chore to try something new. And for these individuals, eating the same things every day will become exhausting at some point.

1. They're experiencing decision fatigue

Life is chaotic, whether it's work, relationships, or family life. Every choice slowly begins to feel more and more like a burden. As amazing as it feels to take control of their life, people experiencing decision fatigue will eventually be exhausted. As board-certified psychiatrist Marlynn Wei explained, "Decision fatigue is the mental exhaustion that builds up after making too many decisions, leading to suboptimal choices, procrastination, or avoidance."

When most of their time is spent on making decisions day in and day out, the last thing someone wants to do is figure out what new recipe they should try. Going back to the basics, they prefer to go with what they know will satisfy them, rather than needing to think outside the box.

2. They desire predictability and control

People who eat the same meals every single day usually desire predictability and control. Because they can't always control every aspect of their lives, the last thing they want is to feel stressed about what to cook. So, they're quick to eat the same meals, despite how tiring it may get.

Not only are these meals easy to make, but they know exactly how much they're eating and what goes into what they're eating. While it may be bland from time to time, those who want control of some kind will never stop eating the same meals.

3. It's more time efficient

Whether it's working overtime or catching up on sleep, nobody wants to spend too much time cooking a meal from scratch. They only have so much energy and most people are pretty drained. So, rather than spending time figuring out recipes and what to buy, they'd rather stick to the meals they know.

It may be a bit boring, but people severely underestimate how impactful burnout is. As psychologist Sherrie Bourg Carter explained, "Burnout is a state of chronic stress that leads to exhaustion, detachment, feelings of ineffectiveness... chronic stress prevents you from being as productive as you once were, which often results in incomplete projects and an ever-growing to-do list. At times, it seems that as hard as you try, you can't climb out from under the pile."

4. It's easier to meet their nutritional goals

Eating healthy is becoming increasingly harder. Between numerous recalls and ever-rising grocery prices, finding a way to meet nutritional needs is stressful. Some people aren't having a blast eating the same foods again and again, but it's way less stressful and good for their body in the long run.

Most likely, they've done the research and know exactly what they're putting in their body. So, while it may not always be exciting, at least they know they're meeting their daily needs when they eat the same meal each day.

5. They find certain foods help with emotional regulation

Life is unpredictable, and it isn't always easy to calm down at the end of a really draining workday. On the outside, it might seem bizarre to eat the same meals every day to regulate emotions. After all, food is food, so how can it help with someone's emotions?

According to a 2020 study, poor nutrition may be the cause of low mood in people, and it's recommended that improving diet "may help to protect not only the physical health but also the mental health of the population."

6. They're trying to avoid overeating

Whether it's steering clear of overindulging in sweets or adding too much food to their plate, people who eat the same meals every single day usually have these deep reasons, all to avoid overeating. It isn't easy, but they know that it's all too common and easy to overeat on a daily basis.

Does this mean they're starving themselves? Of course not. After all, a healthy diet isn't just about calories. Like anything in life, a good diet is a balance between things like healthy fats, fiber, and more. However, if someone is trying to avoid overeating to keep their health in check, they may stick to the same foods.

7. It's more financially predictable

Nowadays, going to the grocery store is a guessing game. While certain food prices may be the same now, the following month they might increase and ruin a person's grocery budget. According to a report from NPR, grocery prices have gone up by almost 30% in five years!

So, with so much uncertainty around grocery prices, people who eat the same meals every single day usually do so due to financial predictability. Through this, they've learned to make the most of items that have remained relatively the same price and use them to their advantage.

Learning to make delicious and nutritious meals out of nothing, it's much easier to go to the store. After all, not only do they know exactly what they need, but they know exactly what they'll spend.

8. They lack options

While people who don't stick to a budget when food shopping have their pick, it's harder for financially strapped people to have many options. What used to be eating eggs and avocado for breakfast every day has turned into pitching pennies to save for a rainy day. However, this isn't necessarily their fault, because life has become much more expensive.

Whether it's finances or their health, they can't always buy whatever they want, instead having to choose for necessity. When they're out shopping for their groceries, they need to be selective about what they put in their cart.

9. They're scared of change

As much as people may hear how great and exciting change is, the average person isn't too thrilled about facing it. Even if they know it's good for them, they can't shake off the fear of the unknown. Unfortunately, as associate professor of health economics Shahram Heshmat explained, having a fear of the unknown can make people anxious, which can lead to making impulsive, hasty or indecisive decisions, and may result in maladaptive behaviors like unhealthy behaviors.

Deep down inside, they know change is inevitable. However, if there's a way to keep change from happening all at once, they'll take it. From little things like eating the same meals every day to bigger things like refusing to go out, they are really just looking for stability.

10. They have a scarcity mindset

Even if their life is easy now, it hasn't always been easy in the past. Likely, they might have been in survival mode, which caused them to develop a scarcity mindset. This means that even if they can afford things now, their brain can't help but be continuously anxious. In their mind, they aren't thinking about the great new foods they can get.

Still stuck in the same mindset, they're thinking they need to save money just in case. This is why they stick to the same meals. While it may not be the most fun thing to eat, at least they know that the money in their bank account is stable enough to help them out in a pinch.

11. It's a form of unconscious self-punishment

Not everyone who's eating the same meals every day does it for a good reason. While some do it to keep their health in check, others do it as a form of self-punishment. Whenever they mess up or their body changes in a way they don't like, they use food to punish themselves.

It may feel logical on the surface, in the long run, doing this will not only damage their physical health, but their mental health as well. If a person isn't getting the proper nutrients they need, they can't be their best self.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.