The Cost Of Living Is Too High Right Now To Let Yourself Be Ashamed Of These 5 Things

For many people, the cost of living is having a major impact on their finances. Between rent, groceries, bills, credit card payments, student loans, and the attempt to have a social life amidst all of that, it feels as if every paycheck is spent before it's even deposited. For many people, going through the month without dipping into their savings or running up their credit card bills is almost impossible.

In the times we're living in right now, the last thing anyone should be doing is judging others for how they choose to live and the steps they take to ensure they aren't wasting their money. In a TikTok video, a finance content creator named Francis Shad explained that with inflation and the rising cost of living, there's literally nothing to be ashamed of or embarrassed by when it comes to providing for yourself in this economy.

The cost of living is too high right now to let yourself be ashamed about these 5 things:

1. Having a roommate or living with family

Living with a roommate or staying with family to offset housing costs is nothing to be ashamed of. The cost of having your own house or renting is astronomical right now, so choosing to split expenses or live at home doesn't make you any less independent or successful. It just means you're smart and utilizing all of the resources and help at your disposal.

In fact, according to a survey from the Pew Research Center, nearly 79 million adults live in some kind of shared household, while another Pew Research survey found that 8% of adults ages 25 to 34 were living in a parent’s home. Everyone's situation looks so different, and there should be zero shame in doing what makes the most sense for you and your bank account.

2. Having a job that's not your dream job

Having a job in this job market is a success in and of itself, as Shad pointed out in his video. He insisted that if you're in a job that you currently aren't excited about, you can still use it to build your dream life. Being able to have any type of security is a blessing, and right now, it might not be realistic for every single person to have a job that feels deeply fulfilling or aligned with their passions. Also, not every job is a forever job either.

Sometimes, certain things are meant to be stepping stones to something else. It doesn't mean you won't achieve the successes that you're looking for. At the same time, we're all more than our jobs anyway. There's so much more to a person than what they do for a living, as they can still be creative, ambitious, and resilient.

3. Returning emotional purchases

We're all guilty of making impulsive purchases sometimes. There's no shame in realizing that you might've overextended your finances by purchasing something you actually don't need and later on deciding to return it. If you've bought something that's no longer serving you, it's completely fair to get your money back.

You're not wasting anyone's time, since all stores expect returns. That's literally why they have return policies. It's better to go back and admit that you don't need something than hang onto it, further wasting both your money and time.

4. Saying 'no' if you can't afford it

There's always a bit of guilt when you're turning down plans or even just other kinds of opportunities because of money. You might feel that just because everyone around you is saying yes, you should be too. But the reality is, it's way smarter to just be honest and tell people you can't commit to that plan right now because your finances aren't in a place that'll allow you to.

Money is such a taboo topic in our society, but more often than not, other people are also in the same financial situation that you're in. It's way more responsible to be honest with yourself and those around you because it means that you care about your priorities and aren't willing to risk things just to try and fit in.

5. Using government assistance programs

According to a 2023 estimate from the Department of Health and Human Services, nearly 100 million Americans receive some sort of government assistance. Some examples of this program include Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, Social Security, Medicare, SNAP benefits, and rental assistance.

It's such an outdated stigma that needing any kind of help is something that people should be ashamed about. These programs exist for a reason, and they're meant to help those who need them the most. There's simply nothing wrong with using these resources, which were designed exactly for this purpose. The cost of living shouldn't be something people have to take on themselves when there are so many programs to help alleviate the burden.

