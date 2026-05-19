Each generation has its share of grievances that trigger them. Whether they're observing the political positions or lifestyle choices of people who are older or younger than they are, no generation is immune to feeling frustrated or annoyed.

At the same time, people born in the 60s and 70s do not get easily triggered by many of the things that bother younger generations today. Raised in a completely different era, baby boomers and Gen Xers naturally have a much different perspective on how things should and shouldn't be than their younger millennial, Gen Z, and even Gen Alpha counterparts. Given that narcissism has been shown to decline with age, it's possible these older folks are simply less concerned with themselves and therefore less easily bothered.

People born in the 60s & 70s do not get triggered by 11 things that bother younger generations today

1. Pressure to work hard

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Because they prioritize time with family and friends over blind loyalty to their jobs, younger generations are typically triggered by pressure to work hard.

Let's face it, 'crashing out' because you're being overworked is a valid response. While it might have been the norm to lack work-life balance in the past, younger generations aren't built the same. According to a 2025 survey, "Gen Zs are more focused on work/life balance than climbing the corporate ladder — only 6% say their primary career goal is to reach a leadership position."

That being said, people born in the 60s and 70s may have pioneered the movement for better work-life balance, but they don't always expect it of themselves when push comes to shove. Focused on doing what they need to do to be successful and provide for themselves and their families, they aren't afraid to put in long hours if it means achieving what they set out to do.

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2. Delayed gratification

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Being put on hold never feels good. So close to reaching their goals, the younger generation can be instantly triggered by being denied gratification. Given that they are used to a fast-paced environment, they aren't always great at dealing with uncertainty or impatience.

Having grown up in a mainly analog world before the internet or social media existed, people born in the 60s and 70s aren't nearly as triggered by delayed gratification. They have enough life experience to understand that things eventually work out and not everything can or should happen in the instant you wish it would.

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3. A lack of open communication

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Today's younger generations thrive on open communication and vulnerability. In fact, they can't stand it when someone shuts them out. Those born in the 60s and 70s, however, aren't triggered by a lack of open communication. Call them old-fashioned, but vulnerability makes them a bit squeamish.

As registered/licensed clinical psychologist Jennifer Caspari, Ph.D., explained, "Being vulnerable requires us to let our guard down and be seen for who we authentically are. This is difficult, and a key part of enhancing self-acceptance and genuine confidence, building relationships, and strengthening quality of life is allowing ourselves to be seen by ourselves and others."

Because they grew up in a time when some semblance of privacy still existed, people born in the 60s and 70s are generally ok with not everything being transparent all the time, so they don't find a lack of completely open communication to be the worst thing in the world in the way many young people today do.

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4. Being expected to just 'deal with it'

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People born in the 60s and 70s were raised by parents with a completely different mindset than most have today. Because many were raised by more hands-off parents who taught them to be tough, being expected to just deal with things doesn't trigger them.

Now, that's not to say that younger generations aren't resilient. Dealing with their fair share of challenges, the younger generation is tough too, but in their own ways. That being said, being expected to fend for themselves isn't one of them. Used to having support and a loving environment, expecting them to just deal with things as they are is a major way to set younger generations off.

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5. Job instability or an unclear career path

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Gen Z is going through it right now. Finishing college and stepping into the real world, many Gen Zers have been facing an impossible job market. According to ZipRecruiter’s 2026 grad report, data suggests new grads are putting in more work to get fewer opportunities, with 16% of students submitting 20-plus applications before landing even one offer.

As most people can imagine, dealing with this has most of Gen Z stressed. But on the flip side, those born in the 60s and 70s have already been there. Having faced their fair share of financial struggles, this isn't anything new for them. While it's never fun or easy, older generations have learned to take it in stride and continue trying, no matter what.

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6. Slow systems and inefficiency

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Whether we like it or not, younger generations have come to expect everything to be fast-paced. From DoorDash to everything you can think of being almost instantly available online, it's rare to encounter slower systems or inefficiencies. With evolving technology, it can instantly become a trigger when things stop working as intended.

Those born in the 60s and 70s don't deal with the same frustration. Growing up, as technology slowly developed, they were used to a certain amount of inefficiency. Preferring to do things the old-school way, they don't mind slow systems that much.

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7. Awkward silence

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It sucks, but the younger generation deals with a ton of anxiety. According to a survey conducted by the American Psychological Association, both Gen Z and Millennials are overwhelmed by stress. They explained, "about two-thirds of 18- to 34-year-olds said stress makes it hard for them to focus (67%) and feel as though no one understands how stressed they are (66%). That age group was also most likely to say that most days, their stress is 'completely overwhelming' (58%), that it renders them numb (50%), and that most days they are so stressed they can’t function."

As a result, something that those born in the 60s and 70s do not get triggered by, but younger generations do, is awkward silence. Used to dealing with people and discomfort, they aren't quick to allow it to get the better of them. Taking life in stride due to their experiences, those born in this period are often better adjusted to discomfort than younger generations.

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8. Rigid life timelines

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There's a huge difference between the older and younger generations when it comes to the ideal life. For younger generations, hearing about rigid life timelines can feel triggering. Knowing how difficult the job market and dating pool are nowadays, working on a rigid timeline is no longer plausible for most people.

For those born in the 60s and 70s, however, rigid timelines are all they know. Being pushed at a young age to fulfill the nuclear family dream, they don't get bothered when people say, "You need to go to school and get married at this age."

Having their lives already worked out in their favor, sometimes older generations don't understand why younger generations get triggered by these expectations the way they do. Viewing it as common sense, they don't understand just how much of a hurdle it truly is.

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9. Limited mental health support

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Yes, those born in the 60s and 70s suffer from mental health issues. According to the AARP, "Today’s loneliness epidemic is shaped by shifting social landscapes. Adults in their 40s and 50s are especially vulnerable, facing unique pressures such as work stress, caregiving responsibilities, and changing family dynamics."

Even so, they aren't bothered by limited mental health support. Having gone their whole lives without it, those born in the 60s and 70s hold a harmful belief that they'll just manage it on their own. Viewing it as weak to receive help, what triggers the younger generation doesn't faze them at all.

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10. Hierarchy-based decision making

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The workplace isn't for the faint of heart. Filled with favoritism and passive-aggressive behavior, it takes time and experience to develop thick skin. This is probably why those born in the 60s and 70s aren't triggered by hierarchy-based decision-making like the younger generation is.

Used to a toxic workplace culture, they likely don't find it bothersome because they've benefitted from it in some ways. Being more experienced in their field, they tend to view it as logical to listen only to those who are equally experienced.

However, while it may sound logical on paper, it's important to be open-minded. Younger generations may not have the experience, but their creative way of thinking may still surprise people.

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11. Dealing with boredom

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Finally, the last thing that triggers younger generations but doesn't bother 60s and 70s babies at all is dealing with boredom. Whether we like it or not, technology has taken over. From AI-generated content to social media apps that encourage endless scrolling, people don't know how to be bored.

With an endless number of things they could be doing, dealing with boredom bothers them more than they'd care to admit. And while it isn't the younger generations' fault for being programmed this way, it's time to reclaim their boredom. As neuroscience professor James Danckert said, "Boredom encourages us to choose actions that give expression to who we are.”

So, every once in a while, detach and sit in that boredom. Older generations will tell you that boredom is a lot more helpful than you might think.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology.