Gen Z is largely changing traditional values and social norms that older generations structured, so it's no surprise that there's resentment and tension between them.

However, there are many things the two age groups can truly learn from each other, whether it's digital literacy and intuition from Gen Z or the sense of resilience from baby boomers. Many of the things Gen Z kids learned by age 13 that some boomers still don't know are habits and lessons that are separated by decades of change. So, even though they have a lot of wisdom to pass down, learning and accepting feedback is truly a two-way street that could benefit everyone.

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Here are 11 things Gen Z kids learned by age 13 that some boomers still don't know

1. Digital intuition

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While most Gen Zers did have a taste of a childhood without phones, by the time they became teenagers, many were forced to learn digital literacy and intuition. While the ideas of "digital safety" for kids were somewhat bleak, they practiced things like noticing when something was fake or building a distrust of content that older generations sometimes lack today.

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Even in the workplace, as adults, digital tools are Gen Z's primary language. They know how to intuitively troubleshoot with technology and leverage digital tools to maximize their productivity, because they grew up with these tools and devices from a young age.

2. How to talk about their mental health

Largely from social media discussions and access to support, Gen Z grew up with a better recognition and understanding of their own mental health. For some younger generations, who caught very early stages of "gentle parenting" ideas, their parents might have even offered them a safer space to talk about their feelings than many older generations had at the time.

Compared to boomers, who often have a stigmas and barriers to overcome to ask for help or even open conversations about their mental health, Gen Z learned to be open about emotions, sometimes for community and other times to ask for help, from an incredibly young age. It's just one more example of a traditional norm that they're actively pushing back on, even today, as adults.

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3. Using AI and digital tools for efficiency

According to a Harris Poll study, around 83% of Gen Zers are currently using AI tools at work, largely for efficiency and to make their lives easier. As adults, with a strong priority of work-life balance in their routines, these are tools they're willing to learn and practice with to make their lives a little bit easier.

Even as kids, with new devices and technology platforms, Gen Zers learned to be adaptable to make the best of their options. They weren't in the workplace yet, but in school or at home, devices weren't just forms of entertainment, but of connection and learning. They want to work smarter, not necessarily "harder" in the ways older generations take pride in.

4. Prioritizing health-conscious food habits

Compared to older generations, Gen Zers are far more health-conscious, especially with their eating and grocery habits. They're less inclined to follow fad diets, despite having them more accessible to learn about on social media, and are more interested in building health-conscious, nutritious habits at home.

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In some ways, grocery shopping has become some form of "status symbol" in this manner. With wellness commodified and luxury grocery stores popping up on every corner, putting one's health first starts with spending on high-ticket organic foods. While the idea that groceries can even be a status symbol or "splurge" is more a reflection of our economic landscape than it is of Gen Z's spending habits, they do still often spend more than other generations on food.

5. Finding meaning at work

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As kids who were typically overscheduled with plenty of extracurricular activities, pressures to figure out how they wanted to spend their lives were intense for Gen Z. They felt the need to know exactly what they wanted their lifelong career to be and how much debt they wanted to take on to study at school by age 18.

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This culture that they grew up in, especially with rising tuition costs and expectations for college, inherently placed a ton of value and importance on work and careers. So, even though they're advocates for better work-life balance as adults, they still value finding meaning and purpose through their work.

While other generations, who were paid and offered benefits to sustain their lifestyles in most jobs, had the freedom to simply live without worrying about their career progression or economic well-being, Gen Zers are far more pressured to create something grandiose from their work or to seek higher-status jobs to secure their own comfort and stability.

6. Discernment of values

With a strong commitment to transparency and accountability in their adult lives, even if it does occasionally spiral a bit out of control, it's not surprising that Gen Z figured out how to discern values as a kid. They grew their own moral compass in a sea of ideas and pressures right from their phones, and today, in the workplace and their personal lives, they still follow and lead with it in mind.

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They even prioritize finding work and workplace cultures that mirror their own missions and values. They challenge moral injustice and push back against stereotypes and traditional social norms that harm people, even when they don't directly affect their lives. They've seen stories and testimonies on social media, and that sparked a moral journey that prompts empathy in a new way.

7. Appreciating diversity and inclusion

Gen Z is more diverse and well-educated than any other generation, according to Pew Research Center. They grew up during a time of social shifts and access to social media testimonials, so in combination with their education later in life, they care more about diversity and inclusion collectively compared to older generations.

Even in the workplace, they appreciate "collaborative leadership" that brings together a wide range of perspectives and people. They're change-makers and advocates of a more inclusive society, but it all started with teenage explorations of social issues and education that boomers didn't always have access to.

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8. Self-agency and personal independence

By the age of 13, Gen Z kids learned personal independence which, unfortunately, a lot of boomers still don't know. Despite struggling with accessibility, economic issues, and an unstable workforce, many Gen Zers pride themselves on self-agency. They want to be able to do things themselves and often find themselves avoiding community in search of success or meaning.

In some ways, this extra feeling of autonomy and agency in their lives is part of what's contributing to an epidemic of loneliness. They feel isolated from the connection and belonging that older generations, like boomers, can easily make space for in a healthy balance with their alone time.

9. Ditching the notion that loyalty to work pays off

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Raised in the backlash of the 2008 economic crisis, Gen Z understands that loyalty to big companies and "stability" in the workforce doesn't always mean you'll be protected as an employee. They watched their parents work hard and spend more time at the office than at home, only to deal with the fallout of crises, from layoffs to a loss of benefits.

They know that despite all the talk of "family" culture and meaning, a big company never truly cares about its employees, especially if they're not profiting off their labor. However, baby boomers have an inherent pull toward loyalty at work, largely because they reaped a lot of the stability from their jobs that young people lack today.

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10. Resting is important

In the shadows of "hustle culture," Gen Z learned to protect and prioritize their rest. It's evident in their work-life balance and lifestyles as adults. They know that regardless of how meaningful their work is or how far productivity is shoved into their lives, they'll never be as successful as they aspire to be without resting and taking care of themselves.

In emotional ways, they speak about and protect their mental health. In physical ways, they prioritize health-conscious food choices and sleep routines. While burnout is glamorized by other generations and our culture generally, Gen Z doesn't feel any need to overwork themselves.

11. Identity is a priority

In their adult lives, older generations often condemn Gen Z's pushing back on traditional norms like "professional" dress codes in the workplace. However, for Gen Z, who are incredibly driven by personal identity, authenticity, and self-expression, they're not afraid to be change-makers.

They want to be seen for who they are, and they're not afraid to challenge the sterile status quo of the world, especially if it makes their environments more inclusive and diverse.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.