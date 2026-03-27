People Born In The 60s & 70s Are Proud Of 10 Things That Younger Generations Are Embarrassed Of These Days

Today’s society is many ways built on a platform of constant stimulation and comfort. Because things were so different in the past, people born in the 60s and 70s are proud of several things that those in younger generations are embarrassed by today.

While embarrassment isn’t necessarily a bad thing, as it prompts the discomfort that creates growth, many young people hide from it today out of fear of social pain. They’re facing an epidemic of loneliness, so, of course, any feeling or experience that makes them feel like an outsider feels like a personal attack. However, people in older generations aren’t as likely to be afraid to face challenges and discomfort in these ways.

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People born in the 60s and 70s are proud of 10 things that younger generations are embarrassed of these days

1. Not documenting every part of their life

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While there’s an element of status and attention that younger people seek by curating a specific social image online and posting their lives, privacy is a value that many people born in the 60s and 70s still keep close to their chests today. From keeping taboo conversations at home and being intentional about what they choose to share on their phones, it’s their superpower.

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While social media can sometimes be healthy for mental health in connecting people and bridging divides, for every age group and generation, sometimes the pressure to be inauthentic and to conform to trends out of fear of exclusion does the exact opposite for young people afraid of embarrassment.

2. Having hard conversations

Gen Z is largely hyper-fixated on embarrassment in a way that feeds into their loneliness. Many are afraid of being perceived badly, which causes them to avoid interactions that don’t always feel genuine and authentic.

People who grew up in the 60s and 70s, on the other hand, are proud of things like allowing healthy silence in conversations and having hard conversations. They had to learn how to be socially adept on their own, in most cases, and now, their ability to connect with people is a skill that bolsters their lives in many ways.

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3. Wearing practical clothing

Whether it’s adhering to professional dress codes or wearing comfortable, practical clothing instead of focusing only on their appearance, people in older generations are often sensible about their clothing choices. However, with constant pressure to compare themselves to others and follow trends for a sense of belonging, these things may seem embarrassing to young people.

They want to be stylish, cool, and trendy, even if it means being more uncomfortable out in the world.

4. Using things until they break

Young people today feel a pressure to adopt the next best thing in every aspect of their lives, whether it’s the newest technology gadget, a closet full of new clothes, or something as casual as a reusable water bottle. Following trends and conforming to the norm makes many of them feel more likely to be accepted, even if their personal sense of authenticity and bank accounts struggle because of it.

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However, for people raised in the 60s and 70s, there’s a sense of pride that comes from reusing or recycling things until they break. They were taught how to fix things and lived simpler lives without the pressure of comparison. They learned to appreciate their material things, rather than constantly replacing them out of worries that they were missing something better.

5. Asking for help

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It’s not always easy or comfortable to admit that you don’t know something and ask for help, as a Stanford study suggests, but people from the 60s and 70s learned a kind of resilience that allows them to lean into challenges rather than turning the other way.

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They’re not afraid to ask for help, because mistakes aren’t perceived as weaknesses, but as learning opportunities. The more they can soak up information from others, the better. However, many young people feel such pressure to prove themselves and be perfect that making mistakes or admitting they’re wrong feels like a personal attack.

6. Having family heirlooms at home

While younger generations often avoid keeping family heirlooms because of nuanced issues with housing and money, there’s also an element of embarrassment that comes from keeping the old, even when it’s sentimental, in favor of all the newness.

In contrast, many older people still have their family heirlooms in their home, and regularly appreciate the classic furniture or china cabinets that have a strong nostalgic and sentimental meaning. They’re proud of taking care of something that stands the test of time and being able to keep a piece of their family values alive in a physical way in their homes.

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7. Using Facebook

While many people raised in the 60s and 70s who didn’t grow up with social media or cell phones feel a sense of pride in their technology skills, Gen Z typically dislikes platforms like Facebook, preferring newer, more exciting platforms.

Many Gen Zers with a distaste for Facebook prefer to curate a vibe on other social media platforms that feel more trendy. For them, being outdated or behind is a point of embarrassment, but for other generations, this platform is just a way to stay connected and simply share their lives.

8. Having basic routines

Despite often fearing being perceived as their most authentic selves, many younger generations worry about being basic. There’s always a desire to be loud and unique, but never outside the confines of comparison and positive status.

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However, for older generations who were taught the values of simplicity, practicality, and being intentional, basic routines and choices are their grounding superpower. Whether it’s eating the same meals every day or opting for the same version of a plain outfit for work, they’re less worried about other people’s perceptions and more interested in meeting their basic needs.

9. Changing their opinions

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Considering that many young people make their opinions and values the center of their identity, they often feel personally attacked in conversations with someone who disagrees with them. They feel such pressure to be perfect and well-rounded that when they’re offered information that could change their mind, it feels like they’re being invalidated.

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However, for their older counterparts, learning more and being open to changing their minds are skills they have worked on their entire lives. They appreciate meaningful conversations, even when they’re not always comfortable, and find value in having a more intentional perspective on the world.

10. Not having a personal brand

Uniqueness and authenticity are the names of the game for young people today, which is ironic, considering they’re feeling lonelier than ever. However, with deep family roots and humility at their cores, people born in the 60s and 70s are proud of their collective identity and communities.

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They appreciate their history, their families, and the power of “blending in,” even if not having a personal brand scares and embarrasses their younger counterparts.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.