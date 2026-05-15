People Born In The 50s & 60s Have 11 Unique Values That Don't Really Exist Much Anymore

Growing up in a society experiencing constant shifts and relying on traditional values for stability, it's no surprise that people born in the 50s and 60s have a unique set of values that don't really exist much anymore.

From valuing and protecting the independence they fostered through unstructured play as kids and appreciating the in-person connections they get to make in communities, these old-school, somewhat traditional values could actually serve young people more than they realize. That is, if they could just overcome the stereotypes that generational polarization has spread.

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People born in the 50s and 60s have 11 unique values that don't really exist much anymore

1. Being adaptable in the face of change

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Resourcefulness, crafted from a childhood of independence, personal freedom, and maturity from a young age, is still one of the core values of people born in the 50s and 60s. Learning new things is a priority for boomers, and they have all the core skills to continue doing so into old age.

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From the critical thinking they had to learn on their own as kids to problem-solving without a phone or YouTube tutorials in their back pockets, they're better at being resourceful and take a lot of pride in being adaptable, even in the face of change.

2. Sticking out difficult situations

While it's true that managing and dealing with adversity is a key part of building resilience, as a study from Frontiers in Psychiatry explains, the working culture and work ethic expectations boomers set for everyone aren't always healthy.

However, this sense of resilience is part of what fuels their company loyalty and long-term career choices. They take pride in the hustle of doing hard things, even when they occasionally have the freedom to live happier, less stressful lives. They were raised in a culture of scarcity, where the American Dream and bootstrap mentality were the only facets of hope they had.

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3. Staying loyal to an employer

Coming from a work-centric, workaholic generation, baby boomers are happy devoting their lives to work. They weave elements of "hustle culture" into their self-worth, commit to rising up the corporate ladder, and even stay loyal to employers for their entire career, at the expense of their growth and well-being.

Compared to Gen Zers, who do the opposite — descending the corporate ladder and switching jobs almost once a year — baby boomers value the loyalty and stability that come from staying with one company or in one workplace for the majority of their lives.

4. Protecting privacy

For boomers, who were taught to keep family issues, mental health, and money private at home, it's not surprising that they still distrust social media and protect their privacy adamantly. However, younger generations, with access to social media and a tendency to overshare to cope with disconnection, can't help but do the exact opposite.

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Part of what changed Gen Z from developing similar values to boomers in the face of societal shifts and uncertainty in their childhoods was their ability to communicate openly. Whether it's about mental health or money, they're less concerned with privacy in the face of "taboo" topics because they're actively unweaving stigmas and challenging traditional expectations.

5. Accepting the aging process

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Compared to young and middle-aged people today, who are collectively anxious about or combative in the face of aging, boomers have much different values around getting older.

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According to a study from Pew Research Center, it's often the oldest groups of people who believe they have the most control over how they age. It's this feeling of inevitability and certainty that shapes their self-worth, rather than constantly worrying about "what ifs" and feeling out of control with the pace of life.

Many boomers hold this core value of tradition with age, and are comfortable with getting older, because it offers all kinds of wisdom, life experience, and comfort that other generations lack. Especially after a life of being devoted to work, this period of older age and retirement is what they've worked their entire lives to achieve.

6. Being charitable

According to an AARP study, baby boomers are the most charitable generation, giving their time, money, and advocacy to people and organizations that they find value in. In contrast to our growingly entitled, narcissistic society, their commitment to charity not only brings purpose to their individual lives but also spreads good energy to everyone.

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Whether it's giving to charities or donating their time for a cause, they place a lot of value in helping others, likely because they grew up in a scarcity-driven society where community was a necessity for survival.

7. Keeping family traditions alive

Many boomers protect their families and keep traditions alive for a sense of security. From protecting traditional family structures to prioritizing connection with their families year after year, the memories and stories that come from this value are most important in their lives.

According to Square Holes data, boomers' commitment to family values and traditional institutions is tied to their cultivation of legacy in life. While other generations prioritize social justice and advocacy, a boomer's legacy comes from their home, family, and personal contributions.

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8. Cultivating a strong community with neighbors

Boomers grew up in a time period where your neighborhoods and neighbors were an element of safety and security. From small favors to watching kids outside and even offering space for connection in mundane ways, of course boomers often prioritize getting to know the people who live and exist around them.

While their priorities could shift as they age, many younger generations, like Gen Z, are far more connected to both neighbors and other people, in general. They're more digitally tapped into community, in some cases, but when it comes to connecting with people in real life, they're unplugged.

9. Committing to organized religion

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Many older generations are inherently more attached to organized religion because it was an important part of their security in an uncertain society growing up. Especially as they continue to age, and organized religious communities and faith provide more meaning in their lives, they protect and value these spaces.

However, younger generations, like Gen Z, are stepping away from organized religion for a number of reasons. From being tired of hypocrisy between life and teachings, and feeling a sense of rigidity that creates more burdens than peace, they're swapping organized religion for spirituality and astrology.

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10. Spending and saving money consciously

Considering they grew up in a time when social media wasn't crafting consumerism and resources were relatively scarce at home, it's not a surprise that baby boomers are more frugal in adulthood. They weren't raised to expect instant gratification, and without the alluring desire to compare themselves to unrealistic standards online, they feel less motivated to spend in the face of new trends and "the next best thing."

While younger generations and people born in this time period do share the value of individualism, feeding into competition, personal achievement, and self-expression, it looks incredibly different in practice. Gen Z may overspend or seek belonging by buying into trends, but people born in the 50s and 60s have an individualistic nature that stems from saving, frugality, and hard work.

11. Creating optimism

While younger generations are largely unhappy for many nuanced reasons, from financial difficulties to struggles in the workforce, part of it stems from their pessimism. Compared to boomers, who often operate from a place of optimism and value their ability to "look on the bright side," they're much more focused on what's "wrong" or "missing."

That's what sparks their overspending and mental health struggles, in some capacity. They can't help but avoid gratitude in favor of what they need or are missing in their lives.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.