11 Things Extroverts Hate Doing Alone That Introverts Consider Perfection

For extroverts, their oxygen comes from being around people, lively conversations, and one-of-a-kind encounters. Introverts, on the other hand, can often get by without small talk and prefer to be alone on most occasions, as they find it almost therapeutic.

Introverts find their inner peace and true comfort when they can dine at their local restaurant by themselves or explore a new part of town on their own. Talking to themselves is what keeps them sane, though others may call it crazy.

Here are 11 things that extroverts hate doing alone that introverts consider perfection

1. Eating at a restaurant

f.t.Photographer | Shutterstock

When an introvert is craving a particular dish from their favorite restaurant or doesn't feel like cooking at home, going out to eat by themselves sounds like a great solution, and they typically don't text their friends to see if anyone wants to join them. Extroverts would be dialing up every friend until they found one who wants to eat beside them. Dining alone to extroverts sounds like a sad evening, but introverts actually prefer their own company.

Introverts know they don't have to worry about how the bill will be split, and they won't have to worry about the pace at which they're eating. Some might even take it a step further, bringing the current book they're reading or propping up their phone to watch their favorite show. Though this might sound weird to some, dining alone is becoming increasingly common among Gen Z and Millennials.

Advertisement

2. Going to the movies

Prostock Studio | Shutterstock

Watching the latest movie with your friends sounds like a perfect group activity, but for introverts, watching it alone may sound even better. Especially when they want to watch the new slasher movie, but all their friends hate anything scary, they don't have to convince their friends to come. They won't think twice about doing it on their own.

People are required to have two hours a day to themselves, so why not spend those two hours watching a movie the way its director meant for you to experience it? Not only are they fulfilling those two hours, but they are also off their phone and focused on one thing for the entire movie, when many can't stay off their phones for a few minutes.

Advertisement

3. Traveling

Everst | Shutterstock

Traveling in general can be a scary experience for some, so having a friend's company or a relative with you can make the trip more exciting for many extroverts. Still, introverts appreciate the adventure that solo traveling offers. From leaving the state for a road trip to booking that airplane ticket, no adventure is too small or too big for an introvert to take on by themselves. Forming an itinerary that only they have to approve on can also make the trip easier and less stressful.

Some of the reasons why solo travelling has become more popular and less scary in recent years are that it leaves people feeling self-empowered and in control. A study done by the International Journal of Tourism Research found that some of the strongest motivators for solo travelers are the feelings of freedom and discovery.

Advertisement

4. Shopping

Mishchenko Svitlana | Shutterstock

Who doesn't enjoy shopping with friends? Hitting up a coffee place before damage is done to their bank accounts is an exciting day out for an extrovert, but introverts prefer to shop on their own time with no one convincing them to buy something they don't need. Sure, an introvert might also need a second opinion on how something looks on them, but they won't have to worry about how much time they're spending in the fitting room.

When introverts shop alone, not only do they feel a sense of peace, but they can also complete their shopping tasks sooner than when shopping with friends, leaving them with more time in their day for other activities.

Advertisement

5. Going to a concert

SibRapid | Shutterstock

This idea might be a bit out there, but once an introvert goes to a concert or festival alone, they might start to find it hard to go in groups. Extroverts view going to concerts as a social activity that they would never consider going to alone, but what intrigues introverts is that they can wander wherever they please and won't have to worry about finding their friends in the crowd. For music fans, they might already be doing this, since making their way up to the barricade is much easier when it's just them than when they're with a group of friends.

There are even benefits to going to a concert alone. It can provide a unique connection between themselves and the artist. They might even find like-minded introverts who came alone for the same reasons.

Advertisement

6. Taking a walk

David BISE | Shutterstock

Taking a walk is beneficial for everyone. And while some extroverts may find it lonely, introverts enjoy walking to clear their head or simply to get their steps in for the day. A morning or evening walk doesn't need a specific destination. It could even lead them to places they wouldn't have found otherwise. Not only is it a way to explore where they live, but it also helps their overall well-being.

Walking daily helps reduce the risk of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases and also improves mental well-being, longevity, and sleep. They don't always have to be alone with their thoughts during a walk, though. Feel free to bring a book or grab a pair of headphones and play your favorite playlist.

Advertisement

7. Exploring the city

Jirawatfoto | Shutterstock

Introverts don't wait for someone to visit their town or city to really explore it; there are places and people that they haven't discovered yet, and they'll take matters into their own hands, whereas extroverts will seek a companion to come with them. If someone lives near a city, exploring it at their own pace can feel like a personal adventure.

There is never pressure to keep up with anyone or pass by stores that intrigue them because no one else wants to take a look inside. Moving freely is where introverts find the most joy.

Advertisement

8. Working in silence

Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock

Extroverts love to do their work alongside everyone else. Hosting study sessions is their first move when they have a test coming up. Introverts, though, find it easier to work by themselves and sometimes even without music. When introverts work without distractions, they can accomplish a great deal in less time than when working in a group.

Research has shown that staying silent can lead to an increase in the production of new brain cells. By taking a deep breath and avoiding outside distractions, they can work alone and become more productive on the next task.

Advertisement

9. Going to a museum

ArtOfPhotos | Shutterstock

Going to a museum alone can be an excellent way for an introvert who wants to see their favorite art to enjoy their free time. Having the ability to attend every exhibition or staying at one for hours sounds like heaven for those who always need their friends by their side when they go anywhere.

Introverts can be very happy with themselves by going on solo dates. When they take the time to get ready to go out, it can feel like a form of self-care. A date night with their own company might be just what they need to boost their energy and self-love.

Advertisement

10. Attending events

Noland Live | Pexels

Going to a wedding without a plus-one can be daunting for extroverts, but for introverts, it's more about enjoying their own company. When introverts are invited anywhere, especially to a party or major event, they don't scramble to find someone to tag along.

Going to an event on their own can bring many benefits for introverts. One of them is that they can leave when their social battery runs out. They don't have to make excuses or wait for someone to say goodbye to every person they know. They can quietly slip out.

Advertisement

11. Spending birthdays with no big celebration

Cottonbro Studio | Pexels

Extroverts love to throw a big party and will find any excuse to celebrate, especially for their birthday. When introverts prefer to stay in and not have any big birthday plans, it may not be because they don't value the day, but because they like their peace over pressure, especially on their day.

Introverts don't view this as missing out. They're spending their special day exactly as they intended. Authentically themselves and not having to cater to their guests on their birthday.

Learning to enjoy their own company isn't just something introverts do. It can also be transferred into a life skill. Stop waiting for others to get on board with your ideas and do them yourself.

Doreen Albuerne is a writer with a bachelor's degree in journalism, covering relationships, mental health, and lifestyle topics.