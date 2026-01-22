If your husband has these 11 creative skills, he's probably more fun to be around than most men

Do you remember being in grade school and having teachers talk about the power of imagination? Maybe you played pretend a lot, or maybe you had a librarian who was able to weave a story like no one else. No matter where you got that lesson from, there's a lot of truth to it. Because creativity is a secret super power, especially when it comes to having fun.

Fun guys are desirable guys, and creativity makes a man extremely attractive. Whether it's practicing arts like music or dancing, or other things like crafting or storytelling, if your husband has these creative skills, he's probably more fun to be around than most men. So, consider yourself extremely lucky if you find that your husband expresses himself in these ways.

1. Music appreciation

Though being a musician means you can tap into deeper emotions and express them through an instrument or voice, it's not always fun for others. The bulk of a musician's time is spent practicing and honing skills. It's a serious thing, and requires a partner willing to let go a little bit.

Music appreciation, such as jamming out on air guitar or flaunting a massive record collection, isn't that serious — it's fun. And the right creative will find a million different ways to make music exciting.

2. Making (and delivering) jokes

The smartest people usually end up being the funniest people. It's not your imagination. Moses Ma, an expert in business creativity, noted that humor actually helps spark ideation phases as well as creative solutions.

In other words, innovative people are smart people. Funny people are innovative people. And a person who can make you crack a smile no matter what just went on is a person who will always be a fun friend, boyfriend, or spouse.

3. Quick wit

Whether it's using sarcasm to get a laugh or responding to a question with a funny anecdote, if your husband has these creative skills, he's probably more fun to be around than most men. Because you don't always need a full stand-up routine to make a person smile. At times, the best possible type of humor to have is a razor-sharp wit that requires being able to think on your feet.

Jokes can be memorized. Witty comebacks, not so much. But witty people are smart. They are people you can rely on to make a snappy comeback, not just good for people who need a back-up in a banter-based argument. They also can deliver snark during the good times, too.

According to social psychologist Brian Collisson, "Humor does more than lighten the mood — it may reveal clues about a person's creativity... humor serves as a signal for creative thinking, offering potential partners insights into someone's ability to approach situations in novel ways."

4. Improvisation

Improvisation isn't just for theater geeks. Being able to come up with fun ideas on the fly is a highly creative skill that can pay off in almost every social setting. Coming up with topic changes when conversations go south? Improv. Choosing a different restaurant because the hot pot place is booked? Improv. Coming up with fun, random competitions to keep kids engaged when their Playstation breaks? Also improv.

All things considered, it's not surprising to hear that improv comedy can help reduce social anxiety. It's teaching yourself to have your own back in social outings. And for a man who has this creative skill, it shows that he's a keeper.

5. Cooking

There's a reason why so many women fall for a man who's good in the kitchen. It's not just because you get the perk of coming home to a sumptuous feast whenever he feels like cooking — it's because there's something deeply personal about having a person cook for you.

Multiple studies have found that cooking is often tied to feelings of security, intimacy, and provision. In other words, cooking is a base part of courtship throughout most of the world, if not all of it. A man who can whip up something great in the kitchen is worth his weight in gold, even if it's just because he makes amazing snacks.

6. Dancing

Whether it's shuffling around the house to the latest jam or taking weekly ballroom dancing classes and showing off, if your husband has these creative skills, he's probably more fun to be around than most men. And while men often tend to be shy of dancing, there's really nothing to be afraid of.

Dance is an amazing creative outlet that doesn't just help you stay in shape, it also helps grease the wheels in social settings. Not only that, but dance quite literally forces your body to feel better. Burning calories on the dance floor releases feel-good chemicals called endorphins.

7. Gift-making

Did you ever receive a handmade gift from a person? Whether it's a card they made or a more intricate gift like a woven sweater, it doesn't matter. Because the truth is that handmade gifts are incredibly thoughtful and require a high level of creative genius to make.

Admittedly, getting gifts will always be fun regardless of whether they're handmade or not. Everyone enjoys getting gifts, especially from someone they truly love and adore. And a man who's generous with his craftsmanship will always be incredibly fun to be around.

8. Communication

Sometimes, the best creative skill to have is actually one of the most basic. Every adult should be able to communicate their needs, talk through difficult topics, negotiate issues, and hold up boundaries well. Without those simple building blocks, you can't have a good relationship.

Great communicators are in high demand everywhere. Businesses like them because they can seal the deal, and romantic partners and friends like them because they never have to second-guess what they're expected to do. A man like this may not seem creative, but good communication is all about building connections and hearing others.

9. Party planning

Though cynics might say that younger generations don't party, this isn't really true. It's just that parties don't always look like people going out to bars and coming home in the early hours of the morning. A good party planner is able to make any gathering feel amazing, and if it's a skill your husband has, consider yourself lucky.

Party planning is a unique skill that needs a keen eye for logistics, a deep understanding of matching personalities, as well as a creative streak. After all, most parties need themes, games, and fun invites. If your husband can plan events, you'll never have to worry about feeling burnt out from throwing your own bashes.

10. Problem-solving

Most people don't think of problem-solving as a fun skill. After all, it's taught in schools. But make no mistake about it, because being a good problem-solver does make you a fun (and remarkably attractive) person.

It's hard to have fun when you have a big, glaring problem on your hands. If you want to have fun, you need to make sure the big issues in life aren't eating at your ability to celebrate. That's where problem-solving comes into play, and they can turn brick walls into spray paint canvases.

11. Storytelling

There are few things that are as enthralling as a person who knows how to tell a good story. If you've ever been at a bar when you've heard a juicy tale worthy of telling, you already know how true this is. Great stories deserve to be told by people who can do the tales justice. And that's rare to find these days.

A good storyteller isn't just fun — their skills can have a major impact on you, as well as their other audiences. Not only do many areas of the brain light up when listening to a story, but, according to former executive director of the Story Collider, Liz Neeley, "We all know this delicious feeling of being swept into a story world. You forget about your surroundings and you're entirely immersed."

So, if your husband has a knack for telling a good story, you'll never run out of good times with him.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.