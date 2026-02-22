While social connections and plans can often boost longevity, happiness, and general well-being in life, according to experts from Harvard University, for introverted people and homebodies, actually making and sticking to social plans can be a huge hurdle. Especially for people who already get a lot of social time at work and need alone time to recharge their batteries, it’s not uncommon for them to feel entirely unmotivated in sticking to plans they made when they were feeling energized.

While it’s often annoying to personally experience, people who almost always regret making plans when they were in a good mood usually have certain highly intelligent traits. From being emotionally regulated enough to understand when social plans aren’t in the cards to being naturally introspective, their annoyance is telling of deeper, more fulfilling personality traits.

People who almost always regret making plans when they were in a good mood usually have 10 highly intelligent traits

1. They’re naturally introspective

Introspection can look like a lot of things. From reflecting on patterns of personal behaviors to leveraging self-awareness to unpack deep-rooted feelings, introspective people aren’t ignorant of how they’re feeling or showing up in the world.

Even if making plans and showing up for them sounds great in theory, people who almost always regret making plans when they were in a good mood actually have intelligent traits around introspection to consider how they really feel.

2. They’re emotionally self-aware

Emotionally self-aware people know when they’re feeling too drained to go out of the house. They know when solitude is necessary and when they’re feeling good. That’s why they’re often motivated to make plans and say “yes” when they’re happy and motivated, even if it means having to acknowledge that it’s not going to work on an exhausting day.

While this self-awareness often feeds into self-acceptance and general well-being, according to Harvard Health experts, it can also be frustrating in the moment. These people can’t suppress their feelings without dealing with all the tension and resentment that comes up, so they’re forced to make changes to plans and cancel, even when it’s uncomfortable.

3. They’re easily overstimulated

According to psychology expert Jenny Grant Rankin, intellectually gifted people often have certain overexcitabilities that make them easily overstimulated in the face of certain sensory experiences. From a million people talking in a group interaction to loud, crowded spaces of superficial conversation, people who almost always regret making plans when they were in a good mood have these intelligent traits.

When they’re feeling energized and happy, coping with and regulating themselves through these overstimulating experiences feels manageable. However, after a long day at work or a draining week, showing up for these same social plans with a drained social battery can feel impossible.

4. They prioritize quality over quantity

Many highly intelligent people are less happy and fulfilled by frequent, superficial social connections, according to a study from the British Journal of Psychology, largely because they prefer depth and meaningful ones. Whether it’s having a conversation with a stranger or building friendships with peers, they prefer experiences that add meaning and depth to their lives.

So, it’s not surprising that people who almost always regret making plans when they were in a good mood usually have these highly intelligent traits. In the moment, they might have been optimistic about the potential for a new friendship or an experience to get out of their comfort zone, but when it actually comes around, they’re drained at the thought of small talk and superficial conversations.

5. They’re imaginative

A tendency to daydream and think imaginatively is often associated with both creativity and imagination, according to a study from Human Brain Mapping. People who make plans, but struggle to keep them when they actually arrive, may simply be imaginative.

They think about the “what ifs” of going out with a specific person or agreeing to social plans they’d normally avoid in the moment, rather than imagining the version of themselves who actually have to show up for them and indulge in conversations.

6. They overcommit when they’re feeling motivated

While intelligent and gifted people may make better predictions about the future in some cases, they may also struggle with overcommitting in the present moment when they’re feeling motivated or inspired. Especially if they hold themselves to “perfectionist” standards and frame their self-worth with success in life, as many high-IQ people do, they may grow tired of overcommitting and overworking themselves.

Especially considering that highly intelligent people also tend to be at risk for psychological and mood disorders, it's not surprising that the fluctuations in their motivation and energy levels influence how willing they are to show up for their social plans.

7. They dislike small talk

According to a study from the University of Virginia, intelligent people often have a preference for deep conversations and find small talk draining. If they’re going to spend their precious social energy and batteries on social interactions, they want to feel some kind of meaning or fulfillment in exchange.

Many people who regret making plans when they were in a good mood usually have these highly intelligent traits. They’re simply yearning for meaningful interactions and conversations, which is why they struggle to make space for superficial small talk.

8. They’re spontaneous

If someone’s spontaneous, chances are they’re more likely to impulsively agree to future plans in the present moment, but when the rigid plans and commitments actually come around, they’re no longer motivated to engage in them. They dislike schedules, for the most part, in their personal lives, and prefer to live by the self-awareness of the present moment.

People who almost always regret making plans when they were in a good mood usually have these highly intelligent traits of spontaneity and impulsiveness, but that doesn’t always mean they shift their behaviors to account for them.

9. They care about showing up emotionally

If someone’s feeling emotionally burnt out or exhausted, chances are they’re meeting obligations and indulging in social plans without showing up as their fullest, most authentic self. They’re grappling with their exhaustion and fatigue on top of active listening and bonding, which can make it difficult to do so.

However, for intelligent people who care about showing up emotionally and authentically in their deep connections and relationships, it’s not surprising that they’re less motivated to show up for social plans they made when they were motivated. After long days at work and draining routines, they struggle to justify showing up at half-energy.

10. They need time to emotionally prepare

Especially if they made or agreed to plans spontaneously, people who almost always regret their social plans are often grappling with a lack of time to emotionally prepare. Especially if they’re also introverted, they need space to prepare their energy and reduce their cognitive stress before showing up around other people.

People who almost always regret making plans when they were in a good mood usually have highly intelligent traits like this. They need time to truly prepare, even if it means spending more time at home or rescheduling.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.