5 Simple Habits That Separate Truly Interesting People From Those Who Come Across As Forgettable

Learning how to be a truly interesting person is harder than it seems, but there's a small trick, and that's spontaneity. Making your life and your relationship have special, spontaneous moments that stand out from the rest is important.

It can be hard to be spontaneous in life when you have a lot of things to do first, going to work, paying bills, and doing household chores. If you’re a parent, you have to think of your kids and partner — the to-do list is endless.

You establish a daily routine, stick with it, and let yourself be in autopilot mode. You feel there's always something holding you back from doing what you want in life. As a result, you feel like you're living a monotonous and boring life. So, how will you make your life more exciting and interesting? There are simple things you can do.

Here are five simple habits that separate deeply interesting people from those who come across as forgettable:

1. Change your usual daily routine

You can start doing something different yet simple that will let you see new places and possibilities. You can change your route when you go home from the office, do your grocery shopping in another grocery store, or you can clean and rearrange your bedroom to change the vibe in your room.

When you do something different, you will feel less afraid to try new things.

2. Try something new every month

Mix and Match Studio via Shutterstock

The first thing you need to do to break out of your comfort zone is to do at least one thing new every day. You can go for a bike ride, start a new workout, or quit social media for a week.

When you step out of your comfort zone, you will build courage, alleviate boredom, expand your worldview, learn more about yourself, and allow yourself to find something you enjoy. Researchers were unsurprised to identify the regenerative nature of stepping out of your comfort zone in a 2021 study, explaining that "participants who valued pushing themselves out of their comfort zone were more confident that they could make themselves perform tasks that fell outside their comfort zone."

3. Make new friends but keep the old

It's nice reconnecting with friends you haven’t seen and talked to for a while. Meeting and talking to old friends brings the youth out of you again, which is such a refreshing feeling.

It allows you to reminisce when you talk about all the fun and embarrassing things that happened to you when you were younger. Reminiscing lets you realize you've already come a long way. A 2011 study explored the effects of reminiscing in various stages of life. Their study demonstrated that reminiscence directly and indirectly enhances psychological well-being.

4. Choose happiness, even when it's hard

DavideAngelini via Shutterstock

Life is short, and you need to enjoy every moment of every day so you will be happy no matter what. Life gives you chances to enjoy yourself, and it is up to you if you will grab the chance and enjoy the ride. Most of the time, you may just let a chance slip, and eventually, regret it.

So, pursue your goals regardless of what other people might think. It’s your life, and you choose whatever makes you feel happy and alive.

5. Seize life for everything it is

Self-doubt is the voice in your head that makes you hold back from seizing the opportunity. Tell yourself that you can do it. Van Gogh said, "If you hear a voice within you say, ‘You cannot paint,’ then by all means paint, and that voice will be silenced."

The more you tell yourself you can’t do it, the more likely you won’t. Don’t be afraid to make a “yes” decision, and if you make a mistake, correct your course as you go along.

Your life is meant to be lived, so live it. Stop wasting your time doing things that don’t make you happy. You have responsibilities, sure, but it doesn't mean you cannot live spontaneously.

The last piece of advice that I would give you is to be happy in everything that you do. Whether you are working in the office, doing household chores, or attending to the needs of your family, if you take out all the negativity in your thoughts and just be thankful for what you currently have, the happiness and the spontaneous person inside of you will come out naturally.

Esther Bilbao helps mentor women to have better relationships, health, and personal development.