It's impossible to ignore the generational gap between younger generations like Gen Z and older generations, especially driven by technological shifts and world consequences that directly affected their early adulthood years. From educational transitions, to the workforce, and social interactions, there's a million ways Gen Z has been forced to adapt to adulthood in much different ways than their parents, grandparents, and older peers did at the same age.

Alongside all the new behaviors and experiences they've had, there are several old-fashioned things Gen Z people refuse to do anymore and have chosen to leave behind. While some might be arguably beneficial, others are somewhat concerning for their collective social, emotional, and physical well-being.

Here are 10 old-fashioned things Gen Z people refuse to do anymore

1. Commit to traditional etiquette expectations and 'manners'

Considering Gen Z grew up almost entirely online, forming social networks and keeping up with their relationships on social media, it's not surprising that their cultural and social "etiquette" has also largely shifted to account for how they communicate and interact with others.

Similar to the "digital etiquette" many younger generations criticize baby boomers for lacking, Gen Zers have lost touch with older etiquette rules and "manners" that their parents and grandparents were hypervigilant about.

From removing their hats inside, to staying off their cell phones at dinner, to general greeting language, Gen Z have created their own expectations for respect — replacing older, seemingly oppressive and unrealistic manners that older generations felt were indisputable.

2. Read physical maps

With technological advances at the fingertips of younger generations like Gen Z, there's no part of their lives that haven't been affected by this newfound accessibility. Whether it's their education, social life, or navigation through life — both literally and figuratively — technology has altered the way they live their lives compared to older generations.

Specifically when it comes to navigation, many Gen Zers are reliant on their cell phones and digital GPS systems to get around, even in their own towns and cities. It's become a habit, so much so that nearly 83% of Gen Zers rely completely on cellular maps over paper ones to get where they need to go, according to an Ordnance survey.

3. Regularly attend religious services

While there's certainly Gen Zers going to church or worshiping in a shared public place on a regular basis, many younger generations are less likely to make it a consistent practice, at least according to research by the Survey Center on American Life. Less than half of Gen Zers report attending an organized service or religious event weekly, compared to the majority (57%) of baby boomers.

While faithfulness and spirituality haven't faltered in younger generations, and in some cases have even been more widely adopted than older generations, the commitment to traditional means of practicing that faith have evolved. Many younger generations of faith-driven people feel less obligated to sacrifice their own emotional or physical well-being for the sake of ritual, a sentiment that carries over into many aspects of their modern lives.

4. Write in cursive

While digital communication has largely replaced more traditional forms of interpersonal communication like in-person gatherings, handwritten letters, and even thank you cards, many argue the real reason Gen Zers have refused to write in cursive is because they never learned how to.

Public schools have largely standardized to re-focus their lessons and curriculums on testing, rather than practical skills like cursive, home economics, or cooking, starting with the removal of the practice from the Common Core curriculum across the country in 2010. Experts even argue that Gen Zers are on track to become better text communicators than written ones, largely due to this shift in educational priorities and communication practices.

5. Get their driver's licenses early in life

Statistics from the Department of Transportation report that Gen Zers are more uninterested in getting their driving license early in life compared to older generations for a variety of reasons. Occasionally manifesting as an anxiety to enter adulthood, Gen Z's disinterest with driving can largely be explained by accessibility — they're not only overwhelmed by fear-inducing stories about driving, but the anxieties of the world at large.

They're pressured to do more, be better, and attack adulthood with a spice that many younger generations haven't had a second to think about amid heightened mental health issues, the global pandemic, and the impact of technology and social media on their impressionable minds early in childhood.

Along with the added financial burdens of getting a license, learning to drive and purchasing a car, it's more anxiety-inducing than exciting for many Gen Zers entering into early adulthood.

6. Work in an in-person office environment

Despite the collective yearning for social connection that Gen Zers reportedly experience, nearly 27% of them see remote work as a "necessity" for their lives, according to research from Ladders, a career site. Of course, their entire generation is responsible for modern day shifts in workplace expectations and corporate cultures as they continue to flood the workforce.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, by 2030, Gen Z will make up nearly 30% of the entire workforce, so these trends are sure to continue — especially as their demands for work life balance, flexibility, and modernization continue to infiltrate companies and corporate teams.

7. Stigmatize mental health

A 2019 study by the American Psychological Association reported that only 45% of Gen Z believed their mental health was "very good," a percentage that's slowly worsened in recent years. With the accessibility of information and support about mental health online, they're also more attuned to recognizing and acting on their emotional health than their older peers, promoting a generally more open-minded approach to discussions around it.

Not only have they reshaped discussions about professional help and therapy online, according to Pacific Oaks College, they've also worked towards destigmatizing mental health concerns in the workplace, educational facilities, and in personal relationships. With more accommodations, information, and accessible help, they're not just destigmatizing, but actively helping more people to acknowledge and address their mental health concerns, promote accommodations across institutions, and advocate for open communications.

8. Wear their hair in a side part

Reports from numerous publications reveal that Gen Zers aren't just busy dismantling corporate office norms and destigmatizing mental health, they're also largely working to rewrite style, trends, and fashion — starting with the side part.

Trading the voluminous side part for a sleeker middle part style, Gen Z has transformed a once-faithful hair trend with their own version. While it's possible it's simply the ever-evolving trend cycle at work, something Gen Zers are constantly aware of with the accessibility of social media, it's still become one of the style staples of their generation.

9. Use a physical doorbell

With digital camera technologies and instant communication right from their phones, many Gen Zers are less likely to ring someone's doorbell — let alone get out of their car when picking someone up — than older generations.

With a simple text — "here" — they're getting the same job done, arguably more conveniently and effectively. Similarly for the younger generations inside the house, many argue they're not even considering answering the door unless they know someone is coming over or they check their security cameras — also likely to be attached to their digital doorbells.

10. Balance a physical check book

Like their millennial counterparts, many Gen Zers have no use for balancing a physical checkbook, because they're not writing checks. FinanceBuzz surveys report that nearly 60% of Gen Zers don't even own a checkbook, but instead opt for digital and convenient modes of payment like Apple Pay or Venmo.

Whether they're paying their rent, checking out at the grocery store, or sending a friend money, they're less accustomed to the traditional modes of payment their parents and grandparents used, finding new efficient ways to navigate their financial lives.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.