Boomer kids had drastically different childhoods than Gen Z kids. In fact, there are certain things boomer kids did growing up that would make Gen Z cry if they had to live the same way today.

As kids, boomers were often left to fend for themselves. This meant making themselves dinner or tending to home chores while their parents were working. Because of their self-reliance, some of the things boomers did back then would be unheard of today.

Advertisement

Gen Z, who is extremely reliant on modern conveniences, can't fathom what life might have been like for the older generation. Gen Zers are technology-based; according to research from Consumer Technology Association, 86% of Gen Zers say that technology is essential to their lives. Because of this, the way boomers grew up seems foreign and strange.

Here are 10 things Boomer kids did growing up that would make Gen Z cry

1. Using a landline

StockLite | Shutterstock

Before cell phones, if a boomer kid wanted to call their friends to hang out or play, they had to get out of bed, pick up the phone, and dial their friend's number, all on a landline. Most Gen Zers might hear this and cry. They are used to the privilege of using their smartphones and don't have to worry about calling someone where everyone can hear.

But boomers who wanted to contact someone did so in front of their family and with little privacy. For Gen Zers, this would be quite a shock, as they grew up in a technology-driven age where privacy isn't considered just a luxury, but a right.

Advertisement

2. Walking home from school

Shift Drive | Shutterstock

One of the things boomer kids did growing up that would make Gen Z cry is not being picked up or dropped off at school. Most Gen Zers took the bus to and from school or were dropped off by a parent. They could pop in their headphones, zone out, and relax on the ride. However, Gen Zers likely never experienced the grueling walk back home after school.

For boomers, they would walk to and from school, in all kinds of weather. If they wanted to get home or hang out with friends, they had to walk. Unlike Gen Zers, their parents weren't there to drive them, and their safety wasn't much of a concern.

Luckily, boomers walking to and from school likely improved their mood and creativity, as walking tends to do. But for Gen Zers, this would probably be a nightmare. Growing up in an increasingly dangerous society, the thought of walking alone would never cross their mind. Yet for a boomer kid, this was a reality and wasn't really a big deal.

Advertisement

3. Drinking water from the hose

LightField Studios | Shutterstock

When people are thirsty, they get out of bed and go to their kitchen to pour themselves a glass of water, which is usually filtered. But boomers grew up outside and had to get creative if they wanted to remain cool.

Playing outside for hours in hot weather, if boomer kids wanted something to drink, they used the only thing available: the water hose. In Gen Z's eyes, this likely seems unsanitary and disgusting. And if they had to do so today, they would certainly not be happy.

Boomers were taught to toughen up and, because of this mentality, drinking water from a hose on a hot afternoon was considered the least risky thing they could do.

Advertisement

4. Playing outside without supervision

ViDI Studio | Shutterstock

Most Gen Zers would never be left unsupervised as children. When given the okay to go outside, their parents would periodically check on them through the window. But this reality is different from boomers who, as kids, were raised to be hyper-independent. Left to their own devices, boomers grew up living on the edge and being rebellious, so playing outside unsupervised wasn't considered shocking.

On the other hand, Gen Zers who grew up with helicopter parents would cry if they heard that boomers were left unattended for most of the time. For this younger generation, having helicopter parents may have been a disadvantage, as research from the journal Frontiers in Psychology found that helicopter parenting increased the risk of depression and anxiety. Researchers concluded this parenting style undermined their kid's competence within themselves.

Even though the thought of being left alone might feel unsafe or unsettling, this was considered normal and shows a distinct difference between the two generations.

5. Sitting in a truck bed without a seatbelt

Jacob Lund | Shutterstock

Back in the day, safety rules were basically non-existent. Nobody cared if someone didn't wear a seatbelt or if their child stayed out late with friends. As long as they lived, it was considered safe enough. And riding in the back of trucks was certainly on the list of things boomer kids did growing up that would make Gen Z cry.

Parents let their kids do risky things all the time. But Gen Z would likely not be put in the same position. To them, they won't do risky things that would put them in danger, but for boomers, they did so without a second thought.

Advertisement

6. Riding a bike without a helmet

ViDI Studio | Shutterstock

When Gen Z rode bikes, they were told by their parents to wear a helmet for safety reasons and were warned that riding with no protection could result in brain damage. For boomers, however, growing up they didn't have overly concerned parents. They would pedal as fast as they could without any head protection.

This would make most Gen Z cry, as they grew up with the motto "safety first." They wear helmets any time they get on a bicycle, and won't risk their health for it. For boomers, riding recklessly was normal, and they didn't care if they were all bruised up after a fall off a bike.

7. Going to the library

polinaloves | Shutterstock

If a boomer kid needed information, they had limited options. Information wasn't readily available at their fingertips; rather, they had to rely on encyclopedias and dated books. If they needed help with homework, they would head to the library.

Unlike Gen Zers, who have the internet on their phones or laptops, boomers had to read through books. It was likely a tedious process, but may have benefited boomers in the end. According to research from Advances in Child Development and Behavior, reading advances vocabulary, increases world knowledge, and increases abstract reasoning skills.

For Gen Zers, having to read through dozens of books for information would make them cry if they had to do so today. After all, nothing beats the convenience of having every bit of information at your disposal.

Advertisement

8. Grocery shopping in-person

ViDI Studio | Shutterstock

Walking to the grocery store in the middle of the day wasn't abnormal for the boomer generation. If their parents wanted cigarettes or a soda, they walked the long way to the store. There was no Doordash or Amazon that could deliver essentials, and if they weren't sure if they got the right item, they hoped for the best, because they didn't have a phone to call home.

Of all the things boomer kids did growing up that would make Gen Z cry, the inconvenience of going to the grocery store takes the cake. If the weather is bad and Gen Z needs groceries, they can order online. If they need to go grocery shopping, they can avoid awkward interactions by choosing self-checkout.

According to research from Southern University and A&M College, while online popularity was originally unpopular, the pandemic has caused this service to grow. Researchers found that people preferred convenience and that stores like Walmart and Amazon Fresh led this era. This need for convenience is a stark contrast to the boomer generation and what they dealt with growing up.

9. Talking to strangers

Branislav Nenin | Shutterstock

Gen Zers have no doubt been warned about "stranger danger." But growing up as a boomer child, parents were usually hands-off. That meant boomer kids talked to people they didn't know, whether it was to give directions or lend a helping hand. This left them susceptible to predators.

Talking to strangers is one of the things boomer kids did growing up that would make Gen Z cry. Gen Zers tend to not talk to people face-to-face, especially not people they don't know. In fact, according to a survey from LivePerson, a global technology company, 65% of people ages 18-34 prefer digital communication.

Nowadays, people of all generations are careful about who they talk to, but back in the day, it was just another normal thing for boomers.

Advertisement

10. Changing the channel without a remote control

Jelena Zelen | Shutterstock

Gen Z can spend hours watching TV. With their remote control, they can scroll through their favorite shows, all without ads or even getting up. But boomer kids had to leave the couch if they wanted to change the channel, manually changing it from the actual television.

TV remotes were considered a luxury up until the 1980s when they started to become increasingly mainstream. But before then, boomers gladly left the sofa to change the channel.

Though considered normal for most boomers, this inconvenience would make Gen Zers cry, as the tedious workout would quickly grow frustrating.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.