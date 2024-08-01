Millennials and Gen Zers alike have been accused of never learning "essential" life skills. For instance, many don't know the struggle of having to flip through hundreds of pages of the phonebook, nor do they understand how to read a physical map.

Though these skills can be useful, are they really that necessary? There are certain skills younger people never had to learn, but it isn't such a bad thing.

Here are 15 life skills people under the age of 38 never learned

1. Navigating with a map

Most people in the younger generations have been teased for having zero navigation skills. As professor Bradford Parkinson puts it, "The fact is that people don't know how to read maps anymore."

Understandably, learning to read maps can come in handy. If you’re stuck in the middle of nowhere, most people should have a basic understanding of how to read a map. But the reality is that reading a map isn't the most useful skill. Realistically, most people who drive or travel already have GPS in their car, or an app on their phone.

So, while reading a map can be useful in some circumstances, those under the age of 38 shouldn't stress too much if they don't always know their way around. Likely, they will always be able to get there with a little bit of help, whether it’s from a GPS or simply asking for directions.

2. Sewing

The art of sewing has long been forgotten and, on the surface, this might seem like a bad thing. Shouldn’t people know how to sew in order to save money? While sewing is an important skill, it also isn't always necessary. Sometimes, people under age 38 just don't have the time to take out a machine to sew a shirt or pants.

So, doing a quick search online to find the nearest thrift store or a tailor is the best option. While this costs money, saving time is crucial for the younger generations. In fact, surveys show that people aged 18-24 put in eight hours and 30 minutes of extra work outside of their normal work hours. If they don't have the energy to sew, as sometimes the cost of material and time spent isn’t worth it, more power to them.

3. Being a team player

Both Millennials and Gen Zers have long been criticized for not being team players. Many people may say that these generations don’t know how to get their hands dirty. And reports agree, with one survey saying that 49% of managers and business leaders find it difficult to work with Gen Zers most of the time.

But with low pay and unpaid overtime rising, it’s getting increasingly more difficult for the younger generations to find a work-life balance. CFO reports that "dcdx data found that 68% of Gen Z workers said they would accept a job they didn’t like in exchange for a higher salary."

Despite popular belief, Gen Z doesn't care about working an “unwanted” or “undesirable” job; what they truly want is a job that allows them to be financially stable. If setting boundaries and expressing those needs makes Gen Z “difficult to work with,” they may as well be labeled “difficult.”

4. Shopping in stores

Because of modern technology, most people don't do their shopping in person all the time. They rely on Amazon, DoorDash, or other companies to get their clothing or food delivered. On the surface, this might seem like a bad idea. After all, you shouldn't rely too much on technology.

Many agree that technology like this is a bit out of control, but the reality is that people are simply too busy to always do their shopping in person. Whether it's because of work, kids, or daily responsibilities, allowing oneself to have one less thing to worry about can sometimes make all the difference.

5. Cooking from scratch

The biggest criticism people under 38 face is that they don't know how to cook. Understandably, basic cooking is a life skill most people should master. However, knowing how to make bread or pie from scratch just isn't at the top of their priority list. Many people of this age just don’t see cooking fancy meals as a big deal.

According to Pew Research Center, "Some 44% of non-parents ages 18 to 49 say it is not too or not at all likely that they will have children someday." For singles under the age of 38, if they are only cooking for themselves, it’s not necessary to know the best ways to make food from scratch. Sometimes, just knowing the basics is enough.

6. Minding their own business

Millennials and Gen Zers just don't know how to fake being polite, nor do they understand how to keep their opinions silent. These generations are a bit argumentative, most would agree. But not learning the art of minding one’s own business isn’t a bad thing, though it is uncomfortable.

The younger generations are “too opinionated” to some, going out of their way to vote, protest, and make active changes. As Pew Research Center also points out, "Members of Gen Z are more racially and ethnically diverse than any previous generation, and they are on track to be the most well-educated generation yet."

Is it any wonder why they can't simply “mind their own business”? They are completely different from the previous generations, which means they feel more encouraged to express their ideologies.

7. Picking up books from the library

People under 38 don't feel the need to visit libraries anymore because they have access to everything online. Plus, going to the library might not make much sense for younger generations who don’t quite understand how to sign up for library cards or follow the rules of checking out books.

Older generations could argue that this is a bad thing, that society should encourage less technology and invest more in seeking out information ourselves. However, there are books and countless resources available on our phones or computers. Younger generations can still read, watch tutorials, or seek out expert opinions to answer questions.

If someone wants to save time and look up answers on the internet, is it really that bothersome? Truthfully, saving time might encourage them to keep learning.

8. Using a rotary phone

Younger generations get a lot of flack for not knowing how to use old-school telephones. You know, the ones that plugged into the wall and required a seemingly long period of time to dial a number. Older generations believe Millennials and Gen Zers are out of touch with reality and wouldn't survive a day with this technology.

But a skill like this is useless to learn. Most older people don’t even use dial phones anymore, and younger people won’t ever need to use them in this lifetime. If the youth needs to call emergency services, chances are they can borrow someone’s phone.

9. Using a watch

A lot of older individuals say to always keep a watch on. Back before technology developments, when there weren’t smartphones or digital clocks, people had to depend on a watch to get by and keep track of the time.

But for older generations who are up in arms about Millennials and Gen Zers not wearing watches, the truth of the matter is that they are pretty obsolete. If people need to check the time, they will either look at their phone or ask a person nearby.

10. Socializing

Socializing is important, no matter what age someone is. One study pointed out that social connectedness is important for overall health. But going outside every day just to connect isn't always necessary. For example, when a family member or friend lives hundreds of miles away, a quick FaceTime or text message will have to suffice.

Life requires balance, and using modern technology and in-person meetings together shouldn't be something to feel negative towards. As long as younger generations remember to take a step outside and socialize more, using technology to connect with loved ones isn't such a big deal.

11. Forgiving family

Time and time again, younger generations have been accused of being heartless, that they don't value family, or are too fast to cut off family. However, older generations need to understand why this is.

One study showed that adult children are likely to cut off their parents because of emotional abuse, conflicting expectations, and personality differences. And we shouldn't underestimate how damaging toxic or unhealthy relationships can be.

A long-term study found that toxic relationships can lead to fatal heart problems. So, as hard as it may be, sometimes cutting off toxic family members might be the best decision for a person. And that goes for people of all ages.

12. Repairing used items

Understanding how to repair your kitchen sink or car are useful life skills to have. Unfortunately, most people under the age of 38 were never taught how to do this. They often need to hire plumbers or other services, which can become expensive.

But just because these young individuals weren't taught practical skills doesn't mean they can't learn. After all, not knowing how to fix a car isn't such a big deal if you can watch a quick tutorial video.

13. Putting family first

Even if they aren't estranged from their family, younger generations might not spend enough time communicating with them. They don't spend time hanging out with their parents or grandparents, and tend to leave family reunions the first chance they get.

However, older generations need to understand something: nobody owes anyone their time. People choose to spend their time in whichever way they choose and, likely, invest it in people who are closest to them. If your Gen Z or Millennial family member isn't spending time with you, it might be because you never attempted to truly connect with them on a deeper level.

14. Picking themselves up by the bootstraps

We have all heard the saying, "Sometimes you need to pick yourself up by the bootstraps." But this mentality is a lost skill that people under the age of 38 never had a chance to learn. But it’s not a bad thing.

One study points out that a sense of belonging and community are both necessary for mental health and overall well-being. However, a mentality like this isolates people and makes it harder for them to go to others in times of need. Yes, pick yourself up when you fall, but don't be afraid to ask for help if you're struggling to do it on your own.

15. Toughing it out

Many older generations claim that younger generations are “too soft” or not resilient. They never learned how to get their hands dirty and toughen things out, but it’s not the entire truth.

A survey found that 38% of Gen Z adults and Millennials believe they're having a harder time building financial wealth than their parents. With the cost of school, groceries, and housing at astronomical highs, it’s no wonder why younger people are having a hard time toughening it out. How can they when they're being pushed to the brink of financial despair?

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.